Tnb Financial Has Cut Procter & Gamble Co (PG) Holding by $563,576; Signature Estate & Investment Advisors Position in Honeywell Intl (HON) Lifted by $1.82 Million as Stock Price Rose

Tnb Financial decreased its stake in Procter & Gamble Co (PG) by 3.95% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Tnb Financial sold 5,419 shares as the company’s stock rose 12.49% . The institutional investor held 131,894 shares of the package goods and cosmetics company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $13.72M, down from 137,313 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Tnb Financial who had been investing in Procter & Gamble Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $290.88B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.25% or $0.29 during the last trading session, reaching $116.44. About 10.15 million shares traded or 38.70% up from the average. The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) has risen 47.18% since August 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 47.18% the S&P500.

Signature Estate & Investment Advisors Llc increased its stake in Honeywell Intl Inc (HON) by 8.07% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors Llc bought 11,495 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.89% . The institutional investor held 153,893 shares of the o.e.m. company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $24.46 million, up from 142,398 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors Llc who had been investing in Honeywell Intl Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $120.89 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.91% or $1.54 during the last trading session, reaching $168.01. About 1.94 million shares traded. Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) has risen 14.79% since August 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 14.79% the S&P500. Some Historical HON News: 16/04/2018 – HONEYWELL – PLANT DESIGNED TO EXTRACT 99 PCT OF ETHANE & 100 PCT OF PROPANE & HEAVIER HYDROCARBONS FROM NATURAL GAS IN PERMIAN BASIN; 20/04/2018 – Honeywell Delivers Outstanding First-Quarter Results Driven By Strong Sales Performance; Raises 2018 Guidance; 17/05/2018 – Conveyor Systems 2018: Global Procurement Market Report – Top Five Suppliers are Siemens, Honeywell, Emerson Electric, Caterpillar, and Kion – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 09/05/2018 – Honeywell Intl Homes Business on Track to Spin Later This Yr Into a Standalone, Publicly Traded Co; 30/04/2018 – MFS Blended Research Core Equity Fund Adds Honeywell; 16/05/2018 – Honeywell Hosts Safety And Productivity Solutions Investor Showcase; Highlights Innovative Technologies That Are Driving Organic Growth; 23/05/2018 – Honeywell Introduces New Mobile Solutions To Help Retailers Improve Store Operations And Deliver A Seamless Shopping Experience; 24/05/2018 – Thailand’s IRPC To Build Large Aromatics Complex With Honeywell Technology; 22/04/2018 – DJ Honeywell International Inc TEMP, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (HON.WI); 17/04/2018 – HONEYWELL- ENTERED CONTRACT TO ENROLL 12 AIRCRAFT INTO HONEYWELL AVIONICS PROTECTION PLAN AND ANOTHER 9 AIRCRAFT INTO HONEYWELL MECHANICAL PROTECTION PLAN

Since February 6, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 2 sales for $783,951 activity. On Wednesday, February 6 the insider Paz George sold $154,143.

Signature Estate & Investment Advisors Llc, which manages about $1.17 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Wisdomtree Tr (DON) by 22,115 shares to 226,703 shares, valued at $8.11 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Unitedhealth Group Inc (NYSE:UNH) by 86,513 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 3,720 shares, and cut its stake in Eog Res Inc (NYSE:EOG).

Investors sentiment increased to 1 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.02, from 0.98 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 43 investors sold HON shares while 507 reduced holdings. 131 funds opened positions while 420 raised stakes. 508.74 million shares or 4.19% less from 530.97 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Virginia Retirement Et Al reported 36,500 shares. The Unknown-based Mckinley Cap Mgmt Ltd Liability Corp Delaware has invested 2% in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON). Randolph Co invested in 5.32% or 170,621 shares. California State Teachers Retirement reported 1.32 million shares. Economic Planning Gp Adv has invested 0.11% in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON). Loring Wolcott And Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors Limited Liability Partnership Ma holds 0.06% in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) or 26,297 shares. Loomis Sayles And Com Limited Partnership has 0% invested in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) for 7,516 shares. First Savings Bank Of Mount Dora Tru Serv stated it has 21,324 shares or 1.49% of all its holdings. Becker Capital Management Incorporated stated it has 0.04% of its portfolio in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON). 62,920 are held by Chilton Limited Liability Company. Woodstock reported 2,818 shares or 0.08% of all its holdings. Logan Cap Mngmt Inc stated it has 0.26% in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON). Archford Capital Strategies Limited Liability Corp accumulated 0.41% or 6,960 shares. Fosun Interest Ltd has 0.02% invested in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON). The New York-based Taurus Asset has invested 0.04% in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON).

Tnb Financial, which manages about $542.01 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Amgen Inc (NASDAQ:AMGN) by 1,808 shares to 23,847 shares, valued at $4.53 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Enbridge Inc Com (NYSE:ENB) by 22,370 shares in the quarter, for a total of 418,798 shares, and has risen its stake in Booking Hldgs Inc.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.78 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.06, from 0.84 in 2018Q4. It fall, as 57 investors sold PG shares while 748 reduced holdings. 125 funds opened positions while 506 raised stakes. 1.50 billion shares or 2.71% less from 1.54 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Martin Currie Limited stated it has 1.42% of its portfolio in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG). First City Inc has invested 1.8% in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG). Iron Fincl Ltd Co holds 0.32% or 4,903 shares in its portfolio. Daiwa Securities Grp Incorporated has 147,569 shares. Mackenzie Fincl, Ontario – Canada-based fund reported 2.84M shares. Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset has invested 0.19% in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG). Burney has invested 0.76% in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG). Ghp Inv Advisors Inc accumulated 61,980 shares. Massachusetts Ma stated it has 1.89 million shares. Ameritas Invest owns 85,037 shares or 0.41% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Legacy Private Tru Com has 0.13% invested in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) for 10,897 shares. Tradewinds Capital Mgmt Ltd reported 5,669 shares. Moreover, Indiana Trust Invest Management Co has 1.12% invested in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) for 20,847 shares. First National Bank Of Mount Dora Trust Inv invested in 33,827 shares or 1.55% of the stock. Violich Cap owns 8,925 shares for 0.24% of their portfolio.

