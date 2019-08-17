Tnb Financial Trimmed Its Holding in Capital City Bank Group (CCBG) by $1.35 Million; Egerton Capital Uk Llp Has Upped Its American Express Co (AXP) Stake by $158.37 Million; Market Value Rose

Egerton Capital Uk Llp increased its stake in American Express Co (AXP) by 18.35% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Egerton Capital Uk Llp bought 1.45 million shares as the company’s stock rose 6.28% . The hedge fund held 9.37 million shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.02B, up from 7.92M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Egerton Capital Uk Llp who had been investing in American Express Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $103.40 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.84% or $2.25 during the last trading session, reaching $124.63. About 2.09 million shares traded. American Express Company (NYSE:AXP) has risen 23.32% since August 17, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 23.32% the S&P500. Some Historical AXP News: 16/04/2018 – CROSS-BRAND LOYALTY PROGRAM PLENTI SAYS PLENTI PROGRAM WILL END ON JULY 10, 2018; 21/05/2018 – Moody’s: No Rating Impact On American Express Card Abs Following Issuance Of Unrated 2018-4 And 2018-5 Transactions; 15/05/2018 – AMERICAN EXPRESS-USCS CARD MEMBER LOANS 30 DAYS PAST DUE LOANS AS A % OF TOTAL 1.3 PCT AT APRIL END VS 1.4 PCT AT MARCH END; 14/05/2018 – NEW DEAL: American Express Co $Bmark 3Y +80, 3Y FRN L equiv; 09/03/2018 – Leveraging FinTech Innovation Proving to be Critically Valuable for Growing Number of Industries; 25/05/2018 – American Express Launches Blockchain-Based Rewards Program; 15/03/2018 – AMERICAN EXPRESS-U.S.SMALL BUSINESS CARD MEMBER LOANS NET WRITE-OFF RATE-PRINCIPAL ONLY 1.7 PCT AT FEB END VS 1.4 PCT AT JAN END; 28/03/2018 – American Express: Fabricant to Resume Role as Senior Vice President, Controllershi; 07/03/2018 American Express Joins Chorus Declaring Gender Pay Parity; 25/04/2018 – American Express Advances in Effort to Access China Market

Tnb Financial decreased its stake in Capital City Bank Group Inc (CCBG) by 47.11% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Tnb Financial sold 64,131 shares as the company’s stock rose 13.35% . The institutional investor held 72,000 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.57 million, down from 136,131 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Tnb Financial who had been investing in Capital City Bank Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $400.90 million market cap company. The stock decreased 1.60% or $0.39 during the last trading session, reaching $23.94. About 21,745 shares traded. Capital City Bank Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCBG) has risen 6.74% since August 17, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 6.74% the S&P500. Some Historical CCBG News: 23/04/2018 – Capital City Bank Group 1Q EPS 34c; 19/04/2018 DJ Capital City Bank Group Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (CCBG)

Since March 1, 2019, it had 2 insider buys, and 0 selling transactions for $81,341 activity. The insider BENSE ALLAN G bought 832 shares worth $18,928.

Analysts await Capital City Bank Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCBG) to report earnings on October, 22. They expect $0.44 EPS, up 33.33% or $0.11 from last year’s $0.33 per share. CCBG’s profit will be $7.37M for 13.60 P/E if the $0.44 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.44 actual EPS reported by Capital City Bank Group, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 0.00% EPS growth.

