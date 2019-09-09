Tnb Financial Boosted Its Apple (AAPL) Stake by $755,811; Carlton Hofferkamp & Jenks Wealth Management Has Increased Holding in At&T (T) by $650,101

Tnb Financial increased its stake in Apple Inc (AAPL) by 3.88% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Tnb Financial bought 3,999 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.20% . The institutional investor held 107,049 shares of the computer manufacturing company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $20.33M, up from 103,050 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Tnb Financial who had been investing in Apple Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $943.25B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.01% or $0.02 during the last trading session, reaching $213.26. About 17.67M shares traded. Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) has risen 12.18% since September 9, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.18% the S&P500. Some Historical AAPL News: 27/04/2018 – @JimCramer says @Apple has the most to lose from a trade war with China; 10/05/2018 – Goldman Sachs and Apple Are Said to Plan a New Credit Card; 09/04/2018 – APPLE – IPHONE 8, IPHONE 8 PLUS RED SPECIAL EDITION TO BE AVAILABLE IN 64GB AND 256GB MODELS STARTING AT APPLE RETAIL PRICE OF $699 FROM APPLE.COM; 15/03/2018 – Apple supplier Pegatron’s profit falls 24% on Chinese labor costs; 24/04/2018 – Irish government and Apple reach deal on back taxes; 25/05/2018 – MEDIA-Apple to expand secure wireless chip beyond payments- The Information; 21/03/2018 – Apple: BlueFin Slashes iPhone Estimates for 2018; ‘Challenging’ Environment — Barron’s Blog; 28/03/2018 – Apple’s Tim Cook criticized Facebook for its data privacy practices; 27/03/2018 – Live from Chicago: Apple’s education event Notes in real time; 09/04/2018 – Apple Now Globally Powered by 100 % Renewable Energy

Carlton Hofferkamp & Jenks Wealth Management Llc increased its stake in At&T Inc (T) by 77.17% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Carlton Hofferkamp & Jenks Wealth Management Llc bought 20,971 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.59% . The institutional investor held 48,145 shares of the telecommunications equipment company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.51M, up from 27,174 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Carlton Hofferkamp & Jenks Wealth Management Llc who had been investing in At&T Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $260.23B market cap company. The stock increased 1.00% or $0.36 during the last trading session, reaching $36.25. About 29.27M shares traded or 4.76% up from the average. AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) has risen 6.41% since September 9, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 6.41% the S&P500. Some Historical T News: 13/03/2018 – AT&T `NO BLACK-OUT’ OFFER CAN BE INTRODUCED AT MERGER TRIAL; 24/04/2018 – AT&T INC – CITYSWITCH WILL BEGIN TOWER CONSTRUCTION PLANS AS EARLY AS SECOND HALF OF 2018 AND WILL LEASE COMPLETED SITES TO AT&T; 15/03/2018 – AT&T/Time Warner U.S. merger trial delayed two days; 24/05/2018 – AT&T Shape Event: Converse with Cognitive Code’s SILVIA – The Most Secure and Easy-to-Implement Conversational Artificial Inte; 10/04/2018 – U.S. ECONOMIC EXPERT IN AT&T CASE TO TESTIFY WEDNESDAY; 15/03/2018 – Jessica Toonkel: AT&T/Time Warner U.S. merger trial delayed two days: source $T $TWX; 30/04/2018 – T, TWX: US v ATT: ruling expected on June 12, Judge Leon said. – ! $T $TWX; 15/05/2018 – AT&T INC – EXPECTS TO LAUNCH PREMIUM STREAMING EXPERIENCE THAT WILL COMPETE WITH TRADITIONAL LINEAR TV PRODUCTS FOR IN-HOME USE; 23/04/2018 – telecompetitor: EXCLUSIVE: AT&T, Verizon Outline FirstNet Interoperability Details; Rural Specifics Remain Light…; 08/03/2018 – Sources tell me that DOJ and AT&T are scheduled to release trial briefs on Friday as part of government’s

Investors sentiment increased to 1.22 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.48, from 0.74 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 77 investors sold T shares while 570 reduced holdings. 118 funds opened positions while 669 raised stakes. 3.52 billion shares or 3.77% less from 3.65 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Main Street Research Limited Co stated it has 0.21% of its portfolio in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T). St Germain D J Co owns 100,616 shares or 0.34% of their US portfolio. Clearbridge Invests Ltd invested in 14.58 million shares or 0.4% of the stock. Trillium Asset Management Ltd Limited Liability Company has invested 0.02% of its portfolio in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T). 532,000 were reported by Cincinnati Fincl. First Washington Corp stated it has 1.03% in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T). Foster & Motley invested 0.21% in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T). Virginia Retirement Et Al stated it has 1.55 million shares or 0.57% of all its holdings. Utd Asset Strategies Incorporated invested in 76,049 shares. Moreover, Anchor Advsrs Ltd Liability Corp has 0.01% invested in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) for 11,068 shares. Westport Asset Management Incorporated has 0.83% invested in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T). Sigma Invest Counselors Incorporated holds 0.27% of its portfolio in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) for 70,083 shares. Mcdaniel Terry invested in 7,322 shares. Mycio Wealth Prtn Lc owns 48,864 shares for 0.13% of their portfolio. Old Republic Int Corp holds 3.35% or 3.96 million shares.

More notable recent AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “AT&T: Trading At 52-Week Highs – Seeking Alpha” on September 04, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “AT&T’s Stock Still Has Further To Rise – Seeking Alpha” published on August 28, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Investors should look to dividend stocks, Goldman says – Seeking Alpha” on August 19, 2019. More interesting news about AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Introducing ATT (NYSE:T), The Stock That Dropped 18% In The Last Three Years – Yahoo Finance” published on May 29, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “We Wouldn’t Be Too Quick To Buy Rayonier Inc. (NYSE:RYN) Before It Goes Ex-Dividend – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: September 08, 2019.

More notable recent Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Technology Sector Update for 08/22/2019: KEYS, OPRA, WUBA, MSFT, AAPL, IBM, CSCO, GOOG – Nasdaq” on August 22, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Apple launching Pro iPhones this fall – Bloomberg – Seeking Alpha” published on August 22, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Notable ETF Inflow Detected – SPYV, AAPL, BAC, UNH – Nasdaq” on August 27, 2019. More interesting news about Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Apple’s (AAPL) Advanced Technologies Driving Inroads In Healthcare – Nasdaq” published on August 19, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Technology Sector Update for 09/06/2019: DOCU, DOMO, CRWD, MSFT, AAPL, IBM, CSCO, GOOG – Nasdaq” with publication date: September 06, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.96 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.01, from 0.97 in 2018Q4. It fall, as 79 investors sold AAPL shares while 847 reduced holdings. 150 funds opened positions while 735 raised stakes. 2.60 billion shares or 8.28% less from 2.83 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Clean Yield Gp, a Vermont-based fund reported 41,422 shares. Burt Wealth Advisors has invested 0.72% of its portfolio in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Benedict Finance Advsr reported 3.14% of its portfolio in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Ithaka Gp Ltd Com holds 0.1% of its portfolio in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) for 3,450 shares. 8,388 were accumulated by Windsor Cap Ltd Liability Company. Ny State Common Retirement Fund invested in 11.73M shares. 71,073 were reported by Lau Assoc Ltd. The Japan-based Hikari Tsushin has invested 1.39% in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). First Personal Fin Svcs holds 0.9% in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) or 15,603 shares. Meeder Asset Mngmt holds 2.41% in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) or 160,833 shares. Community Fincl Bank Na stated it has 102,803 shares or 3.94% of all its holdings. Sumitomo Mitsui Holdings accumulated 19.71M shares. Endurance Wealth Mngmt holds 66,334 shares. Auxier Asset Management has invested 0.33% of its portfolio in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Ingalls Snyder Limited holds 2.49% or 275,525 shares in its portfolio.