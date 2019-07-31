Tnb Financial Decreased Its Flowers Foods (FLO) Position as Share Value Rose; Walnut Private Equity Partners Has Decreased Kkr & Co (KKR) Holding by $879,405

Walnut Private Equity Partners Llc decreased its stake in Kkr & Co Llc (KKR) by 8.72% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Walnut Private Equity Partners Llc sold 38,235 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.02% with the market. The institutional investor held 400,000 shares of the investment managers company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $9.40M, down from 438,235 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Walnut Private Equity Partners Llc who had been investing in Kkr & Co Llc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $22.76 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.37% or $0.1 during the last trading session, reaching $27.01. About 1.57M shares traded. KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR) has risen 11.31% since July 31, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 6.88% the S&P500. Some Historical KKR News: 03/05/2018 – KKR/US tax reform: C and be seen; 29/05/2018 – Kimbell Royalty Partners, LP announces acquisition of mineral and royalty interests held by Haymaker Minerals & Royalties, LLC; 13/04/2018 – GE Healthcare IT unit carveout backed by US$850m in loans; 03/05/2018 – KKR to Switch to Corporation Structure From Partnership July 1; 18/04/2018 – MEDIA-KKR-backed Radiant Lifecare readies bid for India’s Fortis Healthcare – Economic Times; 06/03/2018 – KKR, PETROCHINA SAID TO EYE WOOLWORTHS GAS STATIONS: AUSTRALIAN; 13/03/2018 – American Tower, KKR Are Said to Be Bidders for Altice’s Towers; 09/05/2018 – KKR & Co. looks to take advantage of new buyout rules; 19/04/2018 – FTC: 20181025: KKR 2006 Fund (Overseas), Limited Partnership; Wengen Alberta, Limited Partnership; 29/05/2018 – KKR to Buy BMC Software From Bain Group, Golden Gate Capital

Tnb Financial decreased its stake in Flowers Foods Inc (FLO) by 5.4% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Tnb Financial sold 41,495 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.91% with the market. The institutional investor held 726,416 shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $15.49M, down from 767,911 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Tnb Financial who had been investing in Flowers Foods Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $5.05B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.13% or $0.03 during the last trading session, reaching $23.87. About 1.32 million shares traded or 29.54% up from the average. Flowers Foods, Inc. (NYSE:FLO) has declined 3.54% since July 31, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 7.97% the S&P500. Some Historical FLO News: 16/05/2018 – FLOWERS FOODS 1Q EPS 24C; 24/05/2018 – FLOWERS FOODS BOOSTS QTRLY DIV; 17/05/2018 – Flowers Foods Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 24/05/2018 – FLOWERS FOODS BOOSTS QTRLY DIV TO 18C/SHR FROM 17C, EST. 17C; 16/05/2018 – FLOWERS FOODS 1Q ADJ EPS 30C, EST. 31C; 15/05/2018 – Wonder Supports the USO as a Force Behind the Forces(SM) with “Camo for the Cause”; 22/04/2018 – DJ Flowers Foods Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (FLO); 11/03/2018 – Flowers Foods Access Event Set By Stephens Inc. for Mar. 19-20; 16/05/2018 – Flowers Foods Backs FY18 Adj EPS $1.04-Adj EPS $1.16; 15/05/2018 – Flowers Foods Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals

Since March 14, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 sales for $31,310 activity.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.23 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.29, from 0.94 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 16 investors sold FLO shares while 82 reduced holdings. 44 funds opened positions while 77 raised stakes. 134.04 million shares or 3.28% less from 138.59 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Geode Management has invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Flowers Foods, Inc. (NYSE:FLO). Huntington Bank accumulated 0% or 3,614 shares. Citigroup Incorporated stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Flowers Foods, Inc. (NYSE:FLO). Crawford Counsel, Georgia-based fund reported 190,358 shares. Art Advsr Lc has 0.06% invested in Flowers Foods, Inc. (NYSE:FLO) for 50,900 shares. Pnc invested 0% in Flowers Foods, Inc. (NYSE:FLO). Fifth Third Bancorp reported 0% of its portfolio in Flowers Foods, Inc. (NYSE:FLO). Earnest Partners Ltd Company invested in 0% or 133 shares. Asset Inc reported 0.01% of its portfolio in Flowers Foods, Inc. (NYSE:FLO). Canal Company has 0.87% invested in Flowers Foods, Inc. (NYSE:FLO). Vanguard Gru owns 0.02% invested in Flowers Foods, Inc. (NYSE:FLO) for 20.36 million shares. Citadel Advsrs Ltd holds 0% or 23,576 shares in its portfolio. Dupont Cap Management Corp holds 0.01% or 14,726 shares. Qs Lc has invested 0% in Flowers Foods, Inc. (NYSE:FLO). Wendell David Associates holds 53,625 shares or 0.18% of its portfolio.

Analysts await Flowers Foods, Inc. (NYSE:FLO) to report earnings on August, 7 after the close. They expect $0.26 earnings per share, up 4.00% or $0.01 from last year’s $0.25 per share. FLO’s profit will be $54.98 million for 22.95 P/E if the $0.26 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.32 actual earnings per share reported by Flowers Foods, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -18.75% negative EPS growth.

Tnb Financial, which manages about $542.01 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Spdr Series Trust S&P Divid Etf (SDY) by 7,987 shares to 13,269 shares, valued at $1.32 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Amazon Com Inc Com (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 394 shares in the quarter, for a total of 10,490 shares, and has risen its stake in Ishares Tr (IVV).

Analysts await KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $0.43 earnings per share, down 28.33% or $0.17 from last year’s $0.6 per share. KKR’s profit will be $362.31M for 15.70 P/E if the $0.43 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.39 actual earnings per share reported by KKR & Co. Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 10.26% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.93, from 0.07 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 1 investors sold KKR shares while 1 reduced holdings. 0 funds opened positions while 2 raised stakes. 3.17 million shares or 9.71% less from 3.51 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 6,825 were reported by Pinnacle Llc. Walnut Private Equity Prtn Ltd Co reported 400,000 shares. 32,500 were accumulated by Walter & Keenan Financial Consulting Mi Adv. Georgia-based Covey Capital Advisors Ltd Liability Company has invested 6.73% in KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR). Essex Services holds 21,345 shares. Davis Cap Ltd Liability stated it has 2.50M shares or 5.02% of all its holdings.

