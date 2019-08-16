Tobam Boosted Newmont Goldcorp (NEM) Stake by $3.22 Million; Lansdowne Partners Uk Llp Has Decreased Cytokinetics (CYTK) Stake as Valuation Rose

Lansdowne Partners Uk Llp decreased its stake in Cytokinetics Inc (CYTK) by 44.87% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Lansdowne Partners Uk Llp sold 1.19 million shares as the company’s stock rose 46.51% . The hedge fund held 1.46 million shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $11.81M, down from 2.65 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Lansdowne Partners Uk Llp who had been investing in Cytokinetics Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $764.29M market cap company. The stock increased 4.28% or $0.53 during the last trading session, reaching $13.02. About 269,541 shares traded. Cytokinetics, Incorporated (NASDAQ:CYTK) has risen 63.62% since August 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 63.62% the S&P500. Some Historical CYTK News: 26/04/2018 – Cytokinetics 1Q Loss/Shr 56c; 17/05/2018 – Cytokinetics and Cure SMA Renew and Expand Partnership to Advance Education and Awareness of SMA

Tobam increased its stake in Newmont Goldcorp Corp (NEM) by 6.51% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Tobam bought 91,985 shares as the company’s stock rose 20.45% . The institutional investor held 1.51M shares of the precious metals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $53.85M, up from 1.41 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Tobam who had been investing in Newmont Goldcorp Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $31.64B market cap company. The stock increased 0.18% or $0.07 during the last trading session, reaching $38.59. About 4.33M shares traded. Newmont Goldcorp Corporation (NYSE:NEM) has risen 1.91% since August 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 1.91% the S&P500. Some Historical NEM News: 24/04/2018 – Newmont Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.14 per Share; 26/04/2018 – AHAFO CONSTRUCTION DELAYS UNLIKELY TO AFFECT GUIDANCE: NEWMONT; 26/04/2018 – NEWMONT MINING CORP – GOLD AISC OUTLOOK REMAINS UNCHANGED AT BETWEEN $965 AND $1,025 PER OUNCE IN 2018; 09/04/2018 – NEWMONT MINING CORP NEM.N – IN RESPONSE TO ACCIDENT ON SATURDAY, NEWMONT TEMPORARILY SUSPENDED PRODUCTION AT BOTH ITS AHAFO AND AKYEM MINES IN GHANA; 07/04/2018 – NEWMONT EXPRESSES DEEP SORROW OVER FATALITIES AT AHAFO MILL; 09/04/2018 – NEWMONT SAYS AHAFO MILL EXPANSION PROJECT REMAINS SUSPENDED; 30/04/2018 – GOLDSTRIKE, NEWMONT FINALIZE YUKON PLANNED DRILL PROGRAM; 29/05/2018 – Newmont Mining: Portfolio Includes 54 Precious Metals, Industrial Minerals Royalties; 02/05/2018 – Newmont Presenting at Bank of America Conference May 15; 26/04/2018 – AGNICO EAGLE MINES – UNDER NEWMONT DEAL, COMPANY WILL RECEIVE A CASH PAYMENT OF $35 MILLION

More notable recent Newmont Goldcorp Corporation (NYSE:NEM) news were published by: 247Wallst.com which released: “After Big Gains Already, One Analyst Sees Barrick Gold Rising Much Higher – 24/7 Wall St.” on August 13, 2019, also Investorplace.com with their article: “Investors Have Little Reason to Stick With Goldcorp Stock – Investorplace.com” published on April 03, 2019, Investorplace.com published: “5 Cheap Stocks to Buy Now That the Fed Cut Rates – Investorplace.com” on August 07, 2019. More interesting news about Newmont Goldcorp Corporation (NYSE:NEM) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Assessing Whether Newmont Goldcorp Is A Buy – Seeking Alpha” published on May 01, 2019 as well as Mining.com‘s news article titled: “Done deal: Newmont Goldcorp becomes world’s No. 1 gold miner – MINING.com” with publication date: April 18, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.47 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.41, from 1.06 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 35 investors sold NEM shares while 138 reduced holdings. 71 funds opened positions while 184 raised stakes. 484.31 million shares or 8.04% more from 448.27 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Invesco Limited holds 0.05% or 3.98M shares. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft Fi owns 0.33% invested in Newmont Goldcorp Corporation (NYSE:NEM) for 921,122 shares. California-based Hollencrest Mgmt has invested 0.08% in Newmont Goldcorp Corporation (NYSE:NEM). The California-based Asa Gold & Precious Metals Ltd has invested 12.63% in Newmont Goldcorp Corporation (NYSE:NEM). Amp Limited owns 0.03% invested in Newmont Goldcorp Corporation (NYSE:NEM) for 155,786 shares. Schroder Mgmt owns 1.02 million shares for 0.06% of their portfolio. France-based Exane Derivatives has invested 0% in Newmont Goldcorp Corporation (NYSE:NEM). Kornitzer Cap Ks, Kansas-based fund reported 70,975 shares. The Massachusetts-based Rhumbline Advisers has invested 0.06% in Newmont Goldcorp Corporation (NYSE:NEM). The New York-based Gabelli Funds Ltd Liability has invested 0.58% in Newmont Goldcorp Corporation (NYSE:NEM). Stone Ridge Asset Mngmt Limited Liability Company reported 49,046 shares. Essex Lc invested in 84,190 shares or 0.44% of the stock. San Francisco Sentry Group (Ca) has invested 0% of its portfolio in Newmont Goldcorp Corporation (NYSE:NEM). Sprott invested 0.21% in Newmont Goldcorp Corporation (NYSE:NEM). Barrow Hanley Mewhinney Strauss Ltd has 0% invested in Newmont Goldcorp Corporation (NYSE:NEM).

Tobam, which manages about $5.57B and $1.98B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in 51Job Inc (NASDAQ:JOBS) by 15,605 shares to 65,883 shares, valued at $5.13M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in General Electric Co (NYSE:GE) by 1.63M shares in the quarter, leaving it with 4.03M shares, and cut its stake in Edison International (NYSE:EIX).

Investors sentiment increased to 2.22 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.22, from 2 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 10 investors sold CYTK shares while 22 reduced holdings. 20 funds opened positions while 51 raised stakes. 36.41 million shares or 5.67% less from 38.60 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 671,135 are owned by Geode Mngmt Limited Liability Company. Jpmorgan Chase And Com reported 11,217 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Legal & General Grp Inc Public Limited Com reported 127,273 shares. South Dakota Inv Council holds 0.08% or 472,958 shares in its portfolio. Sectoral Asset Inc accumulated 15,582 shares. Zacks Inv has 18,738 shares. Wasatch invested in 3.19M shares. Clarivest Asset Ltd Co reported 0.03% stake. Thrivent For Lutherans holds 0% or 41,803 shares. Metropolitan Life Insurance Ny stated it has 24,620 shares. 1.93M are owned by Fmr Ltd. Ironwood Investment Mgmt Lc holds 0.44% of its portfolio in Cytokinetics, Incorporated (NASDAQ:CYTK) for 67,352 shares. State Bank Of Montreal Can holds 3,321 shares. Jacobs Levy Equity Mgmt Inc stated it has 0.03% of its portfolio in Cytokinetics, Incorporated (NASDAQ:CYTK). Morgan Stanley invested in 0% or 89,450 shares.