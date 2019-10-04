Tnb Financial Lifted Amazon Com Com (AMZN) Stake By $524,361; Aames Financial Has 1.43 Sentiment

Aames Financial Corp (AMSF) investors sentiment decreased to 1.43 in 2019 Q2. It’s down -0.30, from 1.73 in 2019Q1. The ratio has dropped, as 73 active investment managers increased and started new holdings, while 51 sold and reduced their equity positions in Aames Financial Corp. The active investment managers in our database now possess: 18.82 million shares, up from 18.57 million shares in 2019Q1. Also, the number of active investment managers holding Aames Financial Corp in top ten holdings was flat from 0 to 0 for the same number . Sold All: 12 Reduced: 39 Increased: 52 New Position: 21.

Tnb Financial increased Amazon Com Inc Com (AMZN) stake by 2.64% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Tnb Financial acquired 277 shares as Amazon Com Inc Com (AMZN)'s stock declined 2.34%. The Tnb Financial holds 10,767 shares with $20.39 million value, up from 10,490 last quarter. Amazon Com Inc Com now has $853.00B valuation. The stock increased 0.65% or $11.19 during the last trading session, reaching $1724.42. About 3.62 million shares traded or 7.18% up from the average. Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) has risen 4.92% since October 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.92% the S&P500.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.46 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.09, from 1.55 in 2019Q1. It worsened, as 44 investors sold AMZN shares while 570 reduced holdings. 149 funds opened positions while 747 raised stakes. 266.06 million shares or 0.56% more from 264.58 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported.

Among 4 analysts covering Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN), 4 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. Amazon.com has $260000 highest and $210000 lowest target. $2324’s average target is 34.77% above currents $1724.42 stock price. Amazon.com had 10 analyst reports since April 8, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. RBC Capital Markets maintained the stock with “Buy” rating in Friday, June 21 report. M Partners reinitiated the shares of AMZN in report on Friday, August 2 with “Buy” rating. The firm has “Outperform” rating given on Tuesday, September 3 by RBC Capital Markets. Morgan Stanley maintained the shares of AMZN in report on Monday, September 23 with “Overweight” rating.

Analysts await Amerisafe, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMSF) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $0.76 earnings per share, down 24.75% or $0.25 from last year’s $1.01 per share. AMSF’s profit will be $14.66 million for 21.89 P/E if the $0.76 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.90 actual earnings per share reported by Amerisafe, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -15.56% negative EPS growth.

AMERISAFE, Inc., an insurance holding company, provides workersÂ’ compensation insurance in the United States. The company has market cap of $1.28 billion. The Company’s workersÂ’ compensation insurance policies provide benefits to injured employees for temporary or permanent disability, death, and medical and hospital expenses. It has a 16.98 P/E ratio. The firm serves small to mid-sized employers involved in construction, trucking, logging and lumber, manufacturing, agriculture, maritime, gas and oil, and other industries through agencies.

S&T Bank Pa holds 2% of its portfolio in Amerisafe, Inc. for 143,086 shares. Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors Lp owns 149,845 shares or 1.03% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Walthausen & Co. Llc has 0.96% invested in the company for 113,734 shares. The Pennsylvania-based Copeland Capital Management Llc has invested 0.9% in the stock. Palisade Capital Management Llc Nj, a New Jersey-based fund reported 315,448 shares.

