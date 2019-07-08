Tnb Financial Upped Apple (AAPL) Stake by $755,811; As Procter And Gamble Co (PG) Valuation Rose, Hugh Johnson Advisors Has Lifted Holding by $369,304

Hugh Johnson Advisors Llc increased its stake in Procter And Gamble Co (PG) by 61.16% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hugh Johnson Advisors Llc bought 3,551 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.52% with the market. The institutional investor held 9,357 shares of the package goods and cosmetics company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $974,000, up from 5,806 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hugh Johnson Advisors Llc who had been investing in Procter And Gamble Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $285.47B market cap company. The stock increased 0.58% or $0.66 during the last trading session, reaching $113.81. About 861,383 shares traded. The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) has risen 45.61% since July 8, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 41.18% the S&P500. Some Historical PG News: 24/05/2018 – PROCTER & GAMBLE SAYS ACCIDENT AT ALEXANDRIA PLANT OVERNIGHT; 19/04/2018 – Jeanne Whalen: SCOOP: P&G to spend $4.2 bn to buy German Merck’s consumer-health unit, which sells vitamins & other OTC items; 19/04/2018 – TEVA PHARMACEUTICAL – WILL MERGE ITS OTC INTERESTS RETURNING FROM PGT WITH A PORTFOLIO OF OTC ASSETS ACQUIRED IN 2016 VIA ACTAVIS ACQUISITION; 24/05/2018 – KALB News Channel 5: #BREAKING Multiple sources say fatal explosion happened at P&G Thursday morning; 24/05/2018 – PROCTER & GAMBLE SAYS WORKER PASSED AWAY DUE TO PLANT ACCIDENT; 25/04/2018 – New Cascade Platinum Lets the Diswasher Be a Dish Washer; 04/04/2018 – STAT Plus: Pharmalittle: Will P&G buy the Pfizer consumer unit? China looks to boost generic production; 17/04/2018 – Akamai Takes Home Eight Awards for its Cloud Security Solutions in the 14th Annual 2018 Info Security PG’s Global Excellence Awards; 09/04/2018 – P&G to Bring Ad Holding Company Rivals Together to Form New Creative Agency; 19/04/2018 – P&G 3Q CORE EPS $1.00, EST. 98C; BOOSTS YR CORE EPS GROWTH VIEW

Tnb Financial increased its stake in Apple Inc (AAPL) by 3.88% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Tnb Financial bought 3,999 shares as the company’s stock rose 12.19% with the market. The institutional investor held 107,049 shares of the computer manufacturing company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $20.33 million, up from 103,050 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Tnb Financial who had been investing in Apple Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $917.39 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.37% or $4.84 during the last trading session, reaching $199.39. About 8.39M shares traded. Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) has risen 1.47% since July 8, 2018 and is uptrending. It has underperformed by 2.96% the S&P500. Some Historical AAPL News: 29/03/2018 – Yahoo! Finance: Thursday Apple Rumors: iOS 11.3 is Now Available For All; 17/04/2018 – TicToc by Bloomberg: Apple is planning to launch the Netflix of news; 09/04/2018 – APPLE INC – NEW (PRODUCT)RED IPHONE X LEATHER FOLIO WILL BE AVAILABLE FROM APPLE.COM, APPLE STORE APP AND APPLE STORES FOR $99; 22/05/2018 – HEARING DATE SET IN PARKERVISION’S PATENT INFRINGEMENT CASE AGAINST QUALCOMM AND APPLE; 11/05/2018 – The Apple Rush Company, Inc. announces the purchase of the assets and accounts of Green Frog Products, Inc. to enhance the buildout of retail accounts throughout Florida; 27/04/2018 – Cramer: Apple has the most to lose from a trade war; 27/03/2018 – Apple is expected to unveil lower-priced devices to compete with Google in education; 24/05/2018 – Apple blocks Steam’s plan to extend its video games to iPhones; 02/04/2018 – Facebook’s Zuckerberg Hits Back at `Glib’ Comments by Apple CEO; 08/03/2018 – Apple’s CEO is the ‘Donald Trump of the music industry,’ says rocker Axl Rose

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.96 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.01, from 0.97 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 79 investors sold AAPL shares while 847 reduced holdings. 150 funds opened positions while 735 raised stakes. 2.60 billion shares or 8.28% less from 2.83 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported.

Tnb Financial, which manages about $542.01M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Flowers Foods Inc (NYSE:FLO) by 41,495 shares to 726,416 shares, valued at $15.49 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Since February 1, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 1 insider sale for $255,087 activity.

Since January 28, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 17 insider sales for $263.49 million activity. PELTZ NELSON sold $119.77M worth of stock or 1.21 million shares. On Wednesday, February 13 the insider Taylor David S sold $2.97M. $428,789 worth of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) was sold by Schomburger Jeffrey K on Monday, February 4. 3,000 The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) shares with value of $294,750 were sold by Posada Juan Fernando. Francisco Ma. Fatima sold 9,000 shares worth $895,500. Grabowski Mary Theresa had sold 19,049 shares worth $1.81M on Thursday, January 31.

