Tnb Financial Continues to Hold Holding in Enbridge Com (ENB); Hawkeye Capital Management Has Trimmed Greenbrier Cos (GBX) Holding by $3.80 Million as Share Price Declined

Hawkeye Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Greenbrier Cos Inc (GBX) by 64.24% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hawkeye Capital Management Llc sold 126,690 shares as the company’s stock declined 19.29% . The hedge fund held 70,511 shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $2.14M, down from 197,201 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hawkeye Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Greenbrier Cos Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $972.56M market cap company. The stock increased 2.89% or $0.84 during the last trading session, reaching $29.94. About 281,438 shares traded. The Greenbrier Companies, Inc. (NYSE:GBX) has declined 48.33% since September 26, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 48.33% the S&P500. Some Historical GBX News: 06/04/2018 – Greenbrier Cos 2Q Net $61.6M; 18/04/2018 – GREENBRIER COMPANIES INC – MARTIN GRAHAM ASSUMES EXPANDED ROLE OF EXECUTIVE VICE PRESIDENT, GMO INTERNATIONAL OPERATIONS AND GLOBAL ENGINEERING; 18/04/2018 – GREENBRIER COMPANIES INC – BRIAN COMSTOCK HAS BEEN NAMED EXECUTIVE VICE PRESIDENT, SALES AND MARKETING; 06/04/2018 – GREENBRIER COMPANIES INC – RAISES FY 2018 EARNINGS GUIDANCE; 06/03/2018 Greenbrier to Exhibit at Middle East Rail 2018; 06/04/2018 – Greenbrier Cos 2Q Rev $629.3M; 18/04/2018 – Greenbrier Announces Executive Promotions; 06/04/2018 – GREENBRIER COMPANIES INC – SEES 2018 REVENUE WILL BE $2.4 – $2.6 BLN; 06/04/2018 – Greenbrier Cos 2Q EBITDA $79.1M; 03/04/2018 – WV MetroSources: United takes flight at Greenbrier Valley Airport

Tnb Financial increased its stake in Enbridge Inc Com (ENB) by 3.19% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Tnb Financial bought 13,370 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.34% . The institutional investor held 432,168 shares of the natural gas distribution company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $15.59 million, up from 418,798 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Tnb Financial who had been investing in Enbridge Inc Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $71.39B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.17% or $0.06 during the last trading session, reaching $35.31. About 1.97M shares traded. Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB) has declined 5.44% since September 26, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 5.44% the S&P500. Some Historical ENB News: 03/04/2018 – ENBRIDGE ASSETS COULD FETCH MORE THAN C$2B IN POTENTIAL SALE; 09/05/2018 – ENBRIDGE INC – ENBRIDGE ANTICIPATES A MINIMAL AMOUNT OF CASH TAXES ARISING FROM SALE OF RENEWABLE ASSETS; 16/04/2018 – Michigan.gov: Straits investigation continues with anticipated launch of underwater vehicles to inspect ATC, Enbridge lines; 09/05/2018 – ENBRIDGE – INDIRECT SUBSIDIARY ENTERED INTO DEFINITIVE AGREEMENT TO SELL MIDCOAST OPERATING, L.P. AND ITS SUBSIDIARIES TO AL MIDCOAST HOLDINGS, LLC; 09/05/2018 – ENBRIDGE INCOME FUND HOLDINGS INC – AFFILIATES OF ENBRIDGE INCOME FUND HAVE ENTERED INTO AGREEMENTS WITH CPPIB; 09/05/2018 – Enbridge sells secondary assets for $2.5 billion to trim debt; 09/05/2018 – Enbridge Transaction Is Expected to Close in the 3Q of 2018; 09/05/2018 – Canada Pension Makes Biggest Clean Energy Bet With Enbridge Deal; 10/05/2018 – ENBRIDGE PLANS TO SELL $3B IN NON CORE ASSETS 2018 TO 2020; 16/03/2018 – ENBRIDGE INC – DOES NOT EXPECT A MATERIAL IMPACT TO PREVIOUSLY DISCLOSED FINANCIAL GUIDANCE OVER 2018-2020 HORIZON DUE TO FERC REVISED STATEMENTS

Hawkeye Capital Management Llc, which manages about $1.06B and $79.75 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Rayonier Advanced Matls Inc (NYSE:RYAM) by 129,219 shares to 396,586 shares, valued at $2.57 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing.

Analysts await The Greenbrier Companies, Inc. (NYSE:GBX) to report earnings on October, 25. They expect $1.39 EPS, up 73.75% or $0.59 from last year’s $0.8 per share. GBX’s profit will be $45.15M for 5.38 P/E if the $1.39 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.89 actual EPS reported by The Greenbrier Companies, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 56.18% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.22 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.20, from 1.02 in 2019Q1. It is positive, as 23 investors sold GBX shares while 45 reduced holdings. 25 funds opened positions while 58 raised stakes. 27.61 million shares or 8.71% less from 30.25 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Moreover, Employees Retirement Of Texas has 0.01% invested in The Greenbrier Companies, Inc. (NYSE:GBX). Bragg Fincl reported 0.49% in The Greenbrier Companies, Inc. (NYSE:GBX). Royal Bancshares Of Canada has invested 0.01% in The Greenbrier Companies, Inc. (NYSE:GBX). City Holding, a West Virginia-based fund reported 431 shares. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund has invested 0.01% in The Greenbrier Companies, Inc. (NYSE:GBX). Rhumbline Advisers invested in 103,530 shares. Brandes Invest Prtnrs Ltd Partnership holds 12,510 shares. Jennison Limited Com owns 18,396 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Invesco holds 569,287 shares. Hsbc Public Ltd Liability Co owns 14,906 shares. Moreover, Advisory Net Limited Liability has 0% invested in The Greenbrier Companies, Inc. (NYSE:GBX). Aqr Capital Management Ltd Liability Corporation owns 0% invested in The Greenbrier Companies, Inc. (NYSE:GBX) for 9,603 shares. Charles Schwab Investment Management holds 0.01% or 420,739 shares. Alliancebernstein Lp accumulated 0% or 52,560 shares. Vanguard Gp Incorporated accumulated 4.31M shares.