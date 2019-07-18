Tnb Financial Holding in Amgen (AMGN) Has Raised by $341,712 as Share Value Declined; First Financial Bancorp (FFBC) Holding Held by Walthausen & Company

Tnb Financial increased its stake in Amgen Inc (AMGN) by 8.2% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Tnb Financial bought 1,808 shares as the company’s stock declined 10.11% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 23,847 shares of the biological products (no diagnostic substances) company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.53M, up from 22,039 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Tnb Financial who had been investing in Amgen Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $109.87 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.73% or $3.07 during the last trading session, reaching $180.13. About 1.12 million shares traded. Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) has declined 3.46% since July 18, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 7.89% the S&P500. Some Historical AMGN News: 17/05/2018 – Amgen: FDA Approves Aimovig, a Novel Treatment Developed Specifically for Migraine Prevention; 10/04/2018 – Amgen Presenting at Conference Apr 15; 26/04/2018 – AbbVie’s beat fueled by demand for Humira, Hep C drugs; 14/03/2018 – Pfizer wins bid to supply Enbrel to Pusan National University Hospital, insiders say; 05/04/2018 – ABBVIE REPORTS GLOBAL RESOLUTION OF HUMIRA® (ADALIMUMAB) PATENT; 24/04/2018 – Amgen 1Q Net $2.31B; 19/04/2018 – $NVS CEO Vas Narasimhan found his replacement as development chief — at $AMGN John Tsai –; 23/03/2018 – Amgen And Allergan Receive Positive CHMP Opinion For ABP 980 (Biosimilar Herceptin®) For The Treatment Of Three Types Of Cancer; 17/05/2018 – REG-Novartis and Amgen announce FDA approval of Aimovig(TM) (erenumab), a novel treatment developed specifically for migraine prevention; 06/03/2018 Amgen Announces Preliminary Results Of Tender Offer

Walthausen & Company increased its stake in First Financial Bancorp (FFBC) by 25.89% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Walthausen & Company bought 62,280 shares as the company’s stock declined 12.02% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 302,804 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $7.29 million, up from 240,524 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Walthausen & Company who had been investing in First Financial Bancorp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $2.35B market cap company. The stock increased 1.67% or $0.39 during the last trading session, reaching $23.79. About 93,203 shares traded. First Financial Bancorp. (NASDAQ:FFBC) has declined 24.06% since July 18, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 28.49% the S&P500. Some Historical FFBC News: 24/05/2018 – BNY Mellon First Bank to Offer Request for Payment Messaging Capabilities on The Clearing House’s Real-Time Payments Network; 09/04/2018 – TRIUMPH TO BUY FIRST BANCORP OF DURANGO, SOUTHERN COLORADO; 19/04/2018 – FFBC 1Q NIM TAXABLE-EQUIVALENT BASIS 3.84%, EST. 3.71%; 28/03/2018 – QATAR FIRST BANK FY LOSS 269.2M RIYALS; 16/05/2018 – Cincinnati Business Courier: EXCLUSIVE: First Financial names lead independent director; 20/03/2018 – First Commercial Finance Portfolio Exceeds $1Billion; 24/04/2018 – First Financial Bancorp. Declares Quarterly Cash Dividend; 02/04/2018 – First Financial Bancorp. and MainSource Financial Group, Inc. Complete Merger; 19/04/2018 – PREMIER FINL BANCORP, TO BUY FIRST BANK OF CHARLESTON; 16/05/2018 – CincinnatiBusCou: EXCLUSIVE: First Financial names lead independent director

Walthausen & Company, which manages about $1.45B and $769.42 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Kaiser Aluminum Corp (NASDAQ:KALU) by 40,350 shares to 34,670 shares, valued at $3.63M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Freightcar America Inc (NASDAQ:RAIL) by 96,760 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 284,490 shares, and cut its stake in Andersons Inc (NASDAQ:ANDE).

Since March 18, 2019, it had 14 insider buys, and 0 sales for $108,194 activity. 257 First Financial Bancorp. (NASDAQ:FFBC) shares with value of $6,199 were bought by FINNERTY CORINNE R. On Wednesday, April 10 Booth Cynthia O bought $8,924 worth of First Financial Bancorp. (NASDAQ:FFBC) or 370 shares. 129 First Financial Bancorp. (NASDAQ:FFBC) shares with value of $3,124 were bought by Ach J Wickliffe. Shares for $6,249 were bought by Berta Vince. $11,891 worth of First Financial Bancorp. (NASDAQ:FFBC) was bought by olszewski richard e. Rahe Maribeth S also bought $15,413 worth of First Financial Bancorp. (NASDAQ:FFBC) shares.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.71 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.68, from 1.03 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 8 investors sold FFBC shares while 47 reduced holdings. 26 funds opened positions while 68 raised stakes. 73.03 million shares or 0.77% less from 73.60 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Moreover, Los Angeles Management & Equity Rech has 0% invested in First Financial Bancorp. (NASDAQ:FFBC). Alphamark Advsr Lc reported 290 shares stake. Mariner Lc owns 11,815 shares. Natixis Advsr Lp reported 186,828 shares. Millennium Ltd Co stated it has 192,387 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. 46,081 were accumulated by Fj Cap Mngmt Ltd Liability Corp. Jacobs Asset Mngmt Lc invested 2.06% in First Financial Bancorp. (NASDAQ:FFBC). First Hawaiian Commercial Bank has 649 shares. State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement Sys holds 0.01% or 94,390 shares in its portfolio. Arizona State Retirement Sys holds 0.04% or 151,778 shares in its portfolio. The Missouri-based Stifel Fincl Corp has invested 0.01% in First Financial Bancorp. (NASDAQ:FFBC). Renaissance Tech Ltd Limited Liability Company accumulated 453,080 shares. Hightower Advisors Ltd Llc invested 0.03% of its portfolio in First Financial Bancorp. (NASDAQ:FFBC). Louisiana State Employees Retirement accumulated 36,800 shares. Paragon Cap Management Ltd stated it has 11,497 shares.

Since February 7, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 1 sale for $380,000 activity.

Tnb Financial, which manages about $542.01 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Flowers Foods Inc (NYSE:FLO) by 41,495 shares to 726,416 shares, valued at $15.49 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

