Tnb Financial Raised Its Amazon Com Com (AMZN) Position by $524,361; Stock Declined; G2 Investment Partners Management Has Increased Westport Fuel Systems (WPRT) Holding

Tnb Financial increased its stake in Amazon Com Inc Com (AMZN) by 2.64% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Tnb Financial bought 277 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.34% . The institutional investor held 10,767 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $20.39 million, up from 10,490 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Tnb Financial who had been investing in Amazon Com Inc Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $848.67B market cap company. The stock increased 0.14% or $2.44 during the last trading session, reaching $1715.67. About 2.25 million shares traded. Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) has risen 4.92% since October 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.92% the S&P500. Some Historical AMZN News: 14/03/2018 – Amazon, Spotify, The New York Times, DELL, Pepsi Added to Speak at UNLEASH America in Las Vegas in May; 21/03/2018 – Uber has withdrawn a job offer to a top Amazon exec after discovering a discrepancy Amazon’s voice-shopping VP, Assaf Ronen, was set to replace Daniel Graf as product head; 16/05/2018 – Amazon Prime members are getting a Whole Foods discount, starting in Florida; 05/05/2018 – Amazon now clearly has critics on both sides of the American political spectrum; 12/04/2018 – Amazon drops first-gen Ring doorbell price to $100 after closing acquisition. via @verge; 12/03/2018 – MEDIA-Amazon to bring its voice assistant Alexa to many business settings – Axios; 24/05/2018 – Here’s Amazon’s explanation for the Alexa eavesdropping scandal; 25/04/2018 – “Trucking is right now â€¦ experiencing a severe crisis,” Robert Csongor, vice president and general manager of automotive at Nvidia, said during the company’s March 27 investor day. “There’s a shortage of trucking drivers driven by the Amazon age; 03/04/2018 – DNA India: Nokia 7 Plus to launch in India tomorrow; most likely to be an Amazon; 19/03/2018 – Diageo Launches ‘Happy Hour’ Skill For Amazon Alexa Celebrating One Of The Most Spirited Hours In The Day

G2 Investment Partners Management Llc increased its stake in Westport Fuel Systems Inc (WPRT) by 110.35% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. G2 Investment Partners Management Llc bought 220,692 shares as the company’s stock rose 71.68% . The hedge fund held 420,692 shares of the industrial machinery and components company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.14M, up from 200,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. G2 Investment Partners Management Llc who had been investing in Westport Fuel Systems Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $321.16 million market cap company. The stock decreased 1.62% or $0.04 during the last trading session, reaching $2.43. About 668,689 shares traded or 14.65% up from the average. Westport Fuel Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:WPRT) has risen 18.80% since October 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 18.80% the S&P500. Some Historical WPRT News: 17/05/2018 – WESTPORT FUEL SYSTEMS INC – REVISING CONSOLIDATED REVENUE GUIDANCE FROM CONTINUING OPERATIONS TO A RANGE OF $235 MLN TO $255 MLN FOR FULL YEAR 2018; 10/05/2018 – WESTPORT FUEL SYSTEMS INC WPRT.TO – QTRLY CONSOLIDATED REVENUES $67.6 MLN VS $60.0 MLN; 10/05/2018 – WESTPORT FUEL SYSTEMS INC WPRT.TO SEES FY 2018 REVENUE UP 3 TO 11 PCT; 19/03/2018 – Westport Fuel Systems Appoints New Director; 19/03/2018 – WESTPORT FUEL SYSTEMS INC – ANNOUNCED MICHELE BUCHIGNANI HAS BEEN APPOINTED TO COMPANY’S BOARD OF DIRECTORS, EFFECTIVE MARCH 16, 2018; 10/05/2018 – WESTPORT FUEL SYSTEMS INC WPRT.TO – QTRLY NET LOSS PER SHARE FROM CONTINUING OPERATIONS $0.10; 19/03/2018 – WESTPORT FUEL SYSTEMS – APPOINTMENT OF BUCHIGNANI INCREASES NUMBER OF DIRECTORS FROM 9 TO 10; 17/05/2018 – SNAM: PACT WITH WESTPORT FUEL SYSTEMS TO BUY UNIT; 10/05/2018 – WESTPORT FUEL SYSTEMS INC WPRT.TO – EXPECTS TO ACHIEVE FULL YEAR 2018 CONSOLIDATED REVENUES FROM CONTINUING OPERATIONS OF $255 MLN TO $275 MLN; 22/03/2018 – WESTPORT FUEL SYSTEMS INC WPRT.TO – QTRLY CONSOLIDATED REVENUES $64.2 MLN VS. $60.1 MLN

Investors sentiment increased to 1.04 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.21, from 0.83 in 2019Q1. It improved, as 9 investors sold WPRT shares while 18 reduced holdings. 17 funds opened positions while 11 raised stakes. 26.95 million shares or 1.57% less from 27.38 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Advisory Net Lc stated it has 1,275 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Carlson Cap Limited Partnership accumulated 0.04% or 1.01M shares. Trellus Mngmt Com Lc invested in 1.43% or 390,000 shares. Moreover, Wells Fargo And Com Mn has 0% invested in Westport Fuel Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:WPRT). Paradigm Cap New York invested in 0.29% or 1.17M shares. Valley National Advisers, a Pennsylvania-based fund reported 50 shares. Hudson Bay Mgmt Ltd Partnership, a New York-based fund reported 515,601 shares. Renaissance Techs Limited Liability Corp has invested 0% in Westport Fuel Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:WPRT). Financial Bank Of America Corporation De, North Carolina-based fund reported 16,309 shares. Group One Trading Limited Partnership has invested 0% in Westport Fuel Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:WPRT). Toronto Dominion State Bank invested in 0% or 2,015 shares. New York-based Tower Research Cap Ltd Liability Co (Trc) has invested 0% in Westport Fuel Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:WPRT). G2 Prtnrs Mngmt Ltd Com reported 420,692 shares stake. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management holds 0% of its portfolio in Westport Fuel Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:WPRT) for 1,150 shares. Virtu Fincl Lc, New York-based fund reported 20,261 shares.

More notable recent Westport Fuel Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:WPRT) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Westport Fuel Systems, Inc. (WPRT) CEO Nancy Gougarty on Q3 2018 Results – Earnings Call Transcript – Seeking Alpha” on November 08, 2018, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Options Traders Expect Huge Moves in Westport Fuel (WPRT) Stock – Yahoo Finance” published on May 16, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Westport +5% after EBITDA gain – Seeking Alpha” on May 09, 2019. More interesting news about Westport Fuel Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:WPRT) were released by: Globenewswire.com and their article: “Westport Fuel Systems to Announce Second Quarter Results on Thursday, August 8, 2019 – GlobeNewswire” published on July 29, 2019 as well as Benzinga.com‘s news article titled: “52 Stocks Moving In Friday’s Pre-Market Session – Benzinga” with publication date: August 09, 2019.

G2 Investment Partners Management Llc, which manages about $585.42M and $317.76M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Mix Telematics Ltd (NYSE:MIXT) by 61,976 shares to 1.04M shares, valued at $15.62M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Stamps Com Inc (NASDAQ:STMP) by 140,589 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 38,138 shares, and cut its stake in Universal Electrs Inc (NASDAQ:UEIC).