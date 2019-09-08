Tobam Decreased Holding in Tiffany & Co (TIF) by $19.59 Million as Market Valuation Declined; As Thermo Fisher Scientific (TMO) Market Valuation Rose, Meritage Group LP Has Upped Position

Tobam decreased its stake in Tiffany & Co (TIF) by 91.78% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Tobam sold 186,580 shares as the company’s stock declined 11.67% . The institutional investor held 16,721 shares of the consumer specialties company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.77 million, down from 203,301 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Tobam who had been investing in Tiffany & Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $10.26 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.03% or $0.03 during the last trading session, reaching $88.22. About 1.60M shares traded. Tiffany & Co. (NYSE:TIF) has declined 31.07% since September 8, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 31.07% the S&P500. Some Historical TIF News: 19/04/2018 – Verizon Bolsters In-House Customer Experience Design Team with Acquisition of Moment; 23/05/2018 – Tiffany & Co. Raises Guidance; 09/05/2018 – New York Post: Tiffany’s newest jewels are inspired by paper flowers; 08/05/2018 – A Tiffany Collector of Things Pastel; 23/05/2018 – Tiffany & Co. Sees FY18 Net Cash Provided by Operating Activities About $700M; 23/05/2018 – TIFFANY & CO QTRLY COMPARABLE SALES INCREASED 10%; 16/03/2018 – Tiffany & Co 4Q EPS 50c; 16/03/2018 – Tiffany & Co. Sees FY18 Sales Up Mid-Single Digits; 16/03/2018 – TIFFANY & CO – INCREASING INVESTMENT NOW IN CERTAIN AREAS ARE EXPECTED TO HINDER PRE-TAX EARNINGS GROWTH IN NEAR-TERM; 16/03/2018 – Heard on the Street — Tiffany Is on the Right Track

Meritage Group Lp increased its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc (TMO) by 0.33% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Meritage Group Lp bought 2,351 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.43% . The hedge fund held 720,479 shares of the industrial machinery and components company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $197.21M, up from 718,128 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Meritage Group Lp who had been investing in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $115.36 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.35% or $1.03 during the last trading session, reaching $295.05. About 1.89 million shares traded or 30.61% up from the average. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) has risen 20.35% since September 8, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 20.35% the S&P500.

Meritage Group Lp, which manages about $11.61 billion and $4.71 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Restaurant Brands Intl Inc by 154,228 shares to 3.58M shares, valued at $233.30 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Sba Communications Corp New by 132,108 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1.14 million shares, and cut its stake in S&P Global Inc.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.96 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.07, from 0.89 in 2018Q4.

Tobam, which manages about $5.57B and $1.98B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Flir Systems Inc (NASDAQ:FLIR) by 15,043 shares to 70,265 shares, valued at $3.34 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Gap Inc/The (NYSE:GPS) by 350,180 shares in the quarter, for a total of 890,205 shares, and has risen its stake in Tesla Motors Inc (NASDAQ:TSLA).

Analysts await Tiffany & Co. (NYSE:TIF) to report earnings on November, 27. They expect $0.87 EPS, up 12.99% or $0.10 from last year’s $0.77 per share. TIF’s profit will be $101.14M for 25.35 P/E if the $0.87 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.12 actual EPS reported by Tiffany & Co. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -22.32% negative EPS growth.