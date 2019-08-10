Tobam Decreased Its Alnylam Pharmaceuticals (ALNY) Position; Last Week Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (CDNS) Analysts

Tobam decreased Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Inc (ALNY) stake by 57.53% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Tobam sold 157,403 shares as Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Inc (ALNY)’s stock declined 6.55%. The Tobam holds 116,202 shares with $10.86M value, down from 273,605 last quarter. Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Inc now has $8.98B valuation. The stock decreased 2.64% or $2.19 during the last trading session, reaching $80.78. About 711,761 shares traded. Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALNY) has declined 19.85% since August 10, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 19.85% the S&P500. Some Historical ALNY News: 08/05/2018 – ALNYLAM PHARMACEUTICALS – EXPECTS FIRST IND IN LATE 2019/EARLY 2020, AND CAPACITY FOR SUSTAINED PIPELINE OF ONE OR MORE CNS INDS PER YEAR THEREAFTER; 28/03/2018 – Alnylam Presents New Clinical Results From the APOLLO Phase 3 Study of Patisiran; 21/03/2018 – REGENERON & ALNYLAM: PACT TO DISCOVER NEW TREATMENTS FOR NASH; 08/05/2018 – ALNYLAM PHARMACEUTICALS INC – COMPANY EXPECTS FIRST CNS-TARGETED DEVELOPMENT CANDIDATE IN 2018; 03/05/2018 – ALNYLAM PHARMACEUTICALS INC – COMPANY INTENDS TO INITIATE LUMASIRAN PHASE 3 STUDY IN MID-2018, WITH TOPLINE RESULTS EXPECTED IN 2019; 13/03/2018 – Alnylam Unveils Resources to ‘Bridge the Gap’ in Knowledge of Hereditary ATTR (hATTR) Amyloidosis Among Families at Risk; 14/03/2018 – Alnylam to Report New Clinical Results From the APOLLO Phase 3 Study of Patisiran at the 16th Intl Symposium on Amyloidosis; 20/04/2018 – DICERNA PHARMACEUTICALS INC – DICERNA WILL DISMISS ALL COUNTERCLAIMS ASSOCIATED WITH ALNYLAM’S TRADE SECRET MISAPPROPRIATION LITIGATION; 03/05/2018 – ALNYLAM 1Q NET REV. $21.9M, EST. $33.9M; 20/04/2018 – Alnylam: Settlement Resolves Trade Secret Misappropriation and Other Pending Litigation

Among 4 analysts covering Cadence Design (NASDAQ:CDNS), 3 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 75% are positive. Cadence Design had 10 analyst reports since February 20, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Wednesday, February 20 by RBC Capital Markets. The firm has “Buy” rating by Needham given on Wednesday, February 20. The rating was maintained by J.P. Morgan on Wednesday, February 20 with “Hold”. The company was maintained on Wednesday, February 20 by DA Davidson. Needham maintained the stock with “Buy” rating in Thursday, March 14 report. See Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS) latest ratings:

More notable recent Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: "Here is Why Growth Investors Should Buy Cadence (CDNS) Now – Nasdaq" on July 25, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: "Cadence (CDNS) Hits 52-Week High, Can the Run Continue? – Nasdaq" published on July 25, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: "Cadence Design Systems (CDNS) Q2 Earnings and Revenues Top Estimates – Nasdaq" on July 22, 2019.

Cadence Design Systems, Inc. provides electronic design automation software, emulation and prototyping hardware, system interconnect, and analysis worldwide. The company has market cap of $19.68 billion. It offers functional verification, including emulation and prototyping hardware. It has a 46.52 P/E ratio. The Company’s functional verification offering consists of JasperGold, a formal verification platform; Incisive, a functional verification platform; and Palladium, a verification computing platform.

The stock decreased 1.61% or $1.15 during the last trading session, reaching $70.24. About 888,069 shares traded. Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS) has risen 68.32% since August 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 68.32% the S&P500.

Among 10 analysts covering Alnylam Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALNY), 9 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 90% are positive.

Tobam increased Exelon Corp (NYSE:EXC) stake by 77,210 shares to 373,325 valued at $18.72 million in 2019Q1. It also upped Cia De Minas Buenaventur (NYSE:BVN) stake by 242,358 shares and now owns 1.75 million shares. Pinnacle West Capital (NYSE:PNW) was raised too.