Tnb Financial Holding in Amgen (AMGN) Raised as Stock Rose; Eastgroup Properties (EGP) Shareholder Martingale Asset Management LP Cut Position by $532,800

Martingale Asset Management LP decreased its stake in Eastgroup Properties Inc (EGP) by 9.86% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Martingale Asset Management LP sold 4,800 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.77% . The institutional investor held 43,905 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.90M, down from 48,705 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Martingale Asset Management LP who had been investing in Eastgroup Properties Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $4.59 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.04% or $0.05 during the last trading session, reaching $122.11. About 212,770 shares traded. EastGroup Properties, Inc. (NYSE:EGP) has risen 28.43% since August 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 28.43% the S&P500. Some Historical EGP News: 19/04/2018 – EASTGROUP SEES FY FFO/SHR $4.51 TO $4.61, EST. $4.51; 05/03/2018 EastGroup Properties Announces Presentation At Citi 2018 Global Property CEO Conference; 19/04/2018 – EastGroup 1Q EPS 83c; 19/04/2018 – EASTGROUP PROPERTIES INC EGP.N FY2018 FFO SHR VIEW $4.51 — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 22/04/2018 – DJ EastGroup Properties Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (EGP); 14/05/2018 – EASTGROUP PROPERTIES INC EGP.N : WELLS FARGO RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $96 FROM $91; 19/04/2018 – EASTGROUP PROPERTIES INC EGP.N SEES FY 2018 FFO SHR $4.51 TO $4.61; 19/04/2018 – EASTGROUP SEES 2Q FFO/SHR $1.11 TO $1.13, EST. $1.13; 25/05/2018 – EAST GROUP 300376.SZ SAYS SECURITIES REGULATOR TO FINE COMPANY’S OWNER FOR VIOLATION OF SECURITIES REGULATIONS, BUT WILL NOT PUNISH COMPANY; 19/04/2018 – EastGroup 1Q Rev $72.2M

Tnb Financial increased its stake in Amgen Inc (AMGN) by 8.2% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Tnb Financial bought 1,808 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.93% . The institutional investor held 23,847 shares of the biological products (no diagnostic substances) company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.53 million, up from 22,039 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Tnb Financial who had been investing in Amgen Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $123.41B market cap company. The stock increased 4.86% or $9.53 during the last trading session, reaching $205.78. About 9.86M shares traded or 242.19% up from the average. Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) has declined 2.12% since August 12, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.12% the S&P500. Some Historical AMGN News: 24/04/2018 – AMGEN 1Q REPATHA REV. $123M, EST. $104.7M; 19/04/2018 – NOVARTIS AG – TSAI HAS BEEN CHIEF MEDICAL OFFICER AND SENIOR VICE PRESIDENT OF GLOBAL MEDICAL AT AMGEN; 17/05/2018 – Amgen: Aimovig Is the First and Only FDA-Approved Treatment to Block the Calcitonin Gene-Related Peptide Receptor; 07/03/2018 – AMGEN INC AMGN.O SETS QUARTERLY DIVIDEND OF $1.32/SHR; 01/05/2018 – Sanofi and Regeneron to lower net price of Praluent® (alirocumab) Injection in exchange for straightforward, more affordable p; 14/03/2018 – Pfizer wins bid to supply Enbrel to Pusan National University Hospital, insiders say; 23/03/2018 – AMGEN-ALLERGAN: ABP 980 FOR TREATMENT OF THREE TYPES OF CANCER; 25/04/2018 – CADILA HEALTHCARE LTD CADI.NS SAYS ZYDUS GETS FINAL APPROVAL FROM USFDA FOR METHYLPREDNISOLONE TABLETS USP AND CINACALCET HYDROCHLORIDE TABLETS; 17/05/2018 – Amgen and Novartis: European Medicines Agency Application for Aimovig Is Under Review; 27/04/2018 – Amgen Receives Positive CHMP Opinion to Expand Use of Prolia(R) (denosumab) to Patients With Glucocorticoid-Induced Osteoporosis

Tnb Financial, which manages about $542.01 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Procter & Gamble Co (NYSE:PG) by 5,419 shares to 131,894 shares, valued at $13.72 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.88 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.11, from 0.99 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 70 investors sold AMGN shares while 539 reduced holdings. 131 funds opened positions while 405 raised stakes. 457.12 million shares or 8.22% less from 498.05 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Peoples Svcs Corporation accumulated 4,800 shares. City Hldg Com stated it has 18,096 shares. Moreover, Dillon And Assocs Inc has 0.19% invested in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN). Natl Pension Ser reported 657,562 shares stake. City Co Fl holds 5,458 shares. 24,784 were reported by Schmidt P J Invest Mngmt Incorporated. Davenport & Company has invested 0.11% of its portfolio in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN). Dodge And Cox has invested 0% of its portfolio in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN). Bellecapital holds 0.15% of its portfolio in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) for 1,249 shares. Pensionfund Dsm Netherlands stated it has 0.77% in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN). Cap Investment Advsr Lc reported 0.29% stake. Limited Lc accumulated 1,890 shares or 0.1% of the stock. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board owns 18,880 shares. 2,518 were reported by Sol Cap Mngmt. The Maryland-based Court Place Advsrs has invested 0.29% in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN).

Martingale Asset Management L P, which manages about $2.91 billion and $9.24B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Pjt Partners Inc by 11,090 shares to 99,008 shares, valued at $4.14 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Ducommon Inc (NYSE:DCO) by 28,200 shares in the quarter, for a total of 59,513 shares, and has risen its stake in Marcus Corp (NYSE:MCS).