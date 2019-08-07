Tnb Financial Position in Exxon Mobil (XOM) Has Boosted by $349,840 as Share Value Declined; Cooper Creek Partners Management Has Boosted Holding in Immersion (IMMR) by $1.37 Million

Cooper Creek Partners Management Llc increased its stake in Immersion Corp (IMMR) by 11.82% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cooper Creek Partners Management Llc bought 170,792 shares as the company’s stock declined 15.19% . The hedge fund held 1.62 million shares of the computer peripheral equipment company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $13.62 million, up from 1.44 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cooper Creek Partners Management Llc who had been investing in Immersion Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $242.02M market cap company. The stock decreased 1.67% or $0.13 during the last trading session, reaching $7.67. About 178,612 shares traded. Immersion Corporation (NASDAQ:IMMR) has declined 43.97% since August 7, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 43.97% the S&P500. Some Historical IMMR News: 10/05/2018 – IMMERSION CORP FILES FOR NON TIMELY 10-Q – SEC FILING; 10/05/2018 – Thomson Horstmann & Bryant Inc. Exits Position in Immersion; 07/03/2018 – IMMERSION IN MULTI-YEAR LICENSE PACT WITH BOSCH; 10/05/2018 – Immersion 1Q EPS $2.29; 10/05/2018 – Immersion 1Q Adjusted Earnings $71.5; 03/05/2018 – Data Center Liquid Immersion Cooling Market – Increasing Need to Reduce Carbon Footprint Drives Growth| Technavio; 15/05/2018 – Millennium Management Buys New 3.6% Position in Immersion; 11/05/2018 – IMMERSION CORP SAYS VIEX & AFFILIATES AGREED TO WITHDRAW ITS NOMINEES FOR ELECTION AS DIRECTORS AT 2018 ANNUAL MEETING – SEC FLING; 30/03/2018 – ClinicalTrial US: NATO Litter: Fluid Immersion System (FIS) Versus Traditional Mattress for Pressure Dispersion; 07/03/2018 – Immersion Enters Into Multi-Yr License Agreement With Bosch

Tnb Financial increased its stake in Exxon Mobil Corp (XOM) by 7.34% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Tnb Financial bought 4,373 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.48% . The institutional investor held 63,975 shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.17M, up from 59,602 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Tnb Financial who had been investing in Exxon Mobil Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $295.72 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.55% or $1.1 during the last trading session, reaching $69.86. About 7.54 million shares traded. Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) has declined 9.03% since August 7, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 9.03% the S&P500. Some Historical XOM News: 21/05/2018 – GHANA IS SAID TO FAVOR GOIL AS EXXON MOBIL OIL BLOCK PARTNER; 07/03/2018 – EXXON MOBIL CORP XOM.N CEO WOODS SAYS NOT TRYING TO COMPETE WITH LEGACY OF PREDECESSORS LEE RAYMOND, REX TILLERSON; 20/03/2018 – Exxon Mobil Investment Anticipated to Be Several Hundred Million Dollars; 29/04/2018 – LNG Exports Resume From ExxonMobil-Operated Papua New Guinea Project; 07/03/2018 – EXXON MOBIL CORP XOM.N SAYS THINKS BIOFUELS NEED PRICES HIGHER THAN $100/TON TO BE COMPETITIVE IN MARKET; 22/03/2018 – CORRECTED-BREAKINGVIEWS-Duke Energy draws power from climate activism; 06/03/2018 – EXXON SAYS IT’S WORKING HARD ON WATER RECYCLING IN PERMIAN; 05/04/2018 – EXXONMOBIL CATALYSTS AND LICENSING LLC ANNOUNCE DEAL WITH SINOCHEM HONGRUN PETROCHEMICAL TO LICENSE EXXONMOBIL’S FLEXICOKING TECHNOLOGY; 30/05/2018 – Exxon has long denied the charges; 15/05/2018 – EXXONMOBIL CATALYSTS & LICENSING BASF FORM GAS TREATING

Since June 18, 2019, it had 2 buys, and 0 sales for $2.04 million activity.

