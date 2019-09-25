Tnb Financial Stake in Procter & Gamble Co (PG) Has Trimmed as Stock Value Rose; Kdi Capital Partners Trimmed Its Stake in Visa Cl A (V) by $1.37 Million as Stock Rose

Kdi Capital Partners Llc decreased its stake in Visa Inc Cl A (V) by 9.85% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Kdi Capital Partners Llc sold 7,942 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.34% . The hedge fund held 72,706 shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $12.62M, down from 80,648 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Kdi Capital Partners Llc who had been investing in Visa Inc Cl A for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $390.91B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.25% or $0.43 during the last trading session, reaching $174.48. About 10.43 million shares traded or 52.38% up from the average. Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) has risen 30.42% since September 25, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 30.42% the S&P500. Some Historical V News: 02/05/2018 – Wells Capital Management Adds First Data, Exits Visa: 13F; 10/05/2018 – Congress Pressuring Homeland Security to Boost the Visa Supply Soon; 06/03/2018 – REFILE-EXCLUSIVE-Visa waivers rarely granted under Trump’s latest U.S. travel ban -data; 09/04/2018 – CHILE TO CREATE SPECIAL ONE-YEAR VISA FOR VENEZUELANS: PINERA; 24/05/2018 – Visa Invests in Latin American Mobile-Payments Firm YellowPepper; 24/05/2018 – Visa Makes Strategic Investment in YellowPepper to Accelerate Adoption of Mobile Payments and Tokenization in Latin America and; 10/04/2018 – German Embassy Opens Visa Application Centre in Bahrain in Partnership With VFS Global; 21/03/2018 – TTServices Awarded Contract to Provide Canadian Visa Application Centre Services in 21 Countries Across the Americas; 28/03/2018 – Investors’ Soapbox: Bitcoin Can’t Take a Bite Out of Visa, Mastercard — Barrons.com; 28/03/2018 – Most Non-EU Lawyers Earn Too Little to Secure U.K. Work Visa

Tnb Financial decreased its stake in Procter & Gamble Co (PG) by 70.71% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Tnb Financial sold 93,264 shares as the company’s stock rose 12.49% . The institutional investor held 38,630 shares of the package goods and cosmetics company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $4.24M, down from 131,894 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Tnb Financial who had been investing in Procter & Gamble Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $309.35B market cap company. The stock increased 0.32% or $0.39 during the last trading session, reaching $123.61. About 7.70 million shares traded or 3.02% up from the average. The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) has risen 47.18% since September 25, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 47.18% the S&P500. Some Historical PG News: 19/04/2018 – P&G Slogs Through ‘Difficult’ Markets for Sales Growth; 19/04/2018 – P&G, Nestle, Unilever forgo price increases to move product; 19/04/2018 – Procter & Gamble Pledges More Change as Sales Start to Climb; 22/03/2018 – Allure Security Wins Three Awards in the 14th Annual Info Security PG’s 2018 Global Excellence Awards; 17/04/2018 – Akamai Takes Home Eight Awards for its Cloud Security Solutions in the 14th Annual 2018 Info Security PG’s Global Excellence Aw; 09/05/2018 – Procter & Gamble Offers to Buy Back Up to $1.25B Debt Securities; 18/05/2018 – SIAM CITY CEMENT TO BUY PART OF P.G. SERVICE CO. FOR 195M BAHT; 19/04/2018 – Jeanne Whalen: SCOOP: P&G to spend $4.2 bn to buy German Merck’s consumer-health unit, which sells vitamins & other OTC items; 19/04/2018 – P&G QTRLY BEAUTY SEGMENT ORGANIC SALES INCREASED FIVE PERCENT; 22/03/2018 – CORRECTED-Derek Jeter’s Players’ Tribune expands into Europe

Analysts await The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) to report earnings on October, 18. They expect $1.24 earnings per share, up 10.71% or $0.12 from last year’s $1.12 per share. PG’s profit will be $3.10 billion for 24.92 P/E if the $1.24 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.10 actual earnings per share reported by The Procter & Gamble Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 12.73% EPS growth.

Tnb Financial, which manages about $577.38M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Amazon Com Inc Com (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 277 shares to 10,767 shares, valued at $20.39M in 2019Q2, according to the filing.

Kdi Capital Partners Llc, which manages about $454.13M and $267.28M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Jpmorgan Chase & Co (NYSE:JPM) by 22,014 shares to 119,729 shares, valued at $13.39 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing.

Analysts await Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $1.43 earnings per share, up 18.18% or $0.22 from last year’s $1.21 per share. V’s profit will be $3.20B for 30.50 P/E if the $1.43 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.37 actual earnings per share reported by Visa Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 4.38% EPS growth.