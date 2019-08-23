Tobam Decreased Its Stake in 51Job (JOBS) as Share Value Declined; As Amazon Com (AMZN) Market Valuation Declined, Holder A-R-T- Advisors Has Lowered Its Stake by $7.48 Million

A-R-T- Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Amazon Com Inc (AMZN) by 25.31% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. A-R-T- Advisors Llc sold 4,200 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.34% . The hedge fund held 12,397 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $22.08M, down from 16,597 at the end of the previous reported quarter. A-R-T- Advisors Llc who had been investing in Amazon Com Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $893.15B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.98% or $17.94 during the last trading session, reaching $1805.6. About 2.51M shares traded. Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) has risen 4.92% since August 23, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.92% the S&P500. Some Historical AMZN News: 15/05/2018 – Fnac Darty, MediaMarktSaturn in purchasing alliance; 17/04/2018 – Colm Feore Performs Prime Minister Justin Trudeau’s Autobiography, Common Ground, for Audible; 05/04/2018 – Cramer: Trump’s ‘onslaught against Amazon’ creates major market risk; 16/05/2018 – Amazon Serves Up New Benefit for Prime Members at Whole Foods Market; 28/03/2018 – Daily Caller: Trump Sets His Sights On Amazon And Jeff Bezos; 20/04/2018 – Amazon Bond Trading 4x Average; Clients Net Sellers; 06/04/2018 – Cato-at-Liberty: Jeff Bezos and the Big Chill; 03/04/2018 – TRUMP HAS ATTACKED AMAZON OVER RATE IT PAYS POSTAL SERVICE; 16/04/2018 – CNBC reported Amazon Business has shelved a plan to sell drugs to hospitals; 28/05/2018 – Amazon reassures physical retailers

Tobam decreased its stake in 51Job Inc (JOBS) by 19.15% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Tobam sold 15,605 shares as the company’s stock declined 16.70% . The institutional investor held 65,883 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.13 million, down from 81,488 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Tobam who had been investing in 51Job Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $4.74 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 3.09% or $2.17 during the last trading session, reaching $68. About 76,099 shares traded. 51job, Inc. (NASDAQ:JOBS) has declined 13.53% since August 23, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 13.53% the S&P500. Some Historical JOBS News: 03/05/2018 – 51JOB 1Q ADJ EPS 60C, EST. 54C (2 EST.); 30/03/2018 51job, Inc. Files Annual Report on Form 20-F; 03/05/2018 – 51JOB SEES 2Q ADJ EPS 59C TO 64C, EST. 62C (2 EST.); 03/05/2018 – 51JOB 1Q NET REV. $129.3M, EST. $121.7M (2 EST.)

Tobam, which manages about $5.57B and $1.98 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in General Mills Inc (NYSE:GIS) by 376,017 shares to 818,299 shares, valued at $42.35 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Newmont Goldcorp Corp (NYSE:NEM) by 91,985 shares in the quarter, for a total of 1.51 million shares, and has risen its stake in Rogers Communications (NYSE:RCI).

Investors sentiment is 1.55 in Q1 2019. Its the same as in 2018Q4.

A-R-T- Advisors Llc, which manages about $4.41 billion and $1.67B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Clean Harbors Inc (NYSE:CLH) by 12,435 shares to 24,524 shares, valued at $1.75 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Aramark (NYSE:ARMK) by 82,000 shares in the quarter, for a total of 104,000 shares, and has risen its stake in Arista Networks Inc (NYSE:ANET).