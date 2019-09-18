TMSR Holding Company Limited (TMSR)’s Financial Results Comparing With Allegro Merger Corp. (NASDAQ:ALGRU)

We are comparing TMSR Holding Company Limited (NASDAQ:TMSR) and Allegro Merger Corp. (NASDAQ:ALGRU) on their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership. They both are Conglomerates companies, competing one another.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio TMSR Holding Company Limited 2 0.79 N/A -0.01 0.00 Allegro Merger Corp. 11 0.00 N/A 0.26 40.62

Table 1 shows gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the return on assets, net margins and return on equity of TMSR Holding Company Limited and Allegro Merger Corp.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets TMSR Holding Company Limited 0.00% -0.7% -0.4% Allegro Merger Corp. 0.00% 0% 0%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio of TMSR Holding Company Limited is 0.7 while its Quick Ratio stands at 0.6. The Current Ratio of rival Allegro Merger Corp. is 0.4 and its Quick Ratio is has 0.4. TMSR Holding Company Limited is better equipped to clear short and long-term obligations than Allegro Merger Corp.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Roughly 0.1% of TMSR Holding Company Limited shares are owned by institutional investors while 35.3% of Allegro Merger Corp. are owned by institutional investors. 81.6% are TMSR Holding Company Limited’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) TMSR Holding Company Limited -1.5% -19.13% -22.94% 3.98% -73.53% -14.37% Allegro Merger Corp. -0.38% 0.86% 2.72% 3.68% 0% 2.33%

For the past year TMSR Holding Company Limited has -14.37% weaker performance while Allegro Merger Corp. has 2.33% stronger performance.

Summary

On 6 of the 8 factors Allegro Merger Corp. beats TMSR Holding Company Limited.

TMSR Holding Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, focuses on the research, development, production, and sale of solid waste recycling systems for the mining and industrial sectors in the People's Republic of China. It is also involved in the iron ore trading, wine import and resale, and Agarwood wine trading businesses; and provision of ship exchange consulting services. The company was incorporated in 2015 and is based in Wuhan, China.