Tnb Financial Has Boosted Boeing Co Capital Stock Common (BA) Position By $336,501; 2 Analysts Covering The Boeing Company (BA)

Tnb Financial increased Boeing Co Capital Stock Common (BA) stake by 10.63% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Tnb Financial acquired 927 shares as Boeing Co Capital Stock Common (BA)’s stock declined 9.45%. The Tnb Financial holds 9,650 shares with $3.51 million value, up from 8,723 last quarter. Boeing Co Capital Stock Common now has $215.23B valuation. The stock decreased 0.51% or $1.97 during the last trading session, reaching $384.44. About 2.89 million shares traded. The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) has declined 2.81% since September 20, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.81% the S&P500. Some Historical BA News: 12/03/2018 – Boeing, Caterpillar and United Technologies fell more than 2 percent; 04/04/2018 – JET AIRWAYS (INDIA) – JET AIRWAYS SIGNS UP ADDITIONAL 75 BOEING 737 MAX AIRCRAFT TAKING THE TOTAL ORDER TO 150 AIRCRAFT; 25/04/2018 – BOEING EXTENDED 737 ACCOUNTING BLOCK BY 200 UNITS IN 1Q; 09/03/2018 – Turkish Airlines Agrees to Buy Up to 30 Boeing 787-9 Dreamliner Planes; 12/04/2018 – BOEING: NASA’S SPACE LAUNCH SYSTEM TO ECLIPSE APOLLO PROGRAM; 17/05/2018 – DUBAI AEROSPACE IN TALKS W/ AIRBUS, BOEING FOR JET ORDER: RTRS; 25/04/2018 – BOEING EXPECTS TO MAKE DECISION ON ‘797’ IN NEXT YEAR; 31/05/2018 – BOEING CEO MUILENBURG CONCLUDES REMARKS AT BERNSTEIN CONFERENCE; 13/03/2018 – Boeing Vice President of Commercial Marketing to Speak at Bank of America Merrill Lynch Global Industrials Conference on March 20; 05/04/2018 – Trump proposes $100 billion more in tariffs on China

Among 4 analysts covering Boeing (NYSE:BA), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 50% are positive. Boeing has $48000 highest and $37000 lowest target. $434.50’s average target is 13.02% above currents $384.44 stock price. Boeing had 10 analyst reports since March 25, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm has “Buy” rating by Robert W. Baird given on Tuesday, March 26. Buckingham Research maintained the stock with “Neutral” rating in Monday, May 13 report. UBS maintained The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) on Wednesday, July 10 with “Buy” rating. The stock of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) earned “Neutral” rating by Buckingham Research on Thursday, July 11. The firm has “Peer Perform” rating given on Thursday, July 25 by Wolfe Research. See The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) latest ratings:

25/07/2019 Broker: Wolfe Research Old Rating: Outperform New Rating: Peer Perform Old Target: $404.0000 New Target: $393.0000 Downgrade

11/07/2019 Broker: Buckingham Research Rating: Neutral Old Target: $370.0000 New Target: $395.0000 Maintain

10/07/2019 Broker: UBS Rating: Buy Old Target: $500.0000 New Target: $480.0000 Maintain

13/05/2019 Broker: Buckingham Research Rating: Neutral Old Target: $390.0000 New Target: $370.0000 Maintain

08/05/2019 Broker: BidaskScore Rating: Sell Downgrade

07/05/2019 Broker: Barclays Capital Old Rating: Overweight New Rating: Equal-Weight Downgrade

10/04/2019 Broker: BidaskScore Rating: Hold Downgrade

08/04/2019 Broker: Bank of America Old Rating: Buy New Rating: Neutral Downgrade

26/03/2019 Broker: Robert W. Baird Rating: Buy New Target: $470 Maintain

25/03/2019 Broker: Cowen & Co Rating: Buy Maintain

Investors sentiment increased to 0.97 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.05, from 0.92 in 2019Q1. It is positive, as 77 investors sold BA shares while 562 reduced holdings. 131 funds opened positions while 487 raised stakes. 335.44 million shares or 1.17% less from 339.40 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. First reported 11,051 shares or 0.37% of all its holdings. Hwg Lp has invested 0.61% of its portfolio in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA). 3,557 were reported by Old Dominion Cap Mngmt Inc. The Pennsylvania-based Sei Investments has invested 0.35% in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA). Everett Harris And Ca accumulated 4,470 shares. 1,891 are held by Lakeview Prtnrs Limited. Carnegie Asset Management Limited Liability reported 55,853 shares. Iberiabank Corporation holds 1,984 shares or 0.08% of its portfolio. Willingdon Wealth Mngmt reported 1,763 shares or 0.15% of all its holdings. Oakbrook Invs Ltd, a Illinois-based fund reported 27,553 shares. Fishman Jay A Limited Mi stated it has 48,590 shares. Northwest Invest Counselors Limited Liability Corp holds 1,538 shares. Tradewinds Cap Limited Liability Company holds 1.67% or 11,265 shares in its portfolio. Plante Moran Advsrs Llc holds 508 shares or 0.06% of its portfolio. Pitcairn stated it has 0.16% in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA).

Among 4 analysts covering Boeing (NYSE:BA), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 50% are positive. Boeing has $48000 highest and $37000 lowest target. $434.50’s average target is 13.02% above currents $384.44 stock price. Boeing had 10 analyst reports since March 25, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock has “Buy” rating by Robert W. Baird on Tuesday, March 26. Buckingham Research maintained the shares of BA in report on Thursday, July 11 with “Neutral” rating. The stock of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) earned “Neutral” rating by Buckingham Research on Monday, May 13. Wolfe Research downgraded it to “Peer Perform” rating and $39300 target in Thursday, July 25 report. The stock has “Buy” rating by UBS on Wednesday, July 10.

More notable recent The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “The Rose Portfolio Big Trim Of Boeing – Seeking Alpha” on September 18, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “For Boeing, Ugly Is The New Normal – Seeking Alpha” published on September 19, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “5 Top Stock Trades for Wednesday: BA, ACB, PINS – Yahoo Finance” on September 17, 2019. More interesting news about The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “New Blow For Boeing – Seeking Alpha” published on September 11, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Boeing Faces Huge Costly Challenge – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: September 09, 2019.

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, makes, sells, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight, and launch systems and services worldwide. The company has market cap of $215.23 billion. It operates in five divisions: Commercial Airplanes, Boeing Military Aircraft, Network & Space Systems, Global Services & Support, and Boeing Capital. It has a 44.08 P/E ratio. The Commercial Airplanes segment develops, produces, and markets commercial jet aircraft for various passenger and cargo requirements; and provides related support services to the commercial airline industry.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.97 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.05, from 0.92 in 2019Q1. It improved, as 77 investors sold The Boeing Company shares while 562 reduced holdings. 131 funds opened positions while 487 raised stakes. 335.44 million shares or 1.17% less from 339.40 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Hbk Sorce Advisory Llc stated it has 0.21% of its portfolio in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA). Hap Trading Ltd Liability Co stated it has 10,380 shares or 0.29% of all its holdings. Iberiabank stated it has 0.08% in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA). 80,650 were reported by Cullen Mngmt Limited Liability Corp. Illinois-based Ubs Asset Americas has invested 0% in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA). 20,129 are held by Hartline Investment. Cacti Asset Management Limited Company holds 7.25% or 254,940 shares. First Heartland Consultants Inc holds 0.76% or 8,743 shares in its portfolio. Buckingham Asset Mngmt Ltd Liability Corporation owns 0.65% invested in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) for 16,539 shares. 888 were accumulated by Mark Sheptoff Fincl Planning. Asset Management One Limited has invested 0.52% of its portfolio in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA). Wall Street Access Asset Mngmt Limited stated it has 2,703 shares or 1.21% of all its holdings. Parametric Portfolio Assocs Limited Liability Com stated it has 1.48M shares or 0.44% of all its holdings. Ckw Financial Gru invested 0.01% of its portfolio in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA). Jane Street Gp Lc holds 501,016 shares or 0.32% of its portfolio.

More notable recent The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “The Rose Portfolio Big Trim Of Boeing – Seeking Alpha” on September 18, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “For Boeing, Ugly Is The New Normal – Seeking Alpha” published on September 19, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “5 Top Stock Trades for Wednesday: BA, ACB, PINS – Yahoo Finance” on September 17, 2019. More interesting news about The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “New Blow For Boeing – Seeking Alpha” published on September 11, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Boeing Faces Huge Costly Challenge – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: September 09, 2019.