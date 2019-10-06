Tnb Financial Has Raised Position in Boeing Co Capital Stock Common (BA) as Market Valuation Declined; Doliver Capital Advisors Holding In Electronic Arts (EA) Was Has Increased

Tnb Financial increased its stake in Boeing Co Capital Stock Common (BA) by 10.63% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Tnb Financial bought 927 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.45% . The institutional investor held 9,650 shares of the aerospace company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $3.51M, up from 8,723 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Tnb Financial who had been investing in Boeing Co Capital Stock Common for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $208.73 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.98% or $3.63 during the last trading session, reaching $375.7. About 1.96M shares traded. The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) has declined 2.81% since October 6, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.81% the S&P500. Some Historical BA News: 01/05/2018 – Boeing to Acquire Leading Aerospace Parts Distributor KLX Inc. to Enhance Services Business Growth; 15/05/2018 – WORLD TRADE ORGANIZATION APPEALS RULING SAYS EUROPEAN UNION FAILED TO REMOVE ALL AIRBUS SUBSIDIES; 18/05/2018 – WISH-TV: #BREAKING: Cuban media say a Boeing 737 operated by state airline Cubana has crashed on takeoff from Jose Marti Int…; 26/03/2018 – Boeing completes its Dreamliner family with the first 787-10 delivery; 10/05/2018 – Washington has said Boeing licenses to sell aircraft to Iran would be revoked; 08/05/2018 – BOEING NET ORDERS FOR 2018 AT 268 THROUGH APRIL 30; 25/04/2018 – REG-Boeing Co: 1st Quarter Results; 04/04/2018 – China retaliates for US tariffs, slaps duties on soybeans, planes; markets skid; 28/05/2018 – Boeing Business Jets Grows Order Book With New Sales; 15/05/2018 – Boeing Calls WTO Decision ‘Landmark Ruling’

Doliver Capital Advisors Inc increased its stake in Electronic Arts Inc (EA) by 25.01% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Doliver Capital Advisors Inc bought 4,225 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.49% . The institutional investor held 21,120 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $2.14 million, up from 16,895 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Doliver Capital Advisors Inc who had been investing in Electronic Arts Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $28.15 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.35% or $1.27 during the last trading session, reaching $95.61. About 2.00M shares traded. Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA) has declined 26.71% since October 6, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 26.71% the S&P500. Some Historical EA News: 03/05/2018 – $TTWO $EA ripping higher. $ATVI still halted; 23/05/2018 – Electronic Arts: ‘Battlefield V’ to Launch Oct. 19; 23/03/2018 – Experience a Daring Story-Driven Adventure With a Friend in A Way Out, Available Worldwide Today; 08/05/2018 – ELECTRONIC ARTS INC EA.O – FY 2019 NET REVENUE IS EXPECTED TO BE APPROXIMATELY $5.60 BILLION; 15/05/2018 – EMINENCE BOOSTED LEN, PZZA, EA, MGM, LQ IN 1Q: 13F; 24/05/2018 – Enjoy Year-Round Seasonal Fun with The Sims 4™ Seasons, Available on June 22; 24/05/2018 – FIFA and Electronic Arts Unveil London as FIFA eWorld Cup Grand Final 2018 Location To Crown The World’s Champion Of The; 02/04/2018 – Fitch Affirms Electronic Arts’ IDR at ‘BBB’; Outlook Stable; 30/05/2018 – Electronic Arts: Vivek Paul and Denise F. Warren to Retire From Board; 08/05/2018 – Electronic Arts Sees 1Q EPS 64c

Investors sentiment increased to 0.97 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.05, from 0.92 in 2019Q1. It improved, as 77 investors sold BA shares while 562 reduced holdings. 131 funds opened positions while 487 raised stakes. 335.44 million shares or 1.17% less from 339.40 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Spears Abacus Advsrs Limited Liability stated it has 2,925 shares or 0.13% of all its holdings. Cambridge holds 16,759 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Finance Counselors, Missouri-based fund reported 28,470 shares. 11,709 were accumulated by Cibc Natl Bank Usa. Alps Advsr holds 0.03% or 12,617 shares in its portfolio. Winslow Asset, a Ohio-based fund reported 947 shares. Locust Wood Capital Advisers Ltd Liability Company reported 84,165 shares. Toronto Dominion Comml Bank invested 0.05% of its portfolio in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA). 11,822 were accumulated by Allen Invest Ltd Llc. Dodge & Cox invested in 0% or 974 shares. Boston Family Office Limited Liability invested 0.03% of its portfolio in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA). Moreover, Bellecapital Intl Ltd has 0.21% invested in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA). Sabal Trust holds 58,732 shares. Moreover, S R Schill & Associate has 1% invested in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) for 4,436 shares. Rathbone Brothers Public Limited Company invested 0.13% of its portfolio in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.19 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.04, from 1.23 in 2019Q1. It is negative, as 56 investors sold EA shares while 185 reduced holdings. 73 funds opened positions while 214 raised stakes. 258.16 million shares or 2.00% less from 263.41 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Btg Pactual Global Asset Mgmt holds 0.42% in Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA) or 16,565 shares. Arizona State Retirement Sys has invested 0.14% in Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA). Hartford Mgmt reported 670 shares or 0.02% of all its holdings. Srs Inv Mgmt Ltd invested in 5% or 2.31 million shares. The Germany-based Flossbach Von Storch Ag has invested 0.65% in Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA). Stephens Ar holds 0.04% of its portfolio in Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA) for 16,713 shares. Psagot Inv House Limited invested in 405 shares. Shelton Capital reported 31,962 shares. Moreover, New England Rech And Mngmt has 0.58% invested in Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA) for 8,425 shares. Royal Bancorporation Of Canada has invested 0.03% in Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA). Ubs Asset Americas stated it has 1.43 million shares. Pacific Global Mngmt Com holds 4,732 shares or 0.11% of its portfolio. Nuwave Ltd Liability Co accumulated 622 shares. Amundi Pioneer Asset Inc has 0.22% invested in Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA) for 2.69 million shares. Guardian Life Ins Of America invested in 0.01% or 860 shares.

Doliver Capital Advisors Inc, which manages about $156.59 million and $253.69 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ishares Tr (IUSG) by 8,679 shares to 282,790 shares, valued at $17.73M in 2019Q2, according to the filing.

