Tnb Financial Continues to Hold Holding in Amazon Com Com (AMZN); Dicks Sporting Goods (Put) (DKS) Shareholder Two Sigma Securities Boosted Position

Two Sigma Securities Llc increased its stake in Dicks Sporting Goods Inc (Put) (DKS) by 84.35% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Two Sigma Securities Llc bought 12,400 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.60% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 27,100 shares of the other specialty stores company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $998,000, up from 14,700 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Two Sigma Securities Llc who had been investing in Dicks Sporting Goods Inc (Put) for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $3.42 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.50% or $0.95 during the last trading session, reaching $37.12. About 1.48M shares traded. DICK'S Sporting Goods, Inc. (NYSE:DKS) has risen 11.09% since July 25, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 6.66% the S&P500. Some Historical DKS News: 13/03/2018 – Dick’s doesn’t blame gun stance for holiday sales slide; 30/05/2018 – DICK’S: EXITING FITNESS-TRACKER BUSINESS; 09/03/2018 – New York Post: Dick’s gets traffic surge after taking stand on gun sales; 01/05/2018 – Interior Specialists, Inc. Announces Acquisition of Chris & Dick’s; 13/03/2018 – DICK’S SPORTING GOODS – IN 2018, CO ANTICIPATES CAPEX TO BE ABOUT $250 MLN ON A NET BASIS & ABOUT $280 MLN ON A GROSS BASIS; 30/05/2018 – Dick’s Stuns its Critics in an Upset — Heard on the Street; 13/03/2018 – DICK’S SEES UNDER ARMOUR DISTRIBUTION IMPACT CONTINUING; 13/03/2018 – Dick’s Sporting sees hit from firearm policy changes; 30/05/2018 – DICK’S: GUN POLICY ACCELERATED DECLINES IN FIREARMS SALES; 30/05/2018 – DICK’S: PRIVATE-LABEL TO REACH $2B IN `RELATIVELY SHORT PERIOD’

Tnb Financial increased its stake in Amazon Com Inc Com (AMZN) by 3.9% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Tnb Financial bought 394 shares as the company’s stock rose 14.09% with the market. The institutional investor held 10,490 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $18.68 million, up from 10,096 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Tnb Financial who had been investing in Amazon Com Inc Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $971.78 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.35% or $26.99 during the last trading session, reaching $1973.82. About 2.94 million shares traded. Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) has risen 16.83% since July 25, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.40% the S&P500. Some Historical AMZN News: 28/03/2018 – Watch: White House briefs media after report about Trump wanting to ‘go after’ Amazon; 23/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – M&S targets rapid change after latest profit drop; 26/04/2018 – AMAZON.COM INC – QTRLY INTERNATIONAL NET SALES $14,875 MLN VS $11,061 MLN REPORTED LAST YEAR; 19/04/2018 – Amazon Studios Greenlights Utopia, Signs Gillian Flynn to Overall Deal; 05/04/2018 – Amazon and UPS have been arguing over the post office’s cost structure through public filings with the Postal Regulatory Commission, the federal arm in charge of setting prices for the Postal Service; 12/03/2018 – AMAZON IS SAID TO PLAN CREDIT CARD FOR SMALL-BUSINESS CUSTOMERS; 10/05/2018 – AMAZON IS BUILDING ‘HEALTH & WELLNESS’ TEAM WITHIN ALEXA:CNBC; 07/04/2018 – Amazon-coin?; 25/04/2018 – CNBC Now: BREAKING: NYSE says trading suspended in AMZN, BKNG, GOOGL, GOOG, ZNWAA for rest of day due to price scale code; 23/04/2018 – Amazon is reportedly building personal robots which will roll out next year

Two Sigma Securities Llc, which manages about $11.16 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Adobe Inc (NASDAQ:ADBE) by 29,415 shares to 1,685 shares, valued at $449,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Check Point Software Tech Lt (Put) (NASDAQ:CHKP) by 6,500 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 2,600 shares, and cut its stake in Mckesson Corp (Call) (NYSE:MCK).

Investors sentiment increased to 0.9 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.09, from 0.81 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 39 investors sold DKS shares while 97 reduced holdings. 45 funds opened positions while 77 raised stakes. 71.90 million shares or 4.49% less from 75.28 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Westwood Holding Group Incorporated accumulated 0.01% or 29,655 shares. Ronna Sue Cohen has 340,124 shares. Bancorp Of Hawaii holds 20,860 shares or 0.06% of its portfolio. First Advisors Lp reported 0.02% stake. Metropolitan Life Company New York accumulated 0.02% or 14,713 shares. Edmp Incorporated invested in 14,680 shares or 0.53% of the stock. Heritage Wealth Advsr stated it has 2 shares. Morgan Stanley accumulated 201,884 shares or 0% of the stock. South Dakota Investment Council owns 104,499 shares for 0.08% of their portfolio. State Common Retirement Fund has 135,100 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Silvercrest Asset Mgmt Ltd Com has 9,236 shares. Riverhead Capital Ltd Liability Com owns 149,344 shares. Huntington National Bank & Trust has invested 0% in DICK'S Sporting Goods, Inc. (NYSE:DKS). Us Bancorporation De has 0% invested in DICK'S Sporting Goods, Inc. (NYSE:DKS) for 6,919 shares. Paloma Ptnrs invested 0.01% in DICK'S Sporting Goods, Inc. (NYSE:DKS).

Tnb Financial, which manages about $542.01M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Procter & Gamble Co (NYSE:PG) by 5,419 shares to 131,894 shares, valued at $13.72 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.