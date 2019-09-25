TMSR Holding Company Limited (TMSR) and Health Sciences Acquisitions Corporation (NASDAQ:HSACU) Comparing side by side

As Conglomerates businesses, TMSR Holding Company Limited (NASDAQ:TMSR) and Health Sciences Acquisitions Corporation (NASDAQ:HSACU), are affected by compare. This especially applies to their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio TMSR Holding Company Limited 2 0.74 N/A -0.01 0.00 Health Sciences Acquisitions Corporation 11 0.00 N/A 0.00 0.00

In table 1 we can see TMSR Holding Company Limited and Health Sciences Acquisitions Corporation’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the return on equity, return on assets and net margins of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets TMSR Holding Company Limited 0.00% -0.7% -0.4% Health Sciences Acquisitions Corporation 0.00% 0% 0%

Liquidity

0.7 and 0.6 are the respective Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of TMSR Holding Company Limited. Its rival Health Sciences Acquisitions Corporation’s Current and Quick Ratios are 1.1 and 1.1 respectively. Health Sciences Acquisitions Corporation has a better chance of clearing its pay short and long-term debts than TMSR Holding Company Limited.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors owned 0.1% of TMSR Holding Company Limited shares and 21% of Health Sciences Acquisitions Corporation shares. Insiders owned roughly 81.6% of TMSR Holding Company Limited’s shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) TMSR Holding Company Limited -1.5% -19.13% -22.94% 3.98% -73.53% -14.37% Health Sciences Acquisitions Corporation 0.19% 1.9% 0% 0% 0% 4.78%

For the past year TMSR Holding Company Limited has -14.37% weaker performance while Health Sciences Acquisitions Corporation has 4.78% stronger performance.

Summary

Health Sciences Acquisitions Corporation beats on 6 of the 7 factors TMSR Holding Company Limited.

TMSR Holding Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, focuses on the research, development, production, and sale of solid waste recycling systems for the mining and industrial sectors in the People's Republic of China. It is also involved in the iron ore trading, wine import and resale, and Agarwood wine trading businesses; and provision of ship exchange consulting services. The company was incorporated in 2015 and is based in Wuhan, China.