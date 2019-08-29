TMSR Holding Company Limited (TMSR)’s Financial Results Comparing With RMG Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:RMG)

TMSR Holding Company Limited (NASDAQ:TMSR) and RMG Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:RMG) are two firms in the Conglomerates that compete against each other. Below is a comparison of their analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio TMSR Holding Company Limited 2 1.01 N/A -0.01 0.00 RMG Acquisition Corp. 10 0.00 N/A 0.00 0.00

Table 1 shows the gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation for TMSR Holding Company Limited and RMG Acquisition Corp.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the return on assets, return on equity and net margins of TMSR Holding Company Limited and RMG Acquisition Corp.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets TMSR Holding Company Limited 0.00% -0.7% -0.4% RMG Acquisition Corp. 0.00% 0% 0%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

TMSR Holding Company Limited and RMG Acquisition Corp. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 0.1% and 3%. About 81.6% of TMSR Holding Company Limited’s share are held by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) TMSR Holding Company Limited -1.5% -19.13% -22.94% 3.98% -73.53% -14.37% RMG Acquisition Corp. 0.8% 1.85% 0% 0% 0% 1.54%

For the past year TMSR Holding Company Limited has -14.37% weaker performance while RMG Acquisition Corp. has 1.54% stronger performance.

Summary

On 5 of the 7 factors RMG Acquisition Corp. beats TMSR Holding Company Limited.

TMSR Holding Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, focuses on the research, development, production, and sale of solid waste recycling systems for the mining and industrial sectors in the People's Republic of China. It is also involved in the iron ore trading, wine import and resale, and Agarwood wine trading businesses; and provision of ship exchange consulting services. The company was incorporated in 2015 and is based in Wuhan, China.