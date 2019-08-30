Tnb Financial Has Raised Enbridge Com (ENB) Stake by $805,320 as Share Price Declined; As Summit Financial Group (SMMF) Stock Value Rose, Holder Zpr Investment Management Decreased by $328,978 Its Holding

Tnb Financial increased its stake in Enbridge Inc Com (ENB) by 5.64% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Tnb Financial bought 22,370 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.34% . The institutional investor held 418,798 shares of the natural gas distribution company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $15.19 million, up from 396,428 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Tnb Financial who had been investing in Enbridge Inc Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $67.15B market cap company. The stock increased 0.42% or $0.14 during the last trading session, reaching $33.46. About 2.56 million shares traded. Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB) has declined 5.44% since August 30, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 5.44% the S&P500. Some Historical ENB News: 10/05/2018 – Enbridge 1Q EPS C$0.26; 09/05/2018 – ENBRIDGE INC – ENBRIDGE AND ITS AFFILIATES WILL CONTINUE TO MANAGE, OPERATE AND PROVIDE ADMINISTRATIVE SERVICES FOR THE RENEWABLE POWER ASSETS; 19/04/2018 – Enbridge Inc Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 18/05/2018 – Spectra Energy Partners Gets Non-Binding Acquisition Offer From Enbridge Inc; 03/04/2018 – Enbridge Is Said to Hire RBC to Sell Western Canadian Gas Assets; 09/05/2018 – ENBRIDGE CEO SAYS HAS NOT RECEIVED FORMAL BIDS FOR CANADIAN MIDSTREAM ASSETS, WILL NOT COMMENT ON INDICATIONS OF INTEREST; 06/04/2018 – $ENB.CA: Enbridge Line 5 shut down before investigation into whether boat caused Mackinac oil spill; 18/05/2018 – SPECTRA ENERGY PARTNERS LP – BOARD ESTABLISHED CONFLICTS COMMITTEE OF INDEPENDENT DIRECTORS TO REVIEW AND CONSIDER PROPOSAL FROM ENBRIDGE INC; 17/05/2018 – Enbridge Announces Conversion Results for Series 1 Preferred Shrs; 17/05/2018 – ENBRIDGE COMMENTS ON TRANS MOUNTAIN IN E-MAILED STATEMENT

Zpr Investment Management decreased its stake in Summit Financial Group Inc (SMMF) by 57.58% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Zpr Investment Management sold 12,653 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.54% . The institutional investor held 9,320 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $247,000, down from 21,973 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Zpr Investment Management who had been investing in Summit Financial Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $308.12 million market cap company. The stock decreased 0.97% or $0.24 during the last trading session, reaching $24.63. About 3,801 shares traded. Summit Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMMF) has risen 5.97% since August 30, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 5.97% the S&P500. Some Historical SMMF News: 23/03/2018 Steven W. Lieberman Is Recognized, For A Record 16th Consecutive Year, As Summit Financial Resources Inc.’s Investment Leader; 26/04/2018 – SUMMIT FINANCIAL GROUP INC SMMF.O – QUARTERLY DIVIDEND PAID TO SHAREHOLDERS INCREASED 18.2 PERCENT TO $0.13 PER SHARE; 22/04/2018 – DJ Summit Financial Group Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (SMMF); 26/04/2018 – Summit Financial 1Q EPS 60c; 08/05/2018 – Summit to Participate in the D.A. Davidson 20th Annual Financial Institutions Conference

Investors sentiment increased to 1.42 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.51, from 0.91 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 3 investors sold SMMF shares while 16 reduced holdings. 7 funds opened positions while 20 raised stakes. 2.99 million shares or 6.06% more from 2.82 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Buckingham Asset Management Ltd Llc invested in 10,000 shares. Geode Cap Management Ltd Llc accumulated 0% or 95,241 shares. Lsv Asset holds 0% of its portfolio in Summit Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMMF) for 49,190 shares. Rhumbline Advisers reported 0% of its portfolio in Summit Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMMF). Gendell Jeffrey L holds 0.3% of its portfolio in Summit Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMMF) for 81,471 shares. Kennedy Cap Mngmt, Missouri-based fund reported 62,241 shares. Meeder Asset holds 0% of its portfolio in Summit Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMMF) for 1,106 shares. Moreover, Great West Life Assurance Communication Can has 0% invested in Summit Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMMF). Dimensional Fund Advisors Limited Partnership holds 0% or 172,844 shares. Jpmorgan Chase & has 5,375 shares. Philadelphia Co, a Pennsylvania-based fund reported 19,548 shares. Northern Tru Corporation holds 0% or 120,622 shares. California State Teachers Retirement accumulated 17,393 shares. The New York-based New York State Common Retirement Fund has invested 0% in Summit Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMMF). Zpr Investment Management has 9,320 shares.

More notable recent Summit Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMMF) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Hereâ€™s What Hedge Funds Think About Eagle Bulk Shipping Inc. (EGLE) – Yahoo Finance” on June 28, 2019, also Globenewswire.com with their article: “Summit Financial Group, Inc. Increases Dividend 7% Announces Q2 2019 Dividend of $0.15 Per Share – GlobeNewswire” published on May 24, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Summit Financial Group Reports Record Second Quarter and First Half 2019 Results – Nasdaq” on July 25, 2019. More interesting news about Summit Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMMF) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Were Hedge Funds Right About Flocking Into Hooker Furniture Corporation (HOFT) ? – Yahoo Finance” published on June 28, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “At US$23.91, Is It Time To Put Summit Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMMF) On Your Watch List? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: August 26, 2019.

Analysts await Summit Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMMF) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $0.56 earnings per share, up 1.82% or $0.01 from last year’s $0.55 per share. SMMF’s profit will be $7.01 million for 11.00 P/E if the $0.56 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.68 actual earnings per share reported by Summit Financial Group, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -17.65% negative EPS growth.