Tnb Financial Has Cut Its Stake in Flowers Foods (FLO) by $871,395 as Shares Rose; Amarin Plc (AMRN) Holder Rock Springs Capital Management LP Has Increased Stake by $980,000 as Stock Value Rose

Rock Springs Capital Management Lp increased its stake in Amarin Corp Plc (AMRN) by 1.09% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Rock Springs Capital Management Lp bought 49,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.11% . The hedge fund held 4.53 million shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $93.94 million, up from 4.48 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Rock Springs Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Amarin Corp Plc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $5.14B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.24% or $0.18 during the last trading session, reaching $14.39. About 689,605 shares traded. Amarin Corporation plc (NASDAQ:AMRN) has risen 658.78% since August 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 658.78% the S&P500.

Tnb Financial decreased its stake in Flowers Foods Inc (FLO) by 5.4% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Tnb Financial sold 41,495 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.44% . The institutional investor held 726,416 shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $15.49 million, down from 767,911 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Tnb Financial who had been investing in Flowers Foods Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $4.86 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.28% or $0.07 during the last trading session, reaching $23. About 98,016 shares traded. Flowers Foods, Inc. (NYSE:FLO) has risen 16.23% since August 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 16.23% the S&P500. Some Historical FLO News: 24/05/2018 – FLOWERS FOODS BOOSTS QTRLY DIV TO 18C/SHR FROM 17C, EST. 17C; 30/04/2018 – MOODY’S AFFIRMS FLOWERS’ Baa2 RATING; OUTLOOK REMAINS STABLE; 16/05/2018 – Flowers Foods Backs FY18 Adj EPS $1.04-Adj EPS $1.16; 16/05/2018 – FLOWERS FOODS 1Q EPS 24C; 16/05/2018 – Flowers Foods Backs FY18 Sales $3.921B-$3.982B; 09/04/2018 – Tyson Foods relaunches Sara Lee divest; 16/05/2018 – FLOWERS FOODS 1Q ADJ EPS 30C, EST. 31C; 06/03/2018 Flowers Foods at Company Marketing Hosted By Stephens Inc Today; 11/05/2018 – FLOWERS FOODS INVESTIGATION INITIATED by Former Louisiana Attorney General: Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC Investigates the Officers and Directors of Flowers Foods, Inc. – FLO; 24/05/2018 – Flowers Foods Raises Dividend to 18c

Rock Springs Capital Management Lp, which manages about $319.00M and $2.59B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ascendis Pharma A S by 30,000 shares to 213,500 shares, valued at $25.13 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Unitedhealth Group Inc (NYSE:UNH) by 12,100 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 591,000 shares, and cut its stake in Heron Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:HRTX).