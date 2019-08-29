Tnb Financial Increased Enbridge Com (ENB) Position By $805,320; A H Belo (AHC) Has 0.88 Sentiment

A H Belo Corp (AHC) investors sentiment decreased to 0.88 in 2019 Q1. It’s down -0.45, from 1.33 in 2018Q4. The ratio is negative, as 14 investment professionals opened new and increased positions, while 16 decreased and sold holdings in A H Belo Corp. The investment professionals in our database now hold: 12.86 million shares, down from 12.88 million shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of investment professionals holding A H Belo Corp in top ten positions was flat from 0 to 0 for the same number . Sold All: 4 Reduced: 12 Increased: 9 New Position: 5.

Tnb Financial increased Enbridge Inc Com (ENB) stake by 5.64% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Tnb Financial acquired 22,370 shares as Enbridge Inc Com (ENB)’s stock declined 9.34%. The Tnb Financial holds 418,798 shares with $15.19 million value, up from 396,428 last quarter. Enbridge Inc Com now has $67.56 billion valuation. The stock increased 1.03% or $0.34 during the last trading session, reaching $33.35. About 1.81 million shares traded. Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB) has declined 5.44% since August 29, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 5.44% the S&P500. Some Historical ENB News: 07/03/2018 – ENBRIDGE CEO AL MONACO SPEAKS IN INTERVIEW AT CERAWEEK; 09/05/2018 – ENBRIDGE INC – DEAL WILL ALSO ELIMINATE $500 MLN OF EQUITY CAPITAL REQUIREMENT PREVIOUSLY INCLUDED IN FUNDING PLAN; 23/04/2018 – MPR News: BREAKING: Judge recommends Minnesota regulators approve contentious Line 3 oil pipeline, but not along Enbridge’s; 10/05/2018 – Enbridge expects to complete two big U.S. natgas pipelines in 2018; 10/05/2018 – Enbridge 1Q EPS C$0.26; 09/05/2018 – ENBRIDGE TO SELL 49% INTERESTS IN SELECT RENEWABLE POWER ASSETS; 18/05/2018 – Enbridge Energy Management, L.L.C. Acknowledges Enbridge Inc. Offer and Establishes a Special Committee; 17/05/2018 – ENBRIDGE: NO SERIES 1 SHRS WILL BE CONVERTED INTO SERIES 2 SHRS; 09/05/2018 – Enbridge to sell stake in renewable power assets for C$1.75 bln; 09/05/2018 – ENBRIDGE INC – ASSETS BEING CONTRIBUTED BY ENBRIDGE TO JV INCLUDE ALL OF ENBRIDGE’S CANADIAN RENEWABLE POWER ASSETS

A.H. Belo Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a local news and information publishing firm primarily in the United States. The company has market cap of $74.69 million. It publishes The Dallas Morning News and The Denton Record-Chronicle newspapers, as well as operates related Web sites. It has a 5.87 P/E ratio. The firm is also involved in publishing Briefing newspaper; and Al Dia, a Spanish-language newspaper.

Minerva Advisors Llc holds 2.02% of its portfolio in A.H. Belo Corporation for 964,669 shares. North Star Investment Management Corp. owns 1.06 million shares or 0.46% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. has 0.37% invested in the company for 1.18 million shares. The Illinois-based Zuckerman Investment Group Llc has invested 0.3% in the stock. Heartland Advisors Inc, a Wisconsin-based fund reported 957,400 shares.