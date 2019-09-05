Tnb Financial Has Decreased Holding in Capital City Bank Group (CCBG) by $1.35 Million; Fireeye (FEYE) Position Maintained by S Squared Technology Llc

S Squared Technology Llc increased its stake in Fireeye Inc (FEYE) by 10.4% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. S Squared Technology Llc bought 20,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 7.35% . The hedge fund held 212,251 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.56M, up from 192,251 at the end of the previous reported quarter. S Squared Technology Llc who had been investing in Fireeye Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $2.91B market cap company. The stock increased 3.91% or $0.51 during the last trading session, reaching $13.57. About 2.71 million shares traded. FireEye, Inc. (NASDAQ:FEYE) has declined 3.23% since September 5, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 3.23% the S&P500. Some Historical FEYE News: 15/05/2018 – Masters Capital Management LLC Exits Position in FireEye; 16/05/2018 – FireEye Presenting at Cowen Conference May 30; 29/05/2018 – FireEye Presenting at Cowen Conference Tomorrow; 17/04/2018 – FireEye Unveils SmartVision Edition to Detect Stealthy, Malicious Traffic Inside Networks; 02/05/2018 – FireEye 1Q Adj Loss/Shr 4c; 05/03/2018 FireEye Forms Golden Cross: Technicals; 16/04/2018 – FireEye and Oracle Collaborate on Cloud Transformation; 15/05/2018 – FireEye Announces Participation in Upcoming Investor Conferences; 15/03/2018 – In a first, U.S. blames Russia for cyber attacks on energy grid; 02/05/2018 – FireEye Sees 2Q Adj Loss/Shr 3c-Adj EPS $0.00

Tnb Financial decreased its stake in Capital City Bank Group Inc (CCBG) by 47.11% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Tnb Financial sold 64,131 shares as the company’s stock rose 13.35% . The institutional investor held 72,000 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.57 million, down from 136,131 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Tnb Financial who had been investing in Capital City Bank Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $416.81M market cap company. The stock increased 3.79% or $0.91 during the last trading session, reaching $24.89. About 16,841 shares traded. Capital City Bank Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCBG) has risen 6.74% since September 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 6.74% the S&P500. Some Historical CCBG News: 19/04/2018 DJ Capital City Bank Group Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (CCBG); 23/04/2018 – Capital City Bank Group 1Q EPS 34c

S Squared Technology Llc, which manages about $136.14M and $129.43 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Marchex Inc (NASDAQ:MCHX) by 212,514 shares to 850,854 shares, valued at $4.03M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Five9 Inc (NASDAQ:FIVN) by 10,000 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 33,942 shares, and cut its stake in Lendingtree Inc (NASDAQ:TREE).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.04 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.26, from 1.3 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 27 investors sold FEYE shares while 83 reduced holdings. 32 funds opened positions while 82 raised stakes. 154.37 million shares or 10.41% more from 139.82 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Cubist Systematic Strategies Ltd reported 2,386 shares stake. Marco Inv Management Ltd Llc accumulated 95,100 shares. Dekabank Deutsche Girozentrale stated it has 5,412 shares. Dimensional Fund Advisors Ltd Partnership invested in 0% or 63,136 shares. The Massachusetts-based Winslow Evans And Crocker has invested 0% in FireEye, Inc. (NASDAQ:FEYE). Deutsche Bancshares Ag reported 2.01 million shares stake. Citigroup reported 130,892 shares. Washington Bank & Trust, Washington-based fund reported 1,200 shares. Stephens Invest Mgmt Grp Ltd Liability Corp stated it has 0.3% in FireEye, Inc. (NASDAQ:FEYE). Peddock Advisors holds 0% of its portfolio in FireEye, Inc. (NASDAQ:FEYE) for 230 shares. Products Ptnrs Ltd Liability Com owns 460,049 shares for 0.44% of their portfolio. Etrade Cap Management Lc reported 27,717 shares stake. Paloma Partners holds 11,700 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Shapiro Cap Management Ltd Liability Com owns 13.81 million shares or 0.01% of their US portfolio. California State Teachers Retirement System has invested 0.01% in FireEye, Inc. (NASDAQ:FEYE).

More notable recent FireEye, Inc. (NASDAQ:FEYE) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Interesting FEYE Put And Call Options For May 31st – Nasdaq” on April 17, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “How Many FireEye, Inc. (NASDAQ:FEYE) Shares Do Institutions Own? – Yahoo Finance” published on May 29, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “FireEye is Now Oversold (FEYE) – Nasdaq” on May 20, 2019. More interesting news about FireEye, Inc. (NASDAQ:FEYE) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “FireEye +1.2% on in-line FY outlook – Seeking Alpha” published on April 30, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Will FireEye (FEYE) Report Negative Earnings Next Week? What You Should Know – Nasdaq” with publication date: April 23, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 2 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.72, from 1.28 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 5 investors sold CCBG shares while 14 reduced holdings. 9 funds opened positions while 29 raised stakes. 5.87 million shares or 2.58% less from 6.03 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. New Jersey-based Bessemer Gp Incorporated has invested 0% in Capital City Bank Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCBG). Millennium Mngmt holds 0% or 14,744 shares in its portfolio. Bridgeway Management Inc reported 138,900 shares. 3,726 were reported by Advisory Ltd Liability Corp. California State Teachers Retirement invested in 17,485 shares. New York-based Bankshares Of New York Mellon has invested 0% in Capital City Bank Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCBG). 24,100 were reported by Strs Ohio. Heartland Advsr invested in 542,775 shares. 17,214 are owned by Rhumbline Advisers. Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher And Company stated it has 0.15% of its portfolio in Capital City Bank Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCBG). Menta Cap has 13,014 shares. Panagora Asset Mgmt has 121,824 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Northern invested 0% in Capital City Bank Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCBG). First Trust LP stated it has 23,634 shares. Morgan Stanley has 0% invested in Capital City Bank Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCBG) for 51,237 shares.

Tnb Financial, which manages about $542.01 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in General Mills (NYSE:GIS) by 20,700 shares to 147,007 shares, valued at $7.61 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Capital One Finl Corp Com (NYSE:COF) by 14,986 shares in the quarter, for a total of 138,123 shares, and has risen its stake in Ishares Tr (IVV).

More notable recent Capital City Bank Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCBG) news were published by: Bizjournals.com which released: “Two Tampa Bay banks could be the next M&A targets, report says – Tampa Bay Business Journal” on August 02, 2017, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Capital City Bank (CCBG) Q2 Earnings and Revenues Beat Estimates – Nasdaq” published on July 23, 2019, Globenewswire.com published: “Capital City Bank Group, Inc. Reports Second Quarter 2019 Results – GlobeNewswire” on July 23, 2019. More interesting news about Capital City Bank Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCBG) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Capital City Bank declares $0.13 dividend – Seeking Alpha” published on August 29, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Capital City Bank Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCBG) Insiders Have Been Selling – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: July 08, 2019.

Analysts await Capital City Bank Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCBG) to report earnings on October, 22. They expect $0.44 earnings per share, up 33.33% or $0.11 from last year’s $0.33 per share. CCBG’s profit will be $7.37M for 14.14 P/E if the $0.44 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.44 actual earnings per share reported by Capital City Bank Group, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 0.00% EPS growth.