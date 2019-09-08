Tnb Financial Has Decreased Capital City Bank Group (CCBG) Position as Stock Price Rose; As Tc Pipelines LP (TCP) Market Value Rose, Cadence Capital Management Raised Stake

Tnb Financial decreased its stake in Capital City Bank Group Inc (CCBG) by 47.11% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Tnb Financial sold 64,131 shares as the company’s stock rose 13.35% . The institutional investor held 72,000 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.57M, down from 136,131 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Tnb Financial who had been investing in Capital City Bank Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $402.04M market cap company. The stock decreased 1.01% or $0.25 during the last trading session, reaching $24.54. About 5,126 shares traded. Capital City Bank Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCBG) has risen 6.74% since September 8, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 6.74% the S&P500. Some Historical CCBG News: 23/04/2018 – Capital City Bank Group 1Q EPS 34c; 19/04/2018 DJ Capital City Bank Group Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (CCBG)

Cadence Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Tc Pipelines Lp (TCP) by 9.97% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cadence Capital Management Llc bought 11,400 shares as the company’s stock rose 13.86% . The institutional investor held 125,790 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.70M, up from 114,390 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cadence Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Tc Pipelines Lp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $2.82B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.48% or $0.58 during the last trading session, reaching $38.55. About 139,803 shares traded. TC PipeLines, LP (NYSE:TCP) has risen 28.50% since September 8, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 28.50% the S&P500. Some Historical TCP News: 02/04/2018 – TransCanada Places Final Section of 2017 NGTL Expansion Program into Service; 19/04/2018 – DJ TC PipeLines LP, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (TCP); 02/05/2018 – TC PipeLines 1Q Net $102M; 19/03/2018 – TC PIPELINES DOESN’T SEE MATREIAL FINANCIAL EFFECT; 02/05/2018 – TC PipeLines: Doesn’t Anticipate Further Asset Dropdowns to Partnership at This Time; 02/05/2018 – TC PIPELINES CUTS QUARTER DISTRIBUTION TO 65C/SHR FROM $1; 02/05/2018 – TC PIPELINES 1Q EPS $1.32, EST. $1.07; 19/03/2018 – TC PIPELINES – DOES NOT SEE ANY MATERIAL IMPACTS TO NATURAL GAS PIPELINE COST OF SERVICE RATES TO TAKE EFFECT IN NEAR-TERM DUE TO NEW FERC ORDERS; 27/04/2018 – TRANSCANADA CORP – TC PIPELINES, LP ATM PROGRAM IS NOT CURRENTLY BEING UTILIZED; 02/05/2018 – TC PIPELINES 1Q DISTRIBUTABLE CASH FLOW $112M

Analysts await Capital City Bank Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCBG) to report earnings on October, 22. They expect $0.44 EPS, up 33.33% or $0.11 from last year’s $0.33 per share. CCBG’s profit will be $7.21 million for 13.94 P/E if the $0.44 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.44 actual EPS reported by Capital City Bank Group, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 0.00% EPS growth.

