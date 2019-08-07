Tnb Financial Has Lowered Its Procter & Gamble Co (PG) Holding by $563,576 as Stock Price Rose; Bailard Trimmed Position in Petroleo Brasileiro Sa Petro (PBR) by $1.43 Million as Stock Price Rose

Tnb Financial decreased its stake in Procter & Gamble Co (PG) by 3.95% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Tnb Financial sold 5,419 shares as the company’s stock rose 12.49% . The institutional investor held 131,894 shares of the package goods and cosmetics company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $13.72 million, down from 137,313 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Tnb Financial who had been investing in Procter & Gamble Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $285.48B market cap company. The stock increased 1.06% or $1.2 during the last trading session, reaching $114.28. About 8.13 million shares traded or 8.11% up from the average. The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) has risen 47.18% since August 7, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 47.18% the S&P500. Some Historical PG News: 26/04/2018 – New Clearblue® Study Finds Increased Chance of Pregnancy from Sex Two Days Before Ovulation; 09/05/2018 – SIEMENS BOARD MEMBER LISA DAVIS SAYS EXPECTS PG FY2018 REVENUE TO BE SUBSTANTIALLY LOWER THAN 2017; 24/05/2018 – INTERVIEW-P&G to plough $50 mln in Russian plants in 2018; 16/04/2018 – PG ELECTROPLAST (PGEL) – OUTCOME OF BOARD MEETING; 25/04/2018 – New Cascade Platinum Lets the Diswasher Be a Dish Washer; 19/04/2018 – Merck’s CEO Stefan Oschmann on Procter & Gamble To Acquire Consumer Health Business – Call Transcript; 19/04/2018 – Consumer Cos Down After Philip Morris, P&G Reports — Consumer Roundup; 18/04/2018 – Pantene and Priyanka Chopra Team Up to Encourage Others to #GoGentle in a Harsh World; 20/04/2018 – P&G’s vitamin boost could signal more to come; 11/05/2018 – PROCTER & GAMBLE HYGIENE AND HEALTH CARE LTD PROC.NS – MARCH QTR REVENUE FROM OPS 5.69 BLN RUPEES VS 6.01 BLN RUPEES YR AGO

Bailard Inc decreased its stake in Petroleo Brasileiro Sa Petro (PBR) by 56% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bailard Inc sold 95,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.17% . The hedge fund held 74,650 shares of the oil & gas production company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.19 million, down from 169,650 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bailard Inc who had been investing in Petroleo Brasileiro Sa Petro for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $91.28 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.99% or $0.14 during the last trading session, reaching $14.32. About 20.92 million shares traded or 34.84% up from the average. PetrÃ³leo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras (NYSE:PBR) has risen 28.39% since August 7, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 28.39% the S&P500. Some Historical PBR News: 27/03/2018 – Petrobras to reach or exceed net debt goal this year-CEO; 15/05/2018 – PETROBRAS: NO DEFINITION ON TRANSFER OF RIGHTS SO FAR; 08/05/2018 – PETROBRAS DIRECTOR SAYS COMPANY IS IN THE PROCESS OF HIRING BUZIOS 5, MERO 2 UNITS; 03/05/2018 – PETROBRAS DISTRIBUIDORA, FLEETCOR IN CARDLESS FUEL PAYMENT PACT; 24/05/2018 – PETROBRAS BELOW IMPORT PARITY FOR 1ST TIME SINCE NEW POLICY:UBS; 18/05/2018 – PETROBRAS TO RAISE DIESEL PRICE TO BRL2.3488 FROM BRL2.3302; 03/05/2018 – PETROBRAS TO RAISE DIESEL PRICE TO BRL2.1051 FROM BRL2.0535; 29/05/2018 – TELECONFERENCIA DA PETROBRAS AGORA EM LIVE; 07/03/2018 – PETROBRAS SAYS BRL6.5B EXPORT NOTE SIGNED, BRL7.5B PRE-PAID; 05/03/2018 – Brazil judge sentences Decal do Brasil executive to over 10 years

Bailard Inc, which manages about $2.27 billion and $1.61 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Gilead Sciences Inc (NASDAQ:GILD) by 5,929 shares to 49,565 shares, valued at $3.22M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Assurant Inc (NYSE:AIZ) by 3,675 shares in the quarter, for a total of 6,575 shares, and has risen its stake in Vanguard World Fds (VGT).

Since February 11, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 8 insider sales for $248.77 million activity. $294,750 worth of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) shares were sold by Posada Juan Fernando. Matthew Price sold $1.98M worth of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) on Friday, February 15. 1.21M The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) shares with value of $119.77 million were sold by PELTZ NELSON. $895,500 worth of stock was sold by Francisco Ma. Fatima on Wednesday, February 13. On Wednesday, February 13 Taylor David S sold $2.97M worth of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) or 30,000 shares.