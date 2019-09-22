TKK Symphony Acquisition (TKKS) Touches $10.19 High on Sep, 22; INMED PHARMACEUTICALS ORDINARY SHAR (IMLFF) Shorts Increased By 13.75%

INMED PHARMACEUTICALS INC ORDINARY SHAR (OTCMKTS:IMLFF) had an increase of 13.75% in short interest. IMLFF’s SI was 1.23M shares in September as released by FINRA. Its up 13.75% from 1.08M shares previously. With 398,500 avg volume, 3 days are for INMED PHARMACEUTICALS INC ORDINARY SHAR (OTCMKTS:IMLFF)’s short sellers to cover IMLFF’s short positions. The stock increased 3.69% or $0.0081 during the last trading session, reaching $0.228. About 536,533 shares traded or 55.05% up from the average. InMed Pharmaceuticals Inc. (OTCMKTS:IMLFF) has 0.00% since September 22, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

The stock of TKK Symphony Acquisition Corporation (NASDAQ:TKKS) reached all time high today, Sep, 22 and still has $10.50 target or 3.00% above today’s $10.19 share price. This indicates more upside for the $320.48 million company. This technical setup was reported by Barchart.com. If the $10.50 PT is reached, the company will be worth $9.61 million more. The stock increased 0.30% or $0.03 during the last trading session, reaching $10.19. About 137,013 shares traded or 22.78% up from the average. TKK Symphony Acquisition Corporation (NASDAQ:TKKS) has 0.00% since September 22, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

TKK Symphony Acquisition Corporation intends to enter into a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, recapitalization, reorganization or other similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company has market cap of $320.48 million.

InMed Pharmaceuticals Inc., a pre-clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the research and development of novel and cannabinoid therapies in Canada. The company has market cap of $37.59 million. The companyÂ’s products under pre-clinical development stage include INM-750 for the treatment of epidermolysis bullosa; and INM-085 for the treatment of glaucoma. It currently has negative earnings. It is also developing various drugs for diseases, such as ocular, pain and inflammation, dermatology, central nervous system, metabolic, and respiratory.