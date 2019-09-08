Tnb Financial Decreased Capital City Bank Group (CCBG) Position as Market Value Rose; As Mosaic (MOS) Share Value Declined, Foundation Resource Management Has Decreased Its Position by $1.06 Million

Foundation Resource Management Inc decreased its stake in Mosaic (MOS) by 4.51% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Foundation Resource Management Inc sold 39,119 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.40% . The institutional investor held 828,873 shares of the agricultural chemicals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $22.64M, down from 867,992 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Foundation Resource Management Inc who had been investing in Mosaic for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $7.16 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.83% or $0.16 during the last trading session, reaching $19.54. About 3.87 million shares traded. The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS) has declined 15.16% since September 8, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 15.16% the S&P500. Some Historical MOS News: 07/05/2018 – MOSAIC CO – SEES FULL YEAR 2018 SALES VOLUMES FOR POTASH 8.2 MILLIONS OF TONNES – 9.0 MILLIONS OF TONNES; 07/05/2018 – MOSAIC CO MOS.N FY2018 SHR VIEW $1.47 — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 08/05/2018 – MOSAIC: RESTRUCTURING PACE IN CHINA PHOSPHATE TO CONTINUE; 10/05/2018 – MOSAIC CO – JAMES POPOWICH RETIRED AS A DIRECTOR, AND OSCAR BERNARDES WAS NEWLY ELECTED TO BOARD; 08/05/2018 – Consolidated Research: 2018 Summary Expectations for The Mosaic, Newmont Mining, National Oilwell Varco, NxStage Medical, Publi; 07/05/2018 – Mosaic Sees 2018 Adj EPS $1.20-Adj EPS $1.60; 10/05/2018 – Mosaic: Ebel Succeeds Robert Lumpkins; 10/05/2018 – Mosaic: James Popowich Retires From Board; 10/05/2018 – MOSAIC CO – GREGORY EBEL SUCCEEDS ROBERT LUMPKINS AS CHAIRMAN; 08/05/2018 – MOSAIC SAYS POTASH DEMAND LOOKS ROBUST

Tnb Financial decreased its stake in Capital City Bank Group Inc (CCBG) by 47.11% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Tnb Financial sold 64,131 shares as the company’s stock rose 13.35% . The institutional investor held 72,000 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.57 million, down from 136,131 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Tnb Financial who had been investing in Capital City Bank Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $402.04M market cap company. The stock decreased 1.01% or $0.25 during the last trading session, reaching $24.54. About 7,666 shares traded. Capital City Bank Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCBG) has risen 6.74% since September 8, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 6.74% the S&P500. Some Historical CCBG News: 19/04/2018 DJ Capital City Bank Group Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (CCBG); 23/04/2018 – Capital City Bank Group 1Q EPS 34c

Analysts await Capital City Bank Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCBG) to report earnings on October, 22. They expect $0.44 earnings per share, up 33.33% or $0.11 from last year’s $0.33 per share. CCBG’s profit will be $7.21 million for 13.94 P/E if the $0.44 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.44 actual earnings per share reported by Capital City Bank Group, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 0.00% EPS growth.

More notable recent Capital City Bank Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCBG) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Capital City Bank declares $0.13 dividend – Seeking Alpha” on August 29, 2019, also Globenewswire.com with their article: “Capital City Bank Group Board of Directors Announces New Member – GlobeNewswire” published on July 29, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Capital City Bank (CCBG) to Report Q2 Results: Wall Street Expects Earnings Growth – Yahoo Finance” on July 16, 2019. More interesting news about Capital City Bank Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCBG) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Capital City Bank declares $0.11 dividend – Seeking Alpha” published on February 27, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Does Capital City Bank Group, Inc.’s (NASDAQ:CCBG) CEO Pay Matter? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: June 05, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 2 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.72, from 1.28 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 5 investors sold CCBG shares while 14 reduced holdings. 9 funds opened positions while 29 raised stakes. 5.87 million shares or 2.58% less from 6.03 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Goldman Sachs Gru Inc invested in 0% or 42,347 shares. Alliancebernstein LP holds 0% in Capital City Bank Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCBG) or 18,600 shares. Great West Life Assurance Co Can, Manitoba – Canada-based fund reported 44 shares. The Pennsylvania-based Brandywine Mgmt Ltd Liability Com has invested 0% in Capital City Bank Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCBG). Moreover, Teton has 0.21% invested in Capital City Bank Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCBG) for 96,976 shares. Public Employees Retirement Of Ohio reported 0% in Capital City Bank Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCBG). Barclays Public Ltd Liability Company holds 0% of its portfolio in Capital City Bank Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCBG) for 3,499 shares. Captrust Financial reported 2,500 shares. Thomasville Fincl Bank holds 0.29% or 72,000 shares in its portfolio. Citigroup reported 2,821 shares. 73,728 are owned by Financial Bank Of Ny Mellon. Marshall Wace Llp stated it has 0% in Capital City Bank Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCBG). Legal And General Gp Public Ltd has 1,892 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Ameritas Investment has invested 0% of its portfolio in Capital City Bank Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCBG). Wells Fargo Mn owns 37,046 shares.

Tnb Financial, which manages about $542.01M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Exxon Mobil Corp (NYSE:XOM) by 4,373 shares to 63,975 shares, valued at $5.17 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Southern Company (NYSE:SO) by 7,807 shares in the quarter, for a total of 266,004 shares, and has risen its stake in Capital One Finl Corp Com (NYSE:COF).

Since May 10, 2019, it had 4 buys, and 0 selling transactions for $423,564 activity. Koenig Emery N. also bought $50,022 worth of The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS) shares. The insider Isaacson Mark J. bought $23,550. 4,250 The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS) shares with value of $100,300 were bought by Freeland Clint.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.88 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.17, from 1.05 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 59 investors sold MOS shares while 160 reduced holdings. 50 funds opened positions while 143 raised stakes. 275.69 million shares or 3.67% less from 286.18 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Mufg Americas Holding accumulated 0% or 566 shares. Us Bancshares De invested 0% in The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS). Howe And Rusling has 77 shares. Nordea Invest Ab holds 0.04% or 758,351 shares. Cornerstone Advsrs reported 1,668 shares. Segall Bryant Hamill Limited Liability reported 67,624 shares. Walleye Trading Ltd Liability Corp reported 0.01% of its portfolio in The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS). Wexford Capital LP has invested 1.48% in The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS). Sector Pension Invest Board holds 0.01% in The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS) or 29,583 shares. State Of Wisconsin Invest Board holds 212,199 shares or 0.02% of its portfolio. Envestnet Asset Management invested in 0% or 125,064 shares. Guggenheim Limited Liability Corp reported 0.03% stake. Raymond James Svcs Inc has invested 0% in The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS). Ls Investment Advisors Ltd Liability Com owns 11,953 shares for 0.02% of their portfolio. Moreover, Oakworth Cap has 0% invested in The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS).

Analysts await The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS) to report earnings on November, 4. They expect $0.31 earnings per share, down 58.67% or $0.44 from last year’s $0.75 per share. MOS’s profit will be $113.51M for 15.76 P/E if the $0.31 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.12 actual earnings per share reported by The Mosaic Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 158.33% EPS growth.

More notable recent The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “What Do Analysts Think About The Future Of The Mosaic Company’s (NYSE:MOS)? – Yahoo Finance” on May 29, 2019, also Mining.com with their article: “Mosaic resumes full operations at Brazil mines – MINING.com” published on September 06, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Nutrien: Better Than Mosaic On The Benjamin Graham Radar – Seeking Alpha” on August 19, 2019. More interesting news about The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Mosaic returns to full production at Brazil mines – Seeking Alpha” published on September 06, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Wall Street Moves Up Thursday – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: August 29, 2019.