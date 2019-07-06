Tnb Financial Has Increased Position in Dominion Energy (D) as Share Value Rose; Sterling Investment Management Stake in Chevron New (CVX) Increased as Share Price Rose

Sterling Investment Management Inc increased its stake in Chevron Corp New (CVX) by 128.67% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Sterling Investment Management Inc bought 5,174 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.15% with the market. The institutional investor held 9,195 shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.13 million, up from 4,021 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Sterling Investment Management Inc who had been investing in Chevron Corp New for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $234.53B market cap company. The stock increased 0.15% or $0.19 during the last trading session, reaching $123.54. About 2.52M shares traded. Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX) has declined 6.33% since July 6, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 10.76% the S&P500. Some Historical CVX News: 20/04/2018 – Venezuela Praises Chevron After Oil Company’s Employees Arrested; 23/04/2018 – Two Chevron employees detained in Venezuela last week could be charged with treason for refusing to sign a parts contract for a joint venture with state-owned oil company PDVSA, according to sources familiar with draft charges against the executives; 20/04/2018 – Moody’s assigns a definitive Ba3 rating to Star Energy’s senior secured notes; 06/03/2018 – CHEVRON – PERMIAN BASIN COST PRESSURE GOING TO BE “SOMEWHAT MODEST” IN THE NEAR-TERM – VP JOHNSON; 07/05/2018 – AZZAD ASSET MANAGEMENT – URGES CHEVRON SHAREHOLDERS TO VOTE FOR “STOCKHOLDER PROPOSAL REGARDING REPORT ON BUSINESS WITH CONFLICT-COMPLICIT GOVERNMENTS”; 21/05/2018 – Glencore Close to Buying Chevron’s Southern Africa Assets for $1 Bln -Bloomberg; 06/03/2018 – Chevron Affirms Cash Flow Growth and Capital Discipline; 04/04/2018 – Microsoft Highlights Success With Customers Like Steelcase, Chevron and Johnson Control; 30/05/2018 – CHEVRON – ABOUT 74 PCT OF VOTES CAST WERE VOTED AGAINST PROPOSAL TO RECOMMEND INDEPENDENT DIRECTOR WITH ENVIRONMENTAL EXPERTISE; 27/04/2018 – CHEVRON ENDS 1Q EARNINGS CONFERENCE CALLL

Tnb Financial increased its stake in Dominion Energy Inc (D) by 15.55% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Tnb Financial bought 5,628 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.42% with the market. The institutional investor held 41,816 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.21M, up from 36,188 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Tnb Financial who had been investing in Dominion Energy Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $62.50B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.27% or $0.21 during the last trading session, reaching $77.9. About 2.49M shares traded. Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D) has risen 15.66% since July 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 11.23% the S&P500. Some Historical D News: 16/04/2018 – DOMINION RAISES NORTH ANNA 1 REACTOR TO 29% POWER FROM 0%: NRC; 05/03/2018 Cleveland: Dominion Energy Ohio Gas Pipeline Infrastructure Replacement Project – PIR 2170; 27/03/2018 – DOMINION ENERGY REAFFIRMS EARNINGS AND DIVIDEND GUIDANCE; 25/04/2018 – Dominion Energy’s Project Plant It!® Notches Half-Million Milestone in 2018; 09/05/2018 – Dominion Energy Names Mark Webb VP, Corporate Affairs, and Innovation Chief; 27/04/2018 – DOMINION ENERGY- EXPECTS TO PRODUCE RESULTS THAT ARE ABOVE MIDPOINT OF REAFFIRMED FY 2018 OPERATING EARNINGS GUIDANCE OF $3.80 TO $4.25 PER SHARE; 23/04/2018 – DOMINION CUTS SURRY 1 NUCLEAR REACTOR TO 0% POWER FROM 87%: NRC; 21/03/2018 – GEORGIA PSC OKS DOMINION ENERGY-SCANA COMBINATION; 17/04/2018 – Dominion Energy/SCANA Merger Could Boost South Carolina Economy by $18.7 Billion; 26/03/2018 – DOMINION ENERGY – ON MARCH 20, CO, UNITS ENTERED $6 BLN THIRD AMENDED AND RESTATED REVOLVING CREDIT AGREEMENT

Since March 13, 2019, it had 2 buys, and 0 insider sales for $649,992 activity. 6,550 Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D) shares with value of $499,994 were bought by BENNETT JAMES A.

Tnb Financial, which manages about $542.01 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Vanguard Short Term Bond Etf (BSV) by 4,962 shares to 183,716 shares, valued at $14.62M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment increased to 2.36 in 2019 Q1. Its up 1.04, from 1.32 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 44 investors sold D shares while 206 reduced holdings. 124 funds opened positions while 466 raised stakes. 497.88 million shares or 8.22% more from 460.05 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Utd Fire Gru Inc accumulated 5,000 shares. Wexford LP reported 0.17% of its portfolio in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D). Shufro Rose Limited Liability reported 38,095 shares. State Street holds 0.24% or 39.43 million shares. Massachusetts Fincl Serv Ma invested 0.03% in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D). Putnam Llc stated it has 131,189 shares. Mngmt Professionals holds 0.02% or 570 shares. Hussman Strategic reported 0.03% stake. 1,533 were reported by Whitnell And Communication. Mcmillion Capital Incorporated holds 0.14% or 3,466 shares in its portfolio. Northstar Invest Advisors Ltd Limited Liability Company accumulated 119,349 shares. Cibc Asset Mngmt, Ontario – Canada-based fund reported 210,233 shares. Brown Advisory has 0.04% invested in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D) for 182,640 shares. First Midwest Financial Bank Trust Division accumulated 15,594 shares. Prudential Finance Inc stated it has 0.24% in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D).

Sterling Investment Management Inc, which manages about $129.08M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Schwab Strategic Tr (SCHZ) by 76,451 shares to 4,900 shares, valued at $254,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Microsoft Corp (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 13,670 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 33,492 shares, and cut its stake in Unitedhealth Group Inc (NYSE:UNH).

Since January 15, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 2 sales for $1.37 million activity. 4,750 Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX) shares with value of $532,950 were sold by JOHNSON JAMES WILLIAM.