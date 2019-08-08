Tobam Boosted Its Stake in Dominion Energy (D) as Share Price Declined; Pineno Levin & Ford Asset Management Trimmed International Business Machs (IBM) Holding by $2.09 Million as Stock Price Rose

Tobam increased its stake in Dominion Energy Inc (D) by 72.05% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Tobam bought 148,232 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.69% . The institutional investor held 353,961 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $27.14 million, up from 205,729 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Tobam who had been investing in Dominion Energy Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $59.39B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.36% or $0.27 during the last trading session, reaching $74.16. About 195,082 shares traded. Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D) has risen 4.35% since August 8, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.35% the S&P500. Some Historical D News: 27/03/2018 – Dominion Energy Announces Public Offering of Common Stk via Forward Sale; 20/04/2018 – DJ Dominion Resources Black Warrior Tr, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (DOMR); 28/03/2018 – Dominion Energy’s IDR Affirmed at ‘BBB+’; Outlook Stable; 14/05/2018 – Clinton Group Adds Dominion Energy, Exits PPL, Cuts Bio-Rad: 13F; 07/03/2018 – DVI’s EDGE® Solution to Improve Energy Efficiency, Lower Customer Bills for Canada’s Lethbridge Electric Utility; 09/05/2018 – Dominion Energy Declares Quarterly Dividend of 83.5 Cents; 20/03/2018 – GRID2020 and Dominion Voltage, Inc. Deliver Grid Optimization for Canada; 30/04/2018 – MFS Utilities Fund Adds CMS Energy, Exits Dominion Energy; 05/03/2018 Cleveland: Dominion Energy Ohio Gas Pipeline Infrastructure Replacement Project – PIR 2170; 19/03/2018 – DOMINION ENERGY – DOES NOT ANTICIPATE ANY REVENUE REDUCTIONS IN 2018 TO 2020 TIME PERIOD DUE TO FERC’S ACTIONS ON DOMINION ENERGY MIDSTREAM PARTNERS

Pineno Levin & Ford Asset Management Inc decreased its stake in International Business Machs (IBM) by 59.99% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Pineno Levin & Ford Asset Management Inc sold 14,808 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.46% . The institutional investor held 9,877 shares of the computer manufacturing company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.39M, down from 24,685 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Pineno Levin & Ford Asset Management Inc who had been investing in International Business Machs for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $122.30 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.41% or $0.57 during the last trading session, reaching $138.06. About 313,561 shares traded. International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM) has risen 1.89% since August 8, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 1.89% the S&P500. Some Historical IBM News: 18/04/2018 – International Business Machines Corp: Doc re 8-K; 24/05/2018 – IBM and Crédit Mutuel Strengthen Their Strategic Partnership to Build the Bank of Tomorrow; 17/04/2018 – IBM 1Q Global Financing Rev $405M; 17/04/2018 – IBM earnings beat: $2.45 per share, vs $2.42 expected EPS; 15/05/2018 – BERKSHIRE 13F NO LONGER SHOWS STAKE IN IBM AS OF 1Q; 14/03/2018 – EV Group and IBM Sign License Agreement on Laser Debonding Technology; 17/04/2018 – IBM CFO JAMES KAVANAUGH: DISAPPOINTED W/ STORAGE REVENUE GROWTH; 20/03/2018 – REG-lntnl Bus. Mach: Doc re Form 8-K; 27/03/2018 – CORRECT: IBM EARNINGS WERE NOT RELEASED; 14/03/2018 – EV GROUP & IBM SIGN LICENSE PACT ON LASER DEBONDING TECHNOLOGY

Investors sentiment increased to 1.03 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.44, from 0.59 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 67 investors sold IBM shares while 524 reduced holdings. 142 funds opened positions while 468 raised stakes. 473.01 million shares or 9.66% less from 523.62 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Advisory Svcs Limited Company invested in 0.3% or 30,118 shares. Quantum Management holds 0.48% of its portfolio in International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM) for 6,349 shares. Montgomery Investment Management Incorporated has invested 4.83% in International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM). Nuveen Asset Lc holds 0.15% of its portfolio in International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM) for 203,236 shares. Winslow Evans And Crocker Incorporated reported 5,814 shares. Ww Asset Mngmt holds 77,217 shares or 0.56% of its portfolio. Greatmark invested in 1,481 shares or 0.07% of the stock. Envestnet Asset Mgmt holds 0.06% in International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM) or 311,521 shares. Asset Gp Incorporated owns 5,550 shares. First Quadrant LP Ca has 200 shares. Hartford Investment Management holds 138,695 shares. Wade G W &, Massachusetts-based fund reported 9,802 shares. Pittenger Anderson stated it has 0.01% in International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM). B Riley Wealth Mngmt Inc, Tennessee-based fund reported 9,381 shares. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System has invested 0.33% in International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM).

Analysts await International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM) to report earnings on October, 15. They expect $3.48 earnings per share, up 1.75% or $0.06 from last year’s $3.42 per share. IBM’s profit will be $3.08B for 9.92 P/E if the $3.48 EPS becomes a reality. After $3.17 actual earnings per share reported by International Business Machines Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 9.78% EPS growth.

More notable recent International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Earnings Show Itâ€™s Time to Buy IBM Stock on a Pullback – Nasdaq” on July 22, 2019, also Investorplace.com with their article: “5 Top Stock Trades for Friday: IBM, HON, PM, MS, BAC – Investorplace.com” published on July 18, 2019, Bizjournals.com published: “Analyst: IBM sets the stage for Red Hat contribution on call – Triangle Business Journal” on July 17, 2019. More interesting news about International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “IBM: Red Is The New Blue – Seeking Alpha” published on July 22, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “IBM Q2 2019 Earnings Preview – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: July 16, 2019.

Pineno Levin & Ford Asset Management Inc, which manages about $237.57 million and $239.52 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Carnival Corp (NYSE:CCL) by 18,250 shares to 86,985 shares, valued at $4.41M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment increased to 2.36 in Q1 2019. Its up 1.04, from 1.32 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 44 investors sold D shares while 206 reduced holdings. 124 funds opened positions while 466 raised stakes. 497.88 million shares or 8.22% more from 460.05 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Moreover, First Natl has 0.37% invested in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D) for 47,823 shares. Moreover, Huntington State Bank has 0.31% invested in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D). Ledyard Bank holds 0.61% of its portfolio in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D) for 59,927 shares. Stone Run Capital Ltd Liability reported 0.13% in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D). Creative Planning holds 0.03% of its portfolio in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D) for 110,570 shares. Adirondack Tru has 0.19% invested in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D). State Of Alaska Department Of Revenue has 0.22% invested in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D) for 160,136 shares. Skba Capital Ltd holds 2.04% of its portfolio in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D) for 165,900 shares. Strategy Asset Managers Limited Company reported 0% stake. Toth Fincl Advisory Corp owns 0.69% invested in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D) for 38,489 shares. Wellington Management Grp Incorporated Ltd Liability Partnership holds 0.54% or 30.83M shares in its portfolio. Reilly Financial Advsr Limited Liability Corporation holds 0.24% in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D) or 24,190 shares. Mechanics Retail Bank Trust Department reported 0.48% in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D). Moody National Bank Trust Division stated it has 48,513 shares or 0.1% of all its holdings. Calamos Limited Liability Co owns 106,141 shares.

Since March 13, 2019, it had 2 insider purchases, and 0 sales for $649,992 activity. HAGOOD D MAYBANK bought 1,965 shares worth $149,998.

More notable recent Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Dominion Energy Q2 2019 Earnings Preview – Seeking Alpha” on July 30, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Does Assured Guaranty Ltd. (NYSE:AGO) Have A Place In Your Dividend Portfolio? – Yahoo Finance” published on August 07, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Dominion to build Virginia battery storage pilot projects – Seeking Alpha” on August 06, 2019. More interesting news about Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “If You Had Bought Kadmon Holdings (NYSE:KDMN) Stock A Year Ago, You’d Be Sitting On A 22% Loss, Today – Yahoo Finance” published on July 18, 2019 as well as Fool.com‘s news article titled: “3 Dividend Stocks Perfect for Retirees – Motley Fool” with publication date: August 04, 2019.

Tobam, which manages about $5.57 billion and $1.98 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Humana Inc (NYSE:HUM) by 100,200 shares to 138,474 shares, valued at $36.83 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Yy Inc (NASDAQ:YY) by 97,139 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 2,997 shares, and cut its stake in Crown Castle Intl Corp (NYSE:CCI).