TMSR Holding Company Limited (TMSR)’s Financial Results Comparing With EdtechX Holdings Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:EDTX)

We are contrasting TMSR Holding Company Limited (NASDAQ:TMSR) and EdtechX Holdings Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:EDTX) on their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation. They both are Conglomerates companies, competing one another.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio TMSR Holding Company Limited 1 0.00 2.32M -0.01 0.00 EdtechX Holdings Acquisition Corp. 10 0.00 N/A -0.13 0.00

Table 1 showcases the gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of TMSR Holding Company Limited and EdtechX Holdings Acquisition Corp.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the return on equity, net margins and return on assets of TMSR Holding Company Limited and EdtechX Holdings Acquisition Corp.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets TMSR Holding Company Limited 221,797,323.14% -0.7% -0.4% EdtechX Holdings Acquisition Corp. 0.00% 0% 0%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

The shares of both TMSR Holding Company Limited and EdtechX Holdings Acquisition Corp. are owned by institutional investors at 0.1% and 22.26% respectively. Insiders held 81.6% of TMSR Holding Company Limited shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) TMSR Holding Company Limited -1.5% -19.13% -22.94% 3.98% -73.53% -14.37% EdtechX Holdings Acquisition Corp. 0.1% 0.6% 3.39% 0% 0% 2.65%

For the past year TMSR Holding Company Limited had bearish trend while EdtechX Holdings Acquisition Corp. had bullish trend.

TMSR Holding Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, focuses on the research, development, production, and sale of solid waste recycling systems for the mining and industrial sectors in the People's Republic of China. It is also involved in the iron ore trading, wine import and resale, and Agarwood wine trading businesses; and provision of ship exchange consulting services. The company was incorporated in 2015 and is based in Wuhan, China.