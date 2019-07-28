Tnb Financial Holding in Capital City Bank Group (CCBG) Has Cut as Stock Price Declined; Nike (NKE) Stake Maintained by Brighton Jones Llc

Tnb Financial decreased its stake in Capital City Bank Group Inc (CCBG) by 47.11% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Tnb Financial sold 64,131 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.58% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 72,000 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.57 million, down from 136,131 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Tnb Financial who had been investing in Capital City Bank Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $431.88M market cap company. The stock increased 0.23% or $0.06 during the last trading session, reaching $25.79. About 27,960 shares traded or 3.22% up from the average. Capital City Bank Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCBG) has declined 1.04% since July 28, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 5.47% the S&P500. Some Historical CCBG News: 19/04/2018 DJ Capital City Bank Group Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (CCBG); 23/04/2018 – Capital City Bank Group 1Q EPS 34c

Brighton Jones Llc increased its stake in Nike Inc (NKE) by 36.78% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Brighton Jones Llc bought 8,256 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.63% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 30,706 shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.59 million, up from 22,450 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Brighton Jones Llc who had been investing in Nike Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $137.17 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.30% or $0.26 during the last trading session, reaching $87.54. About 3.56M shares traded. NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) has risen 22.04% since July 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 17.61% the S&P500. Some Historical NKE News: 08/05/2018 – Another Long-Time Nike Executive Departs Amid Workplace Upheaval; 15/03/2018 – Nike Executive Resigns; C.E.O. Addresses Workplace Behavior Complaints; 26/05/2018 – Annapolis Captl: Under Armour to give way to Nike; 06/04/2018 – Seattle Times: Nike? Adidas? University of Washington athletics closing in on major payday with new apparel deal; 15/03/2018 – Nike Says Reports Surfaced in ‘Past Few Weeks’ — Memo; 24/04/2018 – Adweek: Nike Names Wieden + Kennedy as Lead Creative Agency on Converse After a Review; 02/04/2018 – Nike also saw strong growth in its Jordan brand, sportswear and running divisions; 22/03/2018 – NIKE CEO: COMMITED TO ALL EMPLOYEES HAVING POSITIVE EXPERIENCE; 22/03/2018 – NIKE INC – QTR-END INVENTORIES FOR NIKE, INC. WERE $5.4 BILLION, UP 9 PERCENT FROM FEBRUARY 28, 2017; 15/03/2018 – NIKE INC – MARK PARKER WILL REMAIN AS CHAIRMAN, PRESIDENT AND CEO BEYOND 2020

Investors sentiment increased to 1.1 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.05, from 1.05 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 40 investors sold NKE shares while 430 reduced holdings. 116 funds opened positions while 402 raised stakes. 991.91 million shares or 2.39% less from 1.02 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. First Allied Advisory Services has invested 0.12% in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE). Marco Inv Ltd Liability Company owns 2,600 shares. Ancora Advisors Limited Liability Com owns 138,701 shares. Moreover, Robecosam Ag has 0.25% invested in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) for 71,137 shares. Hartford Invest Mgmt invested 0.63% of its portfolio in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE). Hightower Trust Lta reported 79,518 shares. Mogy Joel R Invest Counsel Inc reported 121,151 shares. Nomura invested 0.03% in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE). Bessemer Secs Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 0.24% or 8,355 shares. Wilbanks Smith And Thomas Asset Mgmt Ltd Liability Co holds 0.02% of its portfolio in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) for 2,769 shares. Guardian Tru stated it has 557,380 shares or 0.62% of all its holdings. Kelly Lawrence W Assocs Ca accumulated 125 shares. Stearns Fincl Svcs Grp Inc invested 0.04% of its portfolio in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE). Wills Grp holds 1.97% of its portfolio in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) for 34,572 shares. Destination Wealth Management reported 781 shares.

Since February 4, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 1 sale for $12.30 million activity.

Brighton Jones Llc, which manages about $2.52 billion and $825.84M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market Etf (VTI) by 5,930 shares to 310,578 shares, valued at $44.94M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Spdr Dow Jones Global Real Estate Etf (RWO) by 12,986 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 39,457 shares, and cut its stake in Amazon.Com (NASDAQ:AMZN).

Investors sentiment increased to 2 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.72, from 1.28 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 5 investors sold CCBG shares while 14 reduced holdings. 9 funds opened positions while 29 raised stakes. 5.87 million shares or 2.58% less from 6.03 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Meeder Asset Mgmt stated it has 696 shares. Northern Tru holds 146,529 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Retail Bank Of Montreal Can invested in 96 shares or 0% of the stock. Goldman Sachs Gru holds 0% of its portfolio in Capital City Bank Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCBG) for 42,347 shares. Morgan Stanley has 51,237 shares. Legal & General Public Limited Co holds 1,892 shares. Teton owns 96,976 shares. Tiaa Cref Investment Limited Co holds 24,762 shares. Panagora Asset Mgmt stated it has 121,824 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Comml Bank Of New York Mellon Corporation invested in 73,728 shares or 0% of the stock. New York State Common Retirement Fund stated it has 13,100 shares or 0% of all its holdings. American Group Incorporated, New York-based fund reported 7,286 shares. Jacobs Levy Equity Management holds 26,214 shares. Moreover, Marshall Wace Llp has 0% invested in Capital City Bank Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCBG) for 13,436 shares. Rhumbline Advisers accumulated 17,214 shares or 0% of the stock.

Since February 7, 2019, it had 3 insider buys, and 0 insider sales for $142,091 activity. BENSE ALLAN G bought $18,928 worth of stock or 832 shares. On Thursday, February 7 Criser Marshall M III bought $60,750 worth of Capital City Bank Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCBG) or 2,500 shares.

Tnb Financial, which manages about $542.01 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in General Mills (NYSE:GIS) by 20,700 shares to 147,007 shares, valued at $7.61 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Southern Company (NYSE:SO) by 7,807 shares in the quarter, for a total of 266,004 shares, and has risen its stake in Spdr Series Trust S&P Divid Etf (SDY).