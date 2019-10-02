TMSR Holding Company Limited (TMSR) and Diamond Eagle Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:DEACU) Comparison side by side

We are contrasting TMSR Holding Company Limited (NASDAQ:TMSR) and Diamond Eagle Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:DEACU) on their institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation. They both are Conglomerates companies, competing one another.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio TMSR Holding Company Limited 1 0.00 2.32M -0.01 0.00 Diamond Eagle Acquisition Corp. N/A 0.00 N/A 0.00 0.00

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share (EPS), gross revenue and valuation of TMSR Holding Company Limited and Diamond Eagle Acquisition Corp.

Profitability

Table 2 shows the net margins, return on assets and return on equity of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets TMSR Holding Company Limited 221,797,323.14% -0.7% -0.4% Diamond Eagle Acquisition Corp. 0.00% 0% 0%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Institutional investors held 0.1% of TMSR Holding Company Limited shares and 0% of Diamond Eagle Acquisition Corp. shares. About 81.6% of TMSR Holding Company Limited’s share are held by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) TMSR Holding Company Limited -1.5% -19.13% -22.94% 3.98% -73.53% -14.37% Diamond Eagle Acquisition Corp. -0.19% -0.1% 0% 0% 0% 0.2%

For the past year TMSR Holding Company Limited had bearish trend while Diamond Eagle Acquisition Corp. had bullish trend.

TMSR Holding Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, focuses on the research, development, production, and sale of solid waste recycling systems for the mining and industrial sectors in the People's Republic of China. It is also involved in the iron ore trading, wine import and resale, and Agarwood wine trading businesses; and provision of ship exchange consulting services. The company was incorporated in 2015 and is based in Wuhan, China.