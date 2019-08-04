TMSR Holding Company Limited (TMSR)’s Financial Results Comparing With GigCapital2 Inc (NYSE:GIX)

Since TMSR Holding Company Limited (NASDAQ:TMSR) and GigCapital2 Inc (NYSE:GIX) are part of the Conglomerates industry, they are influenced by contrast. The influences particularly affect the analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation of both companies.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio TMSR Holding Company Limited 2 1.19 N/A -0.01 0.00 GigCapital2 Inc 10 0.00 N/A 0.00 0.00

Table 1 shows gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the return on equity, net margins and return on assets of TMSR Holding Company Limited and GigCapital2 Inc.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets TMSR Holding Company Limited 0.00% -0.7% -0.4% GigCapital2 Inc 0.00% 0% 0%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

The shares of both TMSR Holding Company Limited and GigCapital2 Inc are owned by institutional investors at 0.1% and 0% respectively. Insiders owned roughly 81.6% of TMSR Holding Company Limited’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) TMSR Holding Company Limited -1.5% -19.13% -22.94% 3.98% -73.53% -14.37% GigCapital2 Inc 0.2% 0% 0% 0% 0% 1.24%

For the past year TMSR Holding Company Limited has -14.37% weaker performance while GigCapital2 Inc has 1.24% stronger performance.

Summary

GigCapital2 Inc beats TMSR Holding Company Limited on 5 of the 7 factors.

TMSR Holding Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, focuses on the research, development, production, and sale of solid waste recycling systems for the mining and industrial sectors in the People's Republic of China. It is also involved in the iron ore trading, wine import and resale, and Agarwood wine trading businesses; and provision of ship exchange consulting services. The company was incorporated in 2015 and is based in Wuhan, China.