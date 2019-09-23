Tnb Financial Increased Stake in Boeing Co Capital Stock Common (BA) as Share Value Declined; Cummins (CMI) Holder Lpl Financial Has Increased Holding

Lpl Financial Llc increased its stake in Cummins Inc (CMI) by 5.98% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Lpl Financial Llc bought 4,811 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.89% . The institutional investor held 85,265 shares of the industrial machinery and components company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $14.61M, up from 80,454 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Lpl Financial Llc who had been investing in Cummins Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $25.59B market cap company. The stock increased 0.38% or $0.62 during the last trading session, reaching $162.19. About 1.14 million shares traded. Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI) has risen 19.52% since September 23, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 19.52% the S&P500. Some Historical CMI News: 01/05/2018 – Cummins Sees 2018 Adjusted Ebitda 16,2%-16.6% of Sales; 20/03/2018 – Cummins Announces Sponsorship of the Nonprofit Federal Alliance for Safe Homes #HurricaneStrong Initiative to Raise Awareness o; 17/04/2018 – GE’s Jenbacher Is Said to Attract Interest From Cummins, CVC; 01/05/2018 – CUMMINS 1Q ADJ EPS $2.43, EST. $2.93; 10/05/2018 – Experienced Biotech Executive and Scientific Leader Dr. Stephen Harrison Joins Engine Biosciences as Chief Scientific Officer and Senior Vice President; 01/05/2018 – Cummins 1Q Rev $5.6B; 14/05/2018 – Cummins-JAC Joint Venture to Continue Ops at the Manufacturing Facility in Hefei, Chin; 24/05/2018 – CUMMINS INDIA LTD CUMM.NS – RECOMMENDED FINAL DIVIDEND OF 10 RUPEES PER SHARE; 24/05/2018 – CUMMINS INDIA LTD CUMM.NS – GLOBAL POWER GENERATION MARKETS CONTINUE TO REMAIN UNCERTAIN; 18/04/2018 – Cummins at Wells Fargo Securities Industrials Conference May 9

Tnb Financial increased its stake in Boeing Co Capital Stock Common (BA) by 10.63% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Tnb Financial bought 927 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.45% . The institutional investor held 9,650 shares of the aerospace company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $3.51 million, up from 8,723 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Tnb Financial who had been investing in Boeing Co Capital Stock Common for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $212.16B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.62% or $2.36 during the last trading session, reaching $377.03. About 2.58M shares traded. The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) has declined 2.81% since September 23, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.81% the S&P500. Some Historical BA News: 13/03/2018 – BOEING: NET ORDERS INCLUDE 2 FOR TUI TRAVEL, 18 FOR UPS; 23/04/2018 – Boeing HorizonX Invests in 3D Printing Startup Morf3D; 23/03/2018 – Yahoo! UK: Boeing set to win wide-body jet order from American; 08/05/2018 – Boeing: Order Includes Two 777-300ERs for SWISS and Two 777 Freighters for Lufthansa Cargo; 11/04/2018 – Rolls-Royce and Boeing throw weight behind space engine; 07/03/2018 – GM, Boeing and other big metals users drop after Cohn departure; 02/04/2018 – Fidelity Series All Sector Adds Boeing, Exits ServiceNow; 20/05/2018 – Bangkok Air Talking to Airbus, Boeing, Bombardier for 20 Planes; 25/04/2018 – MIDEAST – Factors to watch – April 26; 25/04/2018 – BOEING – FULL YEAR CORE EARNINGS PER SHARE GUIDANCE IS INCREASED TO BETWEEN $14.30 AND $14.50 ON PERFORMANCE

More notable recent Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “What Should You Know About Cummins Inc.’s (NYSE:CMI) Future? – Yahoo Finance” on July 29, 2019, also Businesswire.com with their article: “Cummins Pilots New Experiment for On-Demand Multimode Transportation at Purdue University – Business Wire” published on September 23, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “How Much Are Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI) Insiders Taking Off The Table? – Yahoo Finance” on September 16, 2019. More interesting news about Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Is Cummins Inc. (CMI) A Good Stock To Buy? – Yahoo Finance” published on June 10, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Is Cummins Inc.’s (NYSE:CMI) CEO Paid Enough Relative To Peers? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: September 02, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.18 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.26, from 1.44 in 2019Q1. It dropped, as 38 investors sold CMI shares while 271 reduced holdings. 105 funds opened positions while 260 raised stakes. 125.27 million shares or 1.13% more from 123.87 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Cumberland reported 9,900 shares. Moreover, Mufg Americas Holding has 0.03% invested in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI). 4,896 are held by Hodges Mgmt. Cleararc Capital reported 0.11% stake. Montecito National Bank Tru invested 0.16% in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI). Syntal Ptnrs Limited Liability, a Texas-based fund reported 1,291 shares. Old Second Natl Bank Of Aurora has 0.83% invested in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI) for 13,629 shares. United Ser Automobile Association reported 0.06% in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI). Webster State Bank N A invested in 0.03% or 1,371 shares. 18,050 were reported by Bailard. Security Bancorp Of So Dak accumulated 6,793 shares. Fairfield Bush has invested 0.29% in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI). Old National Bank & Trust In holds 0.6% or 69,233 shares. Bnp Paribas Arbitrage owns 77,715 shares. Royal London Asset Mgmt Ltd holds 0.09% or 54,867 shares in its portfolio.

Lpl Financial Llc, which manages about $46.91B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Spdr Series Trust (XHB) by 10,462 shares to 83,066 shares, valued at $3.46M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Hdfc Bank Ltd (NYSE:HDB) by 9,089 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 3,734 shares, and cut its stake in Yum China Hldgs Inc.