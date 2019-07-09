Tobam Boosted Exelon (EXC) Stake by $3.86 Million; As Pfizer (PFE) Share Value Declined, Lourd Capital Has Trimmed by $1.39 Million Its Holding

Tobam increased its stake in Exelon Corp (EXC) by 26.07% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Tobam bought 77,210 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.82% with the market. The institutional investor held 373,325 shares of the power generation company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $18.72 million, up from 296,115 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Tobam who had been investing in Exelon Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $47.52B market cap company. The stock increased 0.36% or $0.17 during the last trading session, reaching $48.94. About 3.54 million shares traded. Exelon Corporation (NYSE:EXC) has risen 20.90% since July 9, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 16.47% the S&P500. Some Historical EXC News: 02/05/2018 – EXELON 1Q EARNINGS CALL BEGINS; 29/03/2018 – Exelon Generation Files to Retire Mystic Generating Station in 2022, Absent Any Regulatory Solution; 02/04/2018 – Exelon Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 23/05/2018 – NEW JERSEY GOVERNOR SIGNS BILL TO SUBSIDIZE NUCLEAR POWER PLANTS TO FURTHER GREENHOUSE GAS REDUCTION GOALS; 16/05/2018 – EXELON HAD PROPOSED TO RETIRE BOTH GAS-FIRED POWER GENERATORS; 04/05/2018 – Exelon Named a Top 50 Company for Diversity and Top 5 Company for Veterans by Diversitylnc; 30/04/2018 – EXELON CUTS DRESDEN 2 REACTOR POWER TO 84% FROM 100%: NRC; 02/05/2018 – EXELON SEES 2Q EPS 55C TO 65C, EST. 58C; 24/05/2018 – Exelon at Group Dinner Hosted By Loop Capital Markets Today; 04/04/2018 – Steve Scalise: Exelon Utilities Passing Along $525M to Customers Because of Tax Cuts and Jobs Act

Lourd Capital Llc decreased its stake in Pfizer Inc (PFE) by 50.99% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Lourd Capital Llc sold 33,129 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.32% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 31,841 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.35 million, down from 64,970 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Lourd Capital Llc who had been investing in Pfizer Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $240.94 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.08% or $0.03 during the last trading session, reaching $43.33. About 8.77 million shares traded. Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) has risen 14.75% since July 9, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 10.32% the S&P500. Some Historical PFE News: 01/05/2018 – Pfizer blames sales miss on `customer buying patterns’; 12/03/2018 – Biogen to Acquire from Pfizer First-in-Class Phase 2b Ready Asset for Cognitive Impairment Associated with Schizophrenia; 16/04/2018 – AstraZeneca Presents lmfinzi (durvalumab) Plus tremelimumab Combination Data at AACR Annual Meeting; 09/05/2018 – US FDA ADDS MYLAN NV’S MYL.O EPIPEN PRODUCTS TO ITS DRUG SHORTAGE LIST DUE TO MANUFACTURING DELAYS; 29/03/2018 – PFIZER INC – PRELIMINARY SAFETY DATA SHOWED THAT TAFAMIDIS WAS GENERALLY WELL TOLERATED IN POPULATION AND NO NEW SAFETY SIGNALS WERE IDENTIFIED; 08/03/2018 – PFIZER INC – FDA’S DECISION ON WHETHER OR NOT TO APPROVE TOFACITINIB FOR UC IS EXPECTED BY PRESCRIPTION DRUG USER FEE ACT (PDUFA) DATE IN JUNE 2018; 21/05/2018 – KARO PHARMA GETS MILESTONE PAYMENT FROM PFIZER; 22/03/2018 – British consumer goods group Reckitt Benckiser has pulled out of discussions with Pfizer over buying its consumer healthcare business; 05/03/2018 – ViiV Healthcare Announces Positive New Dolutegravir Data for the Treatment of People Living With HIV Co-lnfected With Tuberculosis; 25/04/2018 – Pfizer Bond Trading 4x Average; Clients Net Buyers

Tobam, which manages about $5.57B and $1.98B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Symantec Corp (NASDAQ:SYMC) by 355,586 shares to 1.80M shares, valued at $41.34M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Autohome Inc (NYSE:ATHM) by 62,947 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 76,940 shares, and cut its stake in Ipg Photonics Corp (NASDAQ:IPGP).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.13 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.07, from 1.06 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 45 investors sold EXC shares while 252 reduced holdings. 98 funds opened positions while 237 raised stakes. 742.04 million shares or 2.35% less from 759.93 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Janney Montgomery Scott Limited Company holds 85,386 shares or 0.04% of its portfolio. Dimensional Fund Advisors Ltd Partnership accumulated 1.93M shares. Eaton Vance Management accumulated 0.01% or 75,809 shares. Hilton Cap Management Limited Co accumulated 607 shares. Kings Point Capital Management owns 588 shares or 0.01% of their US portfolio. Amer Interest Grp Incorporated invested in 0.06% or 326,418 shares. Foster And Motley Inc owns 51,534 shares for 0.37% of their portfolio. Raymond James Na invested in 21,935 shares. Stoneridge Invest Prtn Limited Liability Corporation holds 1.01% or 68,173 shares. Baystate Wealth Ltd Liability Corp holds 0% in Exelon Corporation (NYSE:EXC) or 609 shares. 200 were reported by Lifeplan Financial Group Incorporated. Abner Herrman & Brock Limited Liability Com invested in 4,611 shares. Ent Fincl Serv Corporation stated it has 7,658 shares. Brown Advisory Lc holds 0.07% or 5,957 shares. Baillie Gifford And holds 547,756 shares.

Analysts await Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) to report earnings on July, 30. They expect $0.78 EPS, down 3.70% or $0.03 from last year’s $0.81 per share. PFE’s profit will be $4.34B for 13.89 P/E if the $0.78 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.85 actual EPS reported by Pfizer Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -8.24% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.76 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.02, from 0.74 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 66 investors sold PFE shares while 763 reduced holdings. 125 funds opened positions while 501 raised stakes. 3.88 billion shares or 4.26% less from 4.05 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Mngmt Limited Liability has invested 0% in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE). Regent Invest Limited Liability Com reported 57,159 shares. 169,979 were reported by Fiduciary Services Of The Southwest Tx. Cullinan Assocs accumulated 241,226 shares or 0.77% of the stock. 68,575 are held by Buckingham Mgmt Inc. Burns J W & Communications New York has invested 0.92% in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE). Allen Inv Limited Liability invested in 15,521 shares or 0.02% of the stock. Prudential reported 7.82 million shares. First Manhattan holds 1.08% of its portfolio in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) for 4.42 million shares. Hoertkorn Richard Charles invested in 0.6% or 21,325 shares. Sigma Invest Counselors has invested 0.09% in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE). Bb&T Corp holds 0.8% or 1.05 million shares. Atwood & Palmer has invested 0.13% in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE). Smart Portfolios Ltd Liability reported 4,442 shares. Ls Investment Advsr Lc has invested 0.94% in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE).