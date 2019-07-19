TMSR Holding Company Limited (TMSR) and Seaboard Corporation (NYSEAMERICAN:SEB) Contrasting side by side

We are comparing TMSR Holding Company Limited (NASDAQ:TMSR) and Seaboard Corporation (NYSEAMERICAN:SEB) on their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation. They both are Conglomerates companies, competing one another.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio TMSR Holding Company Limited 2 1.34 N/A 0.07 24.71 Seaboard Corporation 4,070 0.72 N/A 18.91 232.98

Table 1 showcases the gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation of TMSR Holding Company Limited and Seaboard Corporation. Seaboard Corporation has higher revenue and earnings than TMSR Holding Company Limited. The business with a lower price-to-earnings ratio is currently more affordable of the two stocks. TMSR Holding Company Limited’s current price-to-earnings ratio is lower than that of Seaboard Corporation, which means that it is the affordable of the two.

Profitability

Table 2 provides the return on assets, net margins and return on equity of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets TMSR Holding Company Limited 0.00% 4.2% 2.5% Seaboard Corporation 0.00% 0.2% 0.1%

Liquidity

TMSR Holding Company Limited has a Current Ratio of 0.7 and a Quick Ratio of 0.6. Competitively, Seaboard Corporation’s Current Ratio is 3.1 and has 2.1 Quick Ratio. Seaboard Corporation’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than TMSR Holding Company Limited.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Institutional investors owned 0% of TMSR Holding Company Limited shares and 18.8% of Seaboard Corporation shares. Insiders owned 81.6% of TMSR Holding Company Limited shares. Competitively, Seaboard Corporation has 78.33% of it’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) TMSR Holding Company Limited -0.57% -6.49% -39.72% -23.11% -64.33% 13.07% Seaboard Corporation 4% -0.07% 16.02% 23.44% 9.48% 24.55%

For the past year TMSR Holding Company Limited has weaker performance than Seaboard Corporation

Summary

Seaboard Corporation beats TMSR Holding Company Limited on 8 of the 10 factors.

TMSR Holding Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, focuses on the research, development, production, and sale of solid waste recycling systems for the mining and industrial sectors in the People's Republic of China. It is also involved in the iron ore trading, wine import and resale, and Agarwood wine trading businesses; and provision of ship exchange consulting services. The company was incorporated in 2015 and is based in Wuhan, China.

Seaboard Corporation operates as a diverse agribusiness and transportation company worldwide. Its Pork division is involved in hog production and pork processing; and the production and sale of fresh and frozen pork products to further processors, foodservice operators, grocery stores, distributors, and retail outlets. This division sells its fresh products under the Prairie Fresh brand; and raw and pre-cooked bacon, ham, and sausage under the DailyÂ’s brand. It also produces and sells biodiesel from pork fat and vegetable oil. The companyÂ’s Commodity Trading and Milling division markets wheat, corn, soybean meal, and other commodities to third parties and affiliated companies; and operates grain and feed milling, and related businesses. Its Marine division provides cargo shipping services to 26 countries between the United States, the Caribbean, and Central and South America. This division operates a terminal and off-dock warehouses for cargo consolidation and temporary storage; and a cargo terminal facility that includes an on-dock warehouse space for temporary storage of bagged grains, resins, and other cargoes. As of December 31, 2016, its fleet consisted of approximately 22 chartered and 3 owned vessels, as well as dry, refrigerated, and specialized containers, as well as other related equipment. The companyÂ’s Sugar division grows sugar cane; produces and refines sugar; produces alcohol; and purchases sugar for resale. Its Power division operates as an independent power producer generating electricity for the local power grid in the Dominican Republic. The companyÂ’s Turkey division produces, processes, and markets branded and non-branded turkeys, and other turkey products to retail and foodservice outlets, as well as exports products to Mexico and internationally. Its Other Businesses division purchases and processes jalapeÃ±o peppers. The company was founded in 1918 and is headquartered in Merriam, Kansas.