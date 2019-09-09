Tnb Financial Has Decreased Its Stake in Flowers Foods (FLO) as Share Price Rose; As General Mtrs Co (GM) Stock Rose, Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Company Raised Stake

Tnb Financial decreased its stake in Flowers Foods Inc (FLO) by 5.4% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Tnb Financial sold 41,495 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.44% . The institutional investor held 726,416 shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $15.49 million, down from 767,911 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Tnb Financial who had been investing in Flowers Foods Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $4.76 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.26% or $0.29 during the last trading session, reaching $22.73. About 1.27 million shares traded or 7.37% up from the average. Flowers Foods, Inc. (NYSE:FLO) has risen 16.23% since September 9, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 16.23% the S&P500. Some Historical FLO News: 06/03/2018 Flowers Foods at Company Marketing Hosted By Stephens Inc Today; 11/05/2018 – FLOWERS FOODS INVESTIGATION INITIATED by Former Louisiana Attorney General: Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC Investigates the Officers and Directors of Flowers Foods, Inc. – FLO; 16/05/2018 – Flowers Foods 1Q Net $51.2M; 16/05/2018 – Flowers Foods Backs FY18 Adj EPS $1.04-Adj EPS $1.16; 16/05/2018 – FLOWERS FOODS 1Q EPS 24C; 16/05/2018 – FLOWERS FOODS 1Q ADJ EPS 30C, EST. 31C; 30/04/2018 – MOODY’S AFFIRMS FLOWERS’ Baa2 RATING; OUTLOOK REMAINS STABLE; 16/05/2018 – FLOWERS FOODS REAFFIRMED OUTLOOK FOR FISCAL 2018; 16/05/2018 – Flowers Foods Backs FY18 Sales $3.921B-$3.982B; 16/05/2018 – FLOWERS FOODS INC – REAFFIRMED OUTLOOK FOR FISCAL 2018

Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Company increased its stake in General Mtrs Co (GM) by 63.31% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Company bought 11,948 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.10% . The institutional investor held 30,820 shares of the auto manufacturing company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.14 million, up from 18,872 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Company who had been investing in General Mtrs Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $53.02 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.13% or $0.05 during the last trading session, reaching $38.78. About 5.01M shares traded. General Motors Company (NYSE:GM) has risen 7.09% since September 9, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 7.09% the S&P500. Some Historical GM News: 27/04/2018 – REG-Sandal plc : Share Buy-back and Notice of GM; 04/04/2018 – GENERAL MOTORS URGES U.S., CHINA TO ENGAGE IN DIALOGUE; 10/05/2018 – GM TO MAINTAIN ITS STAKE IN S.KOREA UNIT AT OVER 35 PCT FOR FIVE YRS FROM 2023- S.KOREA; 28/03/2018 – GM’s Cruise CTO Departs After Trouble Recruiting Women Engineers; 09/04/2018 – New York Post: Rangers GM backs Lundqvist’s vision for next season; 31/05/2018 – GM SAYS AT DEAL CLOSE, SOFTBANK VISION FUND TO INVEST FIRST TRANCHE OF $900 MLN; 08/04/2018 – As GM union faces big job losses, South Koreans turn cold shoulder; 30/04/2018 – GM Going Dark on Monthly Sales Won’t Stop Reporting Shenanigans; 17/04/2018 – Yahoo! UK: Exclusive – South Korea’s KDB, GM Korea may sign preliminary funding deal by April 27; 13/04/2018 – GM KOREA SAYS 2017 NET LOSS 1.16 TRLN WON VS 631 BLN WON PREVIOUS YEAR

Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Company, which manages about $660.96M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD) by 3,961 shares to 29,643 shares, valued at $5.69 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Emerson Elec Co (NYSE:EMR) by 4,671 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 35,415 shares, and cut its stake in Danaher Corporation (NYSE:DHR).

Analysts await Flowers Foods, Inc. (NYSE:FLO) to report earnings on November, 6. They expect $0.23 EPS, 0.00% or $0.00 from last year’s $0.23 per share. FLO’s profit will be $48.19M for 24.71 P/E if the $0.23 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.25 actual EPS reported by Flowers Foods, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -8.00% negative EPS growth.

