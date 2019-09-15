Tnb Financial Has Boosted Its Walt Disney Co. (DIS) Stake by $316,364; Phillips 66 Com (PSX) Market Value Rose While Beacon Financial Group Raised by $3.28 Million Its Holding

Tnb Financial increased its stake in Walt Disney Co. (DIS) by 1.42% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Tnb Financial bought 2,276 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.86% . The institutional investor held 162,075 shares of the television services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $22.63 million, up from 159,799 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Tnb Financial who had been investing in Walt Disney Co. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $248.63 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.38% or $0.52 during the last trading session, reaching $138.02. About 4.78 million shares traded. The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) has risen 26.97% since September 15, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 26.97% the S&P500. Some Historical DIS News: 08/05/2018 – Disney results top forecasts as Iger expects to prevail in Fox deal; 14/03/2018 – Disney Names Kevin Mayer Chairman of Direct-to-Consumer and International Segment; 08/05/2018 – Disney 2Q EPS $1.95; 02/04/2018 – TOKYO — Aiming to soothe discontent with interminable waits and pricey tickets while remaining the top theme park destination in Japan, Tokyo Disney Resort is moving to make trips cheaper and less frustrating. The resort’s Tokyo Disneyland and Tokyo DisneySea parks together drew 30; 17/05/2018 – Lionsgate: Former Disney Executive Erin Westerman Named EVP of Production; 08/03/2018 – Disney Investors Reject Executive Compensation in Say on Pay; 01/05/2018 – Disney said the food channel will uphold the same health standards that the company previously imposed on advertisers; 23/05/2018 – Comcast Is Said to Target Fox Investors in Push to Outbid Disney; 16/04/2018 – ESPN+ is Disney’s first direct-to-consumer initiative and part of its growing strategy to compete with the likes of Netflix and Hulu; 24/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – Netflix tops Disney as most valuable media property

Beacon Financial Group increased its stake in Phillips 66 Com (PSX) by 365.05% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Beacon Financial Group bought 35,315 shares as the company’s stock rose 11.67% . The institutional investor held 44,989 shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $4.21M, up from 9,674 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Beacon Financial Group who had been investing in Phillips 66 Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $46.10B market cap company. The stock increased 0.57% or $0.58 during the last trading session, reaching $102.77. About 1.57 million shares traded. Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) has declined 16.04% since September 15, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 16.04% the S&P500. Some Historical PSX News: 27/04/2018 – Phillips 66 1Q Net Profit Down 2.1% as Refining Income Declines; 06/04/2018 – PHILLIPS 66 JV BORGER TEXAS REFINERY TO COMPLETE UNIT RESTARTS NEXT WEEK; 13/04/2018 – PHILLIPS 66 JV BORGER TEXAS REFINERY RESTARTING GASOLINE UNITS, HYDROTREATER; 17/04/2018 – Phillips 66 Reports Equipment Issues at Sweeny Refinery in Texas; 05/05/2018 – Praise for Phillips 66 — Berkshire Hathaway Annual Meeting; 23/03/2018 – DIARY-U.S. refinery operations-Phillips 66 Says Planned Work Underway at Bayway, NJ Refinery; 16/04/2018 – ALL OTHER UNITS OPERATING AT PHILLIPS 66 BORGER REFINERY; 17/04/2018 – Phillips 66 Presenting at Conference May 17; 03/04/2018 – PHILLIPS 66 ALLIANCE LOUISIANA REFINERY RESTARTING CATALYTIC REFORMER; 10/04/2018 – PHILLIPS 66 ALLIANCE LOUISIANA REFINERY BOOSTING PRODUCTION ON RESTARTED REFORMER, HYDROTREATERS

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.21 in Q2 2019. Its down 1.59, from 2.8 in 2019Q1. It worsened, as 78 investors sold DIS shares while 627 reduced holdings. 195 funds opened positions while 660 raised stakes. 1.17 billion shares or 7.23% more from 1.09 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Hills National Bank & Tru accumulated 41,112 shares or 1.49% of the stock. Smithfield Tru stated it has 0.36% in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). Wealth Architects, California-based fund reported 4,500 shares. Osborne Prtnrs Mgmt Limited Liability Corporation reported 74,976 shares. Weiss Multi, a Alabama-based fund reported 232,937 shares. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Llc, New York-based fund reported 98,490 shares. Gofen And Glossberg Limited Liability Co Il stated it has 368,165 shares. Milestone Grp Inc holds 0.04% or 2,158 shares in its portfolio. Nevada-based Whittier Trust Communication Of Nevada has invested 1.32% in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). Tocqueville Asset Management LP holds 1.14% or 630,587 shares in its portfolio. Fruth Inv Management holds 1.4% in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) or 25,072 shares. Lipe Dalton holds 0.25% of its portfolio in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) for 2,530 shares. Moreover, Duncker Streett And has 0.75% invested in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) for 23,781 shares. Baxter Bros Inc has 3.22% invested in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) for 101,006 shares. Verity And Verity Ltd Liability stated it has 2,446 shares or 0.07% of all its holdings.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.95 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.26, from 1.21 in 2019Q1. It dived, as 61 investors sold PSX shares while 367 reduced holdings. 83 funds opened positions while 322 raised stakes. 296.76 million shares or 2.94% less from 305.73 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Moreover, Mitchell Sinkler & Starr Pa has 0.44% invested in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) for 4,068 shares. The Massachusetts-based Boston Advsrs Limited Com has invested 0.02% in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX). Illinois-based Citadel Ltd Company has invested 0% in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX). Ing Groep Nv reported 62,470 shares or 0.1% of all its holdings. California Public Employees Retirement System reported 1.35 million shares stake. Capstone Advsrs Lc holds 0.01% or 14,303 shares in its portfolio. Neville Rodie Shaw holds 0.28% of its portfolio in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) for 28,591 shares. Davenport Co Limited Co invested 0.03% of its portfolio in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX). Van Eck holds 19,563 shares. Riggs Asset Managment Company accumulated 60 shares. The Louisiana-based Orleans La has invested 0.78% in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX). Burney owns 63,535 shares. Dekabank Deutsche Girozentrale stated it has 0.08% of its portfolio in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX). Deutsche Comml Bank Ag has invested 0.14% of its portfolio in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX). Lakeview Capital Prtnrs Ltd Liability Com owns 3,162 shares.

