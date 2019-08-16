Tnb Financial Position in Suntrust Banks (STI) Has Lifted by $1.65 Million as Stock Price Rose; Intuitive Surgical (ISRG) Valuation Rose While Ithaka Group Upped Stake by $5.06 Million

Ithaka Group Llc increased its stake in Intuitive Surgical Inc. (ISRG) by 30.53% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ithaka Group Llc bought 8,882 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.52% . The institutional investor held 37,977 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $21.67 million, up from 29,095 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ithaka Group Llc who had been investing in Intuitive Surgical Inc. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $57.26 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.60% or $3.02 during the last trading session, reaching $496.85. About 413,578 shares traded. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG) has risen 3.28% since August 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 3.28% the S&P500. Some Historical ISRG News: 30/04/2018 – intuitive surgical, inc | da vinci xi surgical system, da vinci x | K173842 | 04/23/2018 |; 23/03/2018 The research center previously created Apple’s Siri and the core technology used by Intuitive Surgical in their da Vinci systems; 03/05/2018 – New Study Shows Robotic-Assisted Surgery Benefits for lnguinal Hernia Repair; 03/05/2018 – New Study Shows Robotic-Assisted Surgery Benefits for Inguinal Hernia Repair; 17/04/2018 – Intuitive Surgical 1Q EPS $2.44; 17/04/2018 – After-hours buzz: IBM, ISRG, UAL & more; 21/04/2018 – DJ Intuitive Surgical Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (ISRG); 16/04/2018 – Intuitive Surgical Inc expected to post earnings of $2.07 a share – Earnings Preview; 17/04/2018 – Intuitive Surgical 1Q Net $288M; 17/04/2018 – Intuitive Surgical’s quarterly profit jumps 59 percent

Tnb Financial increased its stake in Suntrust Banks Inc. (STI) by 19.03% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Tnb Financial bought 27,959 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.76% . The institutional investor held 174,909 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $10.36 million, up from 146,950 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Tnb Financial who had been investing in Suntrust Banks Inc. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $27.03 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.72% or $1.61 during the last trading session, reaching $60.89. About 558,451 shares traded. SunTrust Banks, Inc. (NYSE:STI) has declined 8.58% since August 16, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 8.58% the S&P500. Some Historical STI News: 07/03/2018 – CoreCivic Non-Deal Roadshow Set By SunTrust for Mar. 14-15; 28/03/2018 – Live Oak Banc Field Trip Scheduled By SunTrust for Apr. 4-5; 20/04/2018 – SunTrust 1Q Net Charge-Offs $79M; 07/03/2018 – Matador Resources Non-Deal Roadshow Set By SunTrust for Mar. 14; 24/05/2018 – MB Financial at Non-Deal Roadshow Hosted By SunTrust Today; 10/04/2018 – Nomad Foods at Non-Deal Roadshow Hosted By SunTrust Today; 12/03/2018 – SunTrust: Americans Plan to Boost Savings with Tax Refunds; 05/05/2018 – Mohawk Industries Non-Deal Roadshow Set By SunTrust for May. 10; 03/04/2018 – Amphenol at Field Trip Hosted By SunTrust Today; 07/04/2018 – Hilton Grand Vacations Access Event Set By SunTrust for Apr. 10

Ithaka Group Llc, which manages about $535.35M and $627.58 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ulta Beauty Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA) by 1,319 shares to 62,883 shares, valued at $21.93M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) by 49,804 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 93,309 shares, and cut its stake in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.2 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.06, from 1.14 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 47 investors sold ISRG shares while 224 reduced holdings. 90 funds opened positions while 234 raised stakes. 96.06 million shares or 11.70% less from 108.79 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Tortoise Investment Management Ltd Llc reported 90 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Clean Yield Grp accumulated 525 shares. Financial Architects reported 38 shares or 0.04% of all its holdings. Shine Advisory stated it has 180 shares. Aimz Limited Liability invested in 0.15% or 390 shares. State Treasurer State Of Michigan holds 71,968 shares or 0.33% of its portfolio. Carmignac Gestion accumulated 1.79% or 269,440 shares. State Street invested in 4.83M shares or 0.22% of the stock. Gofen & Glossberg Ltd Llc Il reported 1,965 shares. Sivik Healthcare Limited Liability Company owns 2.1% invested in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG) for 10,000 shares. Us National Bank & Trust De reported 20,725 shares. Bartlett & Limited Liability Co holds 540 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Telemus Ltd reported 0.07% in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG). Williams Jones & Lc, New York-based fund reported 1,842 shares. Tru Of Virginia Va owns 905 shares or 0.07% of their US portfolio.

Since March 8, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 2 selling transactions for $3.73 million activity.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.72 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.14, from 0.86 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 95 investors sold STI shares while 267 reduced holdings. 97 funds opened positions while 163 raised stakes. 334.46 million shares or 3.68% more from 322.58 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Prelude Capital Mngmt Ltd Com reported 40,169 shares. Advisors Asset Management Incorporated has 122,617 shares for 0.13% of their portfolio. Tocqueville Asset LP holds 0% or 5,715 shares in its portfolio. Mutual Of America Capital Ltd Liability Company reported 59,175 shares stake. 27,677 are owned by Raymond James Na. Ontario – Canada-based Highstreet Asset Mgmt has invested 0.02% in SunTrust Banks, Inc. (NYSE:STI). Rowland Counsel Adv holds 0% or 66,428 shares. Kentucky Retirement Tru Fund has 8,813 shares. Piedmont holds 70,906 shares. Pettyjohn Wood White Inc reported 12,525 shares. Indexiq Limited Com has 2.08% invested in SunTrust Banks, Inc. (NYSE:STI). Field & Main Bank reported 0.02% in SunTrust Banks, Inc. (NYSE:STI). Gabelli Funds holds 0.04% or 106,649 shares in its portfolio. Cibc Asset Management holds 0.02% or 44,282 shares in its portfolio. Bokf Na invested 0.01% of its portfolio in SunTrust Banks, Inc. (NYSE:STI).

