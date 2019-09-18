Tnb Financial Has Decreased Procter & Gamble Co (PG) Stake by $10.17 Million as Market Valuation Rose; As Chevron New (CVX) Share Price Rose, Shareholder Hamlin Capital Management Cut Its Position

Hamlin Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Chevron Corp New (CVX) by 0.54% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hamlin Capital Management Llc sold 3,655 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.50% . The institutional investor held 677,552 shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $84.32 million, down from 681,207 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hamlin Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Chevron Corp New for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $234.66B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.23% or $0.28 during the last trading session, reaching $123.61. About 1.15 million shares traded. Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX) has declined 3.69% since September 18, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 3.69% the S&P500. Some Historical CVX News: 30/03/2018 – Cal EMA Spills: SPILL Report – Chevron – 03/30/2018 04:52 PM; 06/03/2018 – CHEVRON CVX.N – AT $60 BBL, EXPECT 2018 PRODUCTION TO BE 4 PERCENT TO 7 PERCENT HIGHER THAN LAST YEAR, EXCLUDING ASSET SALES- PRESENTATION; 05/03/2018 – CERAWEEK – OIL MAJORS OPERATING IN BOTH OPEC COUNTRIES AND U.S. SHALE FIELDS SHOULD ‘TAKE SOME RESPONSIBILITIES’ IN TERMS OF OIL PRICE STABILITY -NIGERIAN ENERGY MINISTER; 30/05/2018 – CHEVRON – ABOUT 74 PCT OF VOTES CAST WERE VOTED AGAINST PROPOSAL TO RECOMMEND INDEPENDENT DIRECTOR WITH ENVIRONMENTAL EXPERTISE; 27/04/2018 – CHEVRON STILL BASING PLANS ON ‘LOWER-FOR-LONGER’ OIL PRICES; 09/04/2018 – California Resources Buys Chevron’s Stake in West Coast Field; 14/05/2018 – CHEVRON SAYS BOARD OF DIRECTORS RECOMMENDED STOCKHOLDERS TO VOTE AGAINST STOCKHOLDER PROPOSAL REGARDING REPORT ON METHANE EMISSIONS – SEC FILING; 25/03/2018 – Texas Emissions: 280970 – CHEVRON PHILLIPS CHEMICAL SWEENY OLD OCEAN FACILITIES; 25/04/2018 – Chevron evacuates Venezuela executives following staff arrests; 09/04/2018 – California Resources Closes Purchase and Sale Agreement With Chevron

Tnb Financial decreased its stake in Procter & Gamble Co (PG) by 70.71% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Tnb Financial sold 93,264 shares as the company’s stock rose 12.49% . The institutional investor held 38,630 shares of the package goods and cosmetics company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $4.24 million, down from 131,894 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Tnb Financial who had been investing in Procter & Gamble Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $304.21 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.33% or $0.4 during the last trading session, reaching $121.56. About 1.48M shares traded. The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) has risen 47.18% since September 18, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 47.18% the S&P500. Some Historical PG News: 08/03/2018 – Mr. Clean and Peta Murgatroyd Tackle the Most lmpossible Household Messes With the All-New Magic Eraser With Durafoam; 30/04/2018 – Designing Digitally, Inc. Earns Gold Horizon Interactive Award for P&G Training Simulation; 23/05/2018 – Always® Commemorates Menstrual Hygiene Day by Donating an Additional One Million Period Products in the U.S., as Part of; 19/04/2018 – P&G Slogs Through ‘Difficult’ Markets for Sales Growth –Update; 19/04/2018 – PROCTER & GAMBLE OUTLOOK STABLE BY MOODY’S ON MERCK KGAA DEAL; 13/03/2018 – Procter & Gamble Resolves Crest Whitestrips Patent Infringement Dispute With Ranir; 19/04/2018 – P&G BUYS MERCK’S CONSUMER HEALTH BUSINESS FOR APPROX. EU3.4B; 22/03/2018 – Gillette Launches Latest Innovations and Upgrades with a Strong Declaration That “One Size” Does Not, in Fact, Fit All Men; 19/04/2018 – MOODY’S AFFIRMS PROCTER & GAMBLE’S Aa3 RATING FOLLOWING ANNOUNC; 06/04/2018 – S&PGR Lowers Rating On Riftstone Trust Series 2015-1 PG

Since August 7, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 insider sales for $502,074 activity.

Analysts await Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX) to report earnings on November, 1. They expect $1.89 earnings per share, down 10.43% or $0.22 from last year’s $2.11 per share. CVX’s profit will be $3.59 billion for 16.35 P/E if the $1.89 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.27 actual earnings per share reported by Chevron Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -16.74% negative EPS growth.

Analysts await The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) to report earnings on October, 18. They expect $1.24 earnings per share, up 10.71% or $0.12 from last year’s $1.12 per share. PG’s profit will be $3.10 billion for 24.51 P/E if the $1.24 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.10 actual earnings per share reported by The Procter & Gamble Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 12.73% EPS growth.