TMSR Holding Company Limited (TMSR)’s Financial Results Comparing With VectoIQ Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:VTIQ)

We will be contrasting the differences between TMSR Holding Company Limited (NASDAQ:TMSR) and VectoIQ Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:VTIQ) as far as analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation are concerned. The two businesses are rivals in the Conglomerates industry.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio TMSR Holding Company Limited 2 0.72 N/A -0.01 0.00 VectoIQ Acquisition Corp. 10 0.00 N/A 0.10 100.89

Table 1 shows gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 provides TMSR Holding Company Limited and VectoIQ Acquisition Corp.’s return on equity, return on assets and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets TMSR Holding Company Limited 0.00% -0.7% -0.4% VectoIQ Acquisition Corp. 0.00% 0% 0%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Roughly 0.1% of TMSR Holding Company Limited shares are owned by institutional investors while 48.37% of VectoIQ Acquisition Corp. are owned by institutional investors. About 81.6% of TMSR Holding Company Limited’s share are owned by insiders. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 15.51% of VectoIQ Acquisition Corp.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) TMSR Holding Company Limited -1.5% -19.13% -22.94% 3.98% -73.53% -14.37% VectoIQ Acquisition Corp. 0.3% 0.59% 1.9% 6.93% 0% 5.05%

For the past year TMSR Holding Company Limited had bearish trend while VectoIQ Acquisition Corp. had bullish trend.

Summary

On 6 of the 8 factors VectoIQ Acquisition Corp. beats TMSR Holding Company Limited.

TMSR Holding Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, focuses on the research, development, production, and sale of solid waste recycling systems for the mining and industrial sectors in the People's Republic of China. It is also involved in the iron ore trading, wine import and resale, and Agarwood wine trading businesses; and provision of ship exchange consulting services. The company was incorporated in 2015 and is based in Wuhan, China.

VectoIQ Acquisition Corp. intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, recapitalization reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in industrial technology, transportation, and smart mobility industries. The company was founded in 2018 and is based in Mamaroneck, New York.