TMSR Holding Company Limited (TMSR)’s Financial Results Comparing With Mosaic Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:MOSC)

TMSR Holding Company Limited (NASDAQ:TMSR) and Mosaic Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:MOSC) compete against each other in the Conglomerates sector. We will contrast them and contrast their profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio TMSR Holding Company Limited 2 0.76 N/A -0.01 0.00 Mosaic Acquisition Corp. 10 0.00 N/A 0.13 77.58

Table 1 shows the top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation for TMSR Holding Company Limited and Mosaic Acquisition Corp.

Profitability

Table 2 shows the return on assets, return on equity and net margins of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets TMSR Holding Company Limited 0.00% -0.7% -0.4% Mosaic Acquisition Corp. 0.00% 0% 0%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors held 0.1% of TMSR Holding Company Limited shares and 51.55% of Mosaic Acquisition Corp. shares. TMSR Holding Company Limited’s share held by insiders are 81.6%. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 0.17% of Mosaic Acquisition Corp.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) TMSR Holding Company Limited -1.5% -19.13% -22.94% 3.98% -73.53% -14.37% Mosaic Acquisition Corp. 0% 0.79% 2.5% 3.64% 0% 4.28%

For the past year TMSR Holding Company Limited has -14.37% weaker performance while Mosaic Acquisition Corp. has 4.28% stronger performance.

Summary

Mosaic Acquisition Corp. beats TMSR Holding Company Limited on 6 of the 8 factors.

TMSR Holding Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, focuses on the research, development, production, and sale of solid waste recycling systems for the mining and industrial sectors in the People's Republic of China. It is also involved in the iron ore trading, wine import and resale, and Agarwood wine trading businesses; and provision of ship exchange consulting services. The company was incorporated in 2015 and is based in Wuhan, China.