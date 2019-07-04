Tnb Financial Has Trimmed Procter & Gamble Co (PG) Position by $563,576; Morgan Stanley (MS) Share Value Rose While Rbf Capital Lowered Position

Tnb Financial decreased its stake in Procter & Gamble Co (PG) by 3.95% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Tnb Financial sold 5,419 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.52% with the market. The institutional investor held 131,894 shares of the package goods and cosmetics company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $13.72M, down from 137,313 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Tnb Financial who had been investing in Procter & Gamble Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $286.15 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.33% or $2.6 during the last trading session, reaching $114.08. About 5.72 million shares traded. The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) has risen 45.61% since July 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 41.18% the S&P500. Some Historical PG News: 05/04/2018 – P&G-Heavy Fund Bleeds Cash on Margin, Sales Concerns: ETF Watch; 23/05/2018 – PROCTER & GAMBLE REPORTS PRICING OF DEBT TENDER OFFER; 19/04/2018 – P&G QTRLY HEALTH CARE SEGMENT ORGANIC SALES INCREASED ONE PERCENT; 19/04/2018 – P&G CEO SAYS SALES HAVE TURNED POSITIVE IN CHINA DIAPERS; 08/03/2018 – Mr. Clean and Peta Murgatroyd Tackle the Most lmpossible Household Messes With the All-New Magic Eraser With Durafoam; 19/04/2018 – Procter & Gamble 3Q Pricing 2% Negative Impac; 19/04/2018 – P&G MEDIA CALL ENDS; 29/05/2018 – PLUG POWER SAYS PROCTER & GAMBLE IS LEADING INVESTIGATION AT LOUISIANA PLANT ACCIDENT; 24/05/2018 – KALB 5: Multiple sources say fatal explosion happened at P&G Thursday morning; 19/04/2018 – P&G CFO SEES INTENSIFYING RETAIL COMPETITION

Rbf Capital Llc decreased its stake in Morgan Stanley (MS) by 2.97% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Rbf Capital Llc sold 24,520 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.58% with the market. The institutional investor held 800,000 shares of the investment bankers and brokers and service company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $33.76M, down from 824,520 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Rbf Capital Llc who had been investing in Morgan Stanley for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $74.00 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.37% or $0.16 during the last trading session, reaching $43.99. About 4.32M shares traded. Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) has declined 20.50% since July 4, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 24.93% the S&P500. Some Historical MS News: 04/04/2018 – Morgan Stanley Schedules Quarterly Investor Conference Call; 10/04/2018 – Morgan Stanley upgrades Nvidia on chipmaker’s gaming, A.I. leadership; 18/04/2018 – Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Reports 24.53% Stake in Morgan Stanley; 28/05/2018 – U.S. Equity Sales Drop 3.1% in 2018, Morgan Stanley Leads; 19/03/2018 – MORGAN STANLEY COMMENTS ON METALS IN EMAILED NOTE; 14/05/2018 – SURGUTNEFTEGAS COVERAGE DROPPED AT MORGAN STANLEY; 07/03/2018 – Morgan Stanley Hires Weinstein to Oversee $73 Billion Debt Unit; 26/05/2018 – Morgan Freeman defiant in new statement on misconduct claims; 25/04/2018 – Morgan Stanley’s Zentner Says Inflation Moving Higher (Video); 01/05/2018 – MORGAN STANLEY TAPS CLARE WOODMAN AS HEAD OF EMEA UNIT

Since January 28, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 17 sales for $263.49 million activity. Another trade for 9,000 shares valued at $891,000 was made by Francisco Ma. Fatima on Tuesday, February 12. Grabowski Mary Theresa sold $1.81 million worth of stock. $2.20 million worth of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) was sold by Coombe Gary A on Tuesday, February 12. On Monday, February 4 the insider Schomburger Jeffrey K sold $428,789. Skoufalos Ioannis had sold 29,621 shares worth $2.86 million. On Monday, February 11 Posada Juan Fernando sold $294,750 worth of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) or 3,000 shares.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.78 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.06, from 0.84 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 57 investors sold PG shares while 748 reduced holdings. 125 funds opened positions while 506 raised stakes. 1.50 billion shares or 2.71% less from 1.54 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Motley Fool Wealth Mngmt Ltd Co invested in 9,776 shares. Roof Eidam & Maycock Adv invested in 0.13% or 3,061 shares. Shamrock Asset Management Limited Co holds 0.46% or 5,645 shares. Legacy Private has 10,897 shares. Starr Int invested in 30,000 shares. 129,832 are owned by Ycg Limited. Moreover, First Advsr Limited Partnership has 0.31% invested in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) for 1.52M shares. Clark Cap Mngmt Inc reported 0.58% in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG). Wetherby Asset Inc stated it has 51,352 shares. Burney Communications stated it has 118,580 shares or 0.76% of all its holdings. 7,489 were reported by Evermay Wealth Ltd Llc. New York-based Focused Wealth Mngmt Incorporated has invested 0.17% in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG). 33,966 are owned by North American Mngmt Corporation. Eubel Brady Suttman Asset Mngmt Inc holds 6,126 shares or 0.19% of its portfolio. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co Ltd holds 0.2% or 265,917 shares in its portfolio.

Analysts await The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) to report earnings on July, 30. They expect $1.06 earnings per share, up 12.77% or $0.12 from last year’s $0.94 per share. PG’s profit will be $2.66 billion for 26.91 P/E if the $1.06 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.06 actual earnings per share reported by The Procter & Gamble Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 0.00% EPS growth.

More notable recent The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) news were published by: Investorplace.com which released: “Investors Arenâ€™t Likely to Clean up on Procter & Gamble Stock – Investorplace.com” on June 05, 2019, also Businesswire.com with their article: “P&G and Tokyo 2020 Announce The Podium Project â€“ The First-Ever Medals Podiums Created From Recycled Plastic for Upcoming Olympic Games and Paralympic Games – Business Wire” published on June 12, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Hereâ€™s What Hedge Funds Think About Royal Dutch Shell plc (RDS-A) – Yahoo Finance” on June 07, 2019. More interesting news about The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) were released by: Investorplace.com and their article: “6 Stocks to Sell in the Back Half of 2019 – Investorplace.com” published on June 21, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Procter & Gamble Will Give You A Decent Raise This April – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: February 27, 2019.

Tnb Financial, which manages about $542.01M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Capital One Finl Corp Com (NYSE:COF) by 14,986 shares to 138,123 shares, valued at $11.28M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Amgen Inc (NASDAQ:AMGN) by 1,808 shares in the quarter, for a total of 23,847 shares, and has risen its stake in Booking Hldgs Inc.

Rbf Capital Llc, which manages about $851.79 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in American Express Co (NYSE:AXP) by 8,000 shares to 23,000 shares, valued at $2.51 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Discovery Inc (NASDAQ:DISCA) by 50,000 shares in the quarter, for a total of 60,000 shares, and has risen its stake in Lee Enterprises Inc (NYSE:LEE).

Analysts await Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) to report earnings on July, 17. They expect $1.22 earnings per share, down 6.15% or $0.08 from last year’s $1.3 per share. MS’s profit will be $2.05 billion for 9.01 P/E if the $1.22 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.33 actual earnings per share reported by Morgan Stanley for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -8.27% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.93 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.15, from 0.78 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 63 investors sold MS shares while 290 reduced holdings. 83 funds opened positions while 244 raised stakes. 1.38 billion shares or 2.79% less from 1.42 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Mirae Asset Investments stated it has 0.21% in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS). Amundi Pioneer Asset owns 6.14 million shares. Rbf Lc invested in 800,000 shares or 3.96% of the stock. Hotchkis And Wiley Management Limited Liability Corp holds 0.52% or 3.06 million shares in its portfolio. Clough Cap Ptnrs LP holds 0.67% or 181,400 shares. Blackrock Inc stated it has 99.00 million shares. Kentucky Retirement Ins Tru Fund reported 25,820 shares. Westpac Bk Corporation owns 175,105 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Gabelli Funds Ltd Liability Corp owns 0.1% invested in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) for 381,452 shares. Fifth Third Bank & Trust owns 1.10M shares or 0.3% of their US portfolio. Diligent Limited Co reported 17,211 shares. Edge Wealth Mgmt Limited Liability reported 0.01% in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS). Bollard Group Inc Ltd holds 0.27% in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) or 166,858 shares. Schroder Inv Group Incorporated stated it has 1.34 million shares or 0.09% of all its holdings. Hanson Mcclain reported 0% in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS).