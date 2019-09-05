Tnb Financial Increased Suntrust Banks (STI) Stake By $1.65 Million; Donegal Group (DGICA) Has 1.39 Sentiment

Donegal Group Inc (DGICA) investors sentiment increased to 1.39 in Q1 2019. It’s up 0.16, from 1.23 in 2018Q4. The ratio improved, as 25 funds started new or increased equity positions, while 18 sold and reduced their stakes in Donegal Group Inc. The funds in our database now hold: 8.22 million shares, down from 8.24 million shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of funds holding Donegal Group Inc in top ten equity positions was flat from 0 to 0 for the same number . Sold All: 4 Reduced: 14 Increased: 16 New Position: 9.

Tnb Financial increased Suntrust Banks Inc. (STI) stake by 19.03% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Tnb Financial acquired 27,959 shares as Suntrust Banks Inc. (STI)’s stock rose 2.76%. The Tnb Financial holds 174,909 shares with $10.36 million value, up from 146,950 last quarter. Suntrust Banks Inc. now has $28.02B valuation. The stock increased 3.34% or $2.04 during the last trading session, reaching $63.12. About 775,251 shares traded. SunTrust Banks, Inc. (NYSE:STI) has declined 8.58% since September 5, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 8.58% the S&P500. Some Historical STI News: 27/03/2018 – Beacon Roofing at Non-Deal Roadshow Hosted By SunTrust Today; 28/03/2018 – Mercury Systems Non-Deal Roadshow Set By SunTrust for Apr. 4; 19/03/2018 – Blue Apron Non-Deal Roadshow Scheduled By SunTrust for Mar. 26; 05/05/2018 – Hilltop Holdings Non-Deal Roadshow Set By SunTrust for May. 11; 07/04/2018 – Earthstone Non-Deal Roadshow Scheduled By SunTrust for Apr. 10; 12/03/2018 – SunTrust: Americans Plan to Boost Savings with Tax Refunds; 24/05/2018 – SAN LEON ENERGY SLE UPDATE ON DISPUTE W/ SUNTRUST OIL; 21/05/2018 – Brunswick at Non-Deal Roadshow Hosted By SunTrust Today; 24/04/2018 – SUNTRUST BANKS INC QTRLY NET INTEREST INCOME $1,441 MLN VS $1,366 MLN; 20/04/2018 – SunTrust 1Q Book Value Per Common Shr $47.14

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.72 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.14, from 0.86 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 95 investors sold STI shares while 267 reduced holdings. 97 funds opened positions while 163 raised stakes. 334.46 million shares or 3.68% more from 322.58 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Capstone Investment Advsr reported 0.06% of its portfolio in SunTrust Banks, Inc. (NYSE:STI). Ls Investment Ltd Limited Liability Company reported 0.08% stake. Brown Brothers Harriman reported 2,644 shares stake. Los Angeles Cap Mgmt Equity Research has 0.03% invested in SunTrust Banks, Inc. (NYSE:STI) for 102,498 shares. Caxton Assoc Ltd Partnership reported 0.08% of its portfolio in SunTrust Banks, Inc. (NYSE:STI). California Public Employees Retirement stated it has 0.08% in SunTrust Banks, Inc. (NYSE:STI). Wellington Mngmt Grp Limited Liability Partnership reported 270,112 shares stake. Invsts Asset Mgmt Of Georgia Ga Adv owns 0.92% invested in SunTrust Banks, Inc. (NYSE:STI) for 22,248 shares. Indexiq Limited Com owns 1.20 million shares or 2.08% of their US portfolio. 26,395 were accumulated by Soros Fund Mngmt Limited Com. Copper Rock Cap Prtn Ltd Llc invested 0.81% of its portfolio in SunTrust Banks, Inc. (NYSE:STI). Diversified owns 93,669 shares or 0.27% of their US portfolio. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board holds 0.15% or 122,174 shares in its portfolio. Paloma Prtn Co reported 23,490 shares. Highstreet Asset Management invested in 0.02% or 5,594 shares.

Among 2 analysts covering SunTrust Banks (NYSE:STI), 0 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 0 are positive. SunTrust Banks has $73 highest and $66 lowest target. $68.33’s average target is 8.25% above currents $63.12 stock price. SunTrust Banks had 7 analyst reports since March 8, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock of SunTrust Banks, Inc. (NYSE:STI) has “Equal-Weight” rating given on Monday, March 11 by Morgan Stanley. The stock has “Hold” rating by Nomura on Friday, March 8. On Monday, April 22 the stock rating was maintained by Morgan Stanley with “Equal-Weight”.

Philadelphia Trust Co holds 0.77% of its portfolio in Donegal Group Inc. for 646,389 shares. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. owns 875,012 shares or 0.28% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Old Republic International Corp has 0.22% invested in the company for 616,100 shares. The Pennsylvania-based Minerva Advisors Llc has invested 0.21% in the stock. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc, a Florida-based fund reported 516,743 shares.

Donegal Group Inc., an insurance holding company, provides property and casualty insurance to businesses and individuals in the Mid-Atlantic, Midwestern, New England, and southern states. The company has market cap of $405.25 million. It operates through four divisions: Investment Function, Personal Lines of Insurance, Commercial Lines of Insurance, and Investment in DFSC. It has a 29.81 P/E ratio. The firm offers private passenger automobile policies that provide protection against liability for bodily injury and property damage arising from automobile accidents, as well as protection against loss from damage to automobiles.

Analysts await Donegal Group Inc. (NASDAQ:DGICA) to report earnings on October, 29. They expect $0.12 EPS, up 500.00% or $0.15 from last year’s $-0.03 per share. DGICA’s profit will be $3.32M for 30.54 P/E if the $0.12 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.13 actual EPS reported by Donegal Group Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -7.69% negative EPS growth.