TMSR Holding Company Limited (TMSR)’s Financial Results Comparing With Health Sciences Acquisitions Corporation (NASDAQ:HSACU)

TMSR Holding Company Limited (NASDAQ:TMSR) and Health Sciences Acquisitions Corporation (NASDAQ:HSACU), are influenced by compare since they are both players in the Conglomerates. These factors are particularly influence the institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation of the two firms.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio TMSR Holding Company Limited 2 0.85 N/A -0.01 0.00 Health Sciences Acquisitions Corporation 11 0.00 N/A 0.00 0.00

In table 1 we can see TMSR Holding Company Limited and Health Sciences Acquisitions Corporation’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 has TMSR Holding Company Limited and Health Sciences Acquisitions Corporation’s return on assets, return on equity and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets TMSR Holding Company Limited 0.00% -0.7% -0.4% Health Sciences Acquisitions Corporation 0.00% 0% 0%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of TMSR Holding Company Limited are 0.7 and 0.6. Competitively, Health Sciences Acquisitions Corporation has 1.1 and 1.1 for Current and Quick Ratio. Health Sciences Acquisitions Corporation’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than TMSR Holding Company Limited.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

TMSR Holding Company Limited and Health Sciences Acquisitions Corporation has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 0.1% and 21%. About 81.6% of TMSR Holding Company Limited’s share are held by insiders.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) TMSR Holding Company Limited -1.5% -19.13% -22.94% 3.98% -73.53% -14.37% Health Sciences Acquisitions Corporation 0.19% 1.9% 0% 0% 0% 4.78%

For the past year TMSR Holding Company Limited had bearish trend while Health Sciences Acquisitions Corporation had bullish trend.

Summary

On 6 of the 7 factors Health Sciences Acquisitions Corporation beats TMSR Holding Company Limited.

TMSR Holding Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, focuses on the research, development, production, and sale of solid waste recycling systems for the mining and industrial sectors in the People's Republic of China. It is also involved in the iron ore trading, wine import and resale, and Agarwood wine trading businesses; and provision of ship exchange consulting services. The company was incorporated in 2015 and is based in Wuhan, China.