Tnb Financial Has Increased Its Amgen (AMGN) Holding by $341,712 as Share Price Declined; Blackbaud Com (BLKB) Stock Rose While Barrett Asset Management Has Lifted Its Stake

Barrett Asset Management Llc increased its stake in Blackbaud Inc Com (BLKB) by 83.44% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Barrett Asset Management Llc bought 25,955 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.14% with the market. The institutional investor held 57,060 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.55M, up from 31,105 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Barrett Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Blackbaud Inc Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $4.28 billion market cap company. The stock increased 3.14% or $2.65 during the last trading session, reaching $86.98. About 148,195 shares traded. Blackbaud, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLKB) has declined 20.85% since July 27, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 25.28% the S&P500. Some Historical BLKB News: 21/04/2018 – DJ Blackbaud Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (BLKB); 24/05/2018 – Blackbaud Names Susan Connors President and General Manager of Managed Services; 05/04/2018 – Blackbaud Announces the Next Generation of Cloud Grantmaking; 30/04/2018 – BLACKBAUD SEES FY ADJ REV $870M TO $890M, EST. $878.8M; 30/04/2018 – BLACKBAUD REAFFIRMS 2018 FULL YEAR FINL GUIDANCE; 08/03/2018 Blackbaud Hosts Emerging Female Leader from South Africa as part of Fortune/U.S. State Department Global Women’s Mentoring Part; 24/04/2018 – Generation X Poised to be the Next Big Giver in Philanthropy; 10/04/2018 – Blackbaud Institute’s New Report Reveals Untapped Value of New Donors; 14/03/2018 – Blackbaud Non-Deal Roadshow Scheduled By JMP for Mar. 22-23; 30/04/2018 – Blackbaud 1Q Rev $204.2M

Tnb Financial increased its stake in Amgen Inc (AMGN) by 8.2% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Tnb Financial bought 1,808 shares as the company’s stock declined 10.11% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 23,847 shares of the biological products (no diagnostic substances) company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.53M, up from 22,039 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Tnb Financial who had been investing in Amgen Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $106.95B market cap company. The stock increased 0.71% or $1.23 during the last trading session, reaching $175.34. About 2.86M shares traded or 2.56% up from the average. Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) has declined 3.46% since July 27, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 7.89% the S&P500. Some Historical AMGN News: 17/05/2018 – FDA: Grants Approval of Aimovig to Amgen Inc; 23/03/2018 – AMGEN & ALLERGAN GET POSITIVE CHMP OPINION FOR ABP 980 (BIOSIMI; 17/05/2018 – REG-Novartis and Amgen announce FDA approval of Aimovig(TM) (erenumab), a novel treatment developed specifically for migraine prevention; 19/03/2018 – Mersana Strengthens Bd of Directors Leadership With Appointment of Willard H. Dere, M.D., Professor at the University of Utah and Retired Chief Medical Officer of Amgen; 24/04/2018 – Amgen 1Q Adj EPS $3.47; 24/04/2018 – Amgen, Inc. Sees 2018 Rev $21.9B-$22.8B; 18/05/2018 – Moody’s: Aimovig Approval Credit Positive For Amgen And Novartis; 21/05/2018 – FDA OKS PROLIA® (DENOSUMAB) FOR GLUCOCORTICOID-INDUCED; 10/04/2018 – AMGEN INC – FOLLOWING RECENT U.S. FEDERAL TAX REFORM, CO MADE DECISION TO LOCATE NEW PLANT IN U.S. RHODE ISLAND; 30/04/2018 – Amgen Receives Positive CHMP Opinion to Add Overall Survival Results From the Phase 3 ASPIRE Study to KYPROLIS(R) (carfilzomib) Label

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.88 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.11, from 0.99 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 70 investors sold AMGN shares while 539 reduced holdings. 131 funds opened positions while 405 raised stakes. 457.12 million shares or 8.22% less from 498.05 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Dana Advisors has invested 1.11% in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN). Rosenbaum Jay D stated it has 3.46% in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN). Anchor Cap Limited Company holds 0.02% of its portfolio in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) for 3,885 shares. Guyasuta Inv Advisors stated it has 0.03% of its portfolio in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN). Cidel Asset Mngmt owns 1,074 shares. Amica Mutual invested 0.51% in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN). Csat Inv Advisory Lp has invested 0% of its portfolio in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN). State Treasurer State Of Michigan stated it has 0.52% in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN). 60,209 are held by Mastrapasqua Asset Inc. Franklin owns 3.57 million shares. Frontier Investment accumulated 0.04% or 3,678 shares. Thrivent Financial For Lutherans invested 0.14% in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN). Brighton Jones Lc stated it has 0.23% in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN). 1,380 are owned by Fruth Mngmt. Winslow Asset invested 1.13% of its portfolio in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN).

Tnb Financial, which manages about $542.01M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Vanguard Short Term Bond Etf (BSV) by 4,962 shares to 183,716 shares, valued at $14.62M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Since February 7, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 1 insider sale for $380,000 activity.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.23 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.15, from 1.08 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 19 investors sold BLKB shares while 64 reduced holdings. 35 funds opened positions while 67 raised stakes. 49.62 million shares or 2.00% less from 50.63 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Moreover, Citadel Advsr Limited Liability Com has 0% invested in Blackbaud, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLKB). Great West Life Assurance Can reported 29,468 shares. Credit Suisse Ag holds 0% of its portfolio in Blackbaud, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLKB) for 51,138 shares. Royal Bancshares Of Canada holds 0% or 30,090 shares in its portfolio. Sei Company owns 55,547 shares. Arkansas-based Stephens Inc Ar has invested 0.01% in Blackbaud, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLKB). Canada Pension Plan Investment Board holds 0% in Blackbaud, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLKB) or 22,000 shares. Moreover, Janney Montgomery Scott Ltd Liability Corp has 0% invested in Blackbaud, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLKB) for 4,664 shares. Amer Intl Inc holds 0.04% of its portfolio in Blackbaud, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLKB) for 126,804 shares. Daiwa Sb Invests Limited owns 2.44% invested in Blackbaud, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLKB) for 154,788 shares. Bb&T Corporation invested 0.01% in Blackbaud, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLKB). Mackay Shields Limited reported 11,100 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Jacobs Levy Equity Mgmt Inc reported 14,807 shares. Public Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado stated it has 0.1% of its portfolio in Blackbaud, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLKB). Moreover, Fmr Limited Liability has 0.01% invested in Blackbaud, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLKB).

Since February 12, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 2 selling transactions for $134,408 activity. 1,000 Blackbaud, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLKB) shares with value of $76,320 were sold by Nelson Joyce.

Barrett Asset Management Llc, which manages about $1.48 billion and $1.49B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Alphabet Inc Cap Stk Cl A by 362 shares to 15,200 shares, valued at $17.89M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Visa Inc Com Cl A (NYSE:V) by 37,326 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 522,884 shares, and cut its stake in 3M Co Com (NYSE:MMM).