TMSR Holding Company Limited (TMSR) and EdtechX Holdings Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:EDTXU) Comparing side by side

TMSR Holding Company Limited (NASDAQ:TMSR) and EdtechX Holdings Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:EDTXU) compete against each other in the Conglomerates sector. We will compare them and contrast their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio TMSR Holding Company Limited 1 0.00 2.32M -0.01 0.00 EdtechX Holdings Acquisition Corp. 10 0.00 N/A -0.13 0.00

Table 1 highlights TMSR Holding Company Limited and EdtechX Holdings Acquisition Corp.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the net margins, return on assets and return on equity of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets TMSR Holding Company Limited 225,177,132.87% -0.7% -0.4% EdtechX Holdings Acquisition Corp. 0.00% 0% 0%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio of TMSR Holding Company Limited is 0.7 while its Quick Ratio stands at 0.6. The Current Ratio of rival EdtechX Holdings Acquisition Corp. is 1.7 and its Quick Ratio is has 1.7. EdtechX Holdings Acquisition Corp. is better equipped to clear short and long-term obligations than TMSR Holding Company Limited.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

TMSR Holding Company Limited and EdtechX Holdings Acquisition Corp. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 0.1% and 51.8%. Insiders held roughly 81.6% of TMSR Holding Company Limited’s shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) TMSR Holding Company Limited -1.5% -19.13% -22.94% 3.98% -73.53% -14.37% EdtechX Holdings Acquisition Corp. 0.59% 0.69% 3.01% 0% 0% 2.9%

For the past year TMSR Holding Company Limited had bearish trend while EdtechX Holdings Acquisition Corp. had bullish trend.

Summary

EdtechX Holdings Acquisition Corp. beats TMSR Holding Company Limited on 5 of the 8 factors.

TMSR Holding Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, focuses on the research, development, production, and sale of solid waste recycling systems for the mining and industrial sectors in the People's Republic of China. It is also involved in the iron ore trading, wine import and resale, and Agarwood wine trading businesses; and provision of ship exchange consulting services. The company was incorporated in 2015 and is based in Wuhan, China.

EdtechX Holdings Acquisition Corp. focuses on the merger, stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, recapitalization, reorganization or other similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. It intends to focus on education, training, and education technology industries. The company was incorporated in 2018 and is based in London, the United Kingdom.